cannonbeachgazette.com
The Oregon Coast’s first "Farm to Teacup" experience opens in Nehalem
Tea lovers traveling the Oregon Coast have a new place to stop and “get their steep on”. Ginger and Brigham Edwards of North Fork 53 Communitea Wellness are now offering farm to teacup garden tours and tea tasting experiences at their river side tea and wellness center in Nehalem.
beachconnection.net
This Week on Oregon Coast: More on Black History, Humpbacks, Feeding Frenzy, New Rides, Buying Tuna
(Oregon Coast) – There is a lot going on along the Oregon coast, and the region seems to be picking up steam as summer draws to its close. At the top of the list: we may get to start seeing humpback whales soon. (Photo of Garibaldi copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
hereisoregon.com
Free beach wheelchairs available at more than a dozen places on the Oregon Coast
For the last five years, Kelly Wickham has organized an unofficial summer camp for about a dozen families who have a parent or child with spinal muscular atrophy. They call their annual outings “Wheelie Camp.” They’ve made crafts, gone fishing and played tag using foam pool noodles.
beachconnection.net
Seaside SandFest New to N. Oregon Coast, Featuring Much More Than Sandcastles
(Seaside, Oregon) – Early September brings something startlingly beautiful to the north Oregon coast town of Seaside, as the Seaside SandFest event takes place there to show off the wowing works of various true Michelangelos of the genre. The Seaside SandFest happens September 7 – 11 right near the Turnaround. (Courtesy photo above: the work of Lisa Donze).
Muggy weather broke local temperature records Thursday
As predicted by KOIN 6 meteorologist Joseph Dames, the Willamette Valley broke or tied half-a-dozen temperature records for the warmest lows ever recorded on Thursday.
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Oregon
If you happen to live in Oregon or travel to Oregon often and you love going out with your friends and family members, then this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places that you should absolutely visit if you appreciate good food. All of them are known for using only high-quality and fresh ingredients and have excellent online reviews, so make sure to check them out.
waheagle.com
They are coming back -- August 19, 20 and 21
The Northwest Steam Society has an annual steam meet each year and the location moves north and south to be somewhat close to various members' home towns. In 2011 the Northwest Steam Society came to Cathlamet for the first time to hold their annual steam meet here, followed by another in 2015. This year it is back again where the members had such great times in the past.
2 caught in Seaside rip current, one dies
A rip current took the life of one person at Seaside Saturday afternoon despite the efforts of lifeguards and bystanders.
5 Places to Visit in Oregon on a Road Trip
This list will get you prepared for places to see and things to do on your Oregon road trip. Let's check them out below:. There are so many amazing things to see and do in Portland. Portland is Oregon’s largest city and so has many different ways to explore!
Oregon Air Show set to feature Air Force Thunderbirds
The 2022 Oregon International Air show makes its grand return to McMinnville this weekend.
Florida private Christian school asks LGBTQ students to leave
A mother is opening up about her decision to remove her lesbian daughter from a private Christian school with a policy that gay students are not welcome and “would be asked to leave immediately.”
kptv.com
Neighbors remember and honor Aloha murder victim
ALOHA Ore. (KPTV) - Nearly three weeks after a local woman was murdered, a memorial has been set up outside an Aloha apartment complex. Fabian Hernandez is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend Kaylee Birdzell. Detectives say she was killed and put into a trash compactor at the Goose Apartments. “It...
KXL
3 Dead In Crash On Oregon Coast
LINCOLN CITY, Ore. — Three people died in a crash on Highway 101 south of Lincoln City on Monday morning. Investigators say a vehicle driven by 31-year-old Matthew Phillips was going southbound, crossed the center line and hit a dump truck going northbound around 10:40am. Philips along with his...
kptv.com
Missing woman found in Washington Co.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said a missing woman was found on Saturday afternoon. The sheriff’s office said 41-year-old Holly Clarke has been located and is safe. Clarke had been reported missing by family on Wednesday and deputies began searching for her by...
3 identified in deadly Hwy 101 crash near Lincoln City
The three people killed in a crash near Lincoln City on Monday have been identified.
oregontoday.net
Death Investigation Hwy. 30, Clatsop Co., Aug. 17
On Saturday, August 13, 2022, at about 2:30 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers responded to a death investigation on Highway 30 near milepost 89. Upon arrival Troopers located a deceased male, identified as Kevin Lilly (32) of Portland. The Oregon State Police and Clatsop County Major Crime Team responded to the scene. Investigators are requesting anyone who may have information or saw a maroon Mercedes passenger car between 12:00 AM – 2:30 AM in the area to please contact the Oregon State Police at *OSP (*677) or 800-442-0776. Reference Case Number SP22-210574. The Clatsop County Major Crime Team is comprised of agencies from the Oregon State Police, Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office, Astoria Police Department, Seaside Police Department, Cannon Beach Police Department and the Clatsop County District Attorney’s Office. There is no risk to public safety regarding this investigation.
KATU.com
Portland man found dead along Highway 30 near Astoria, Oregon State Police asks for info
ASTORIA, Ore. — Oregon State Police investigators are asking for help after a Portland man was found dead early Saturday morning along Highway 30 in Clatsop County. Troopers were called out about 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 13 after a man, identified as 32-year-old Kevin Lilly of Portland, was found dead on Highway 30 near milepost 89, which is east of Astoria.
tualatinlife.com
Washington County greenlights reduced rate program for garbage and recycling services
At their meeting on June 28, 2022, the Washington County Board of County Commissioners took a significant step forward in improving access to essential garbage and recycling collection services for low-income unincorporated Washington County community members. As part of the annual garbage and recycling collection rate review process, the board approved a reduced rate program for qualifying households – the first of its kind in Oregon.
kptv.com
Body recovered from Cowlitz River identified as 32-year-old Kelso man
COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A body recovered from the Cowlitz River last week has been positively identified, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office. Jesse Ray Hughes, 32, was listed as a missing person after he attempted to cross the Cowlitz River near the 800 block of Westside Highway on Aug. 3. Hughes went underwater and did not resurface. Rescue crews did not locate Hughes at the time.
‘Potentially armed subject’ on the loose in Washington County
A "potentially armed subject" is sought in Washington County on Tuesday evening, officials say.
