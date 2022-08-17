Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Scientific Data Gathered by Seaside Aquarium from Nearly 12-foot Thresher Shark Washed Ashore in Long Beach, WA
Staff from the Seaside Aquarium participated in an impromptu dissection of a nearly 12-foot, female thresher shark yesterday August 18, 2022. Staff received a call about a dead thresher shark near the Cranberry Beach approach on the Long Beach peninsula on Wednesday afternoon but were unable to retrieve the shark until the next day. By the time staff arrived someone had cut off the dorsal fin and removed the jaws (which is not illegal but does comprise scientific data.) The shark was too big to freeze, so the decision was made to dissect the shark that day. It was a great learning opportunity for staff and people passing by. We had a few young kids put on gloves and get their hands dirty!
coastriverbusinessjournal.com
Job corps students get experience at painting company
Students from Tongue Point Job Corps Center have temporarily joined Precision Coast Painting Inc. in Ocean Park, Washington, to get real-world work experience. Tongue Point’s painting program teaches students basic safety and skills before placing them with a local company to gain experience. Students who complete their classroom and work-based training will receive a certificate of completion.
hereisoregon.com
Free beach wheelchairs available at more than a dozen places on the Oregon Coast
For the last five years, Kelly Wickham has organized an unofficial summer camp for about a dozen families who have a parent or child with spinal muscular atrophy. They call their annual outings “Wheelie Camp.” They’ve made crafts, gone fishing and played tag using foam pool noodles.
Chronicle
New Cannabis Dispensary’s Location in Centralia Raising Concerns From Drug Rehabilitation Center
Centralia was set to see its second marijuana dispensary open, but the location at 1039 S. Gold St. might be in jeopardy due to a nearby mental health and drug rehabilitation center, CORE Health, which is located at 1126 S. Gold St. The Chronicle met with CORE Health CEO Frank...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chronicle
Garlic Festival Returns to Southwest Washington Fairgrounds Next Weekend
The Washington State Garlic Festival, once a backyard celebration held west of Chehalis, will make its grand return to the Southwest Washington Fairgrounds next weekend after a two-year pandemic-related break. Tickets for the festival cost $5 for each day, Aug. 26, 27 and 28, or $10 for a three-day pass....
thejoltnews.com
Gardens: hanging, waist-height and in-the-ground are for all ages
Jill Severn, The JOLT’s Friday gardening columnist, is normally my ‘go-to person’ for gardening advice. She definitely saved my tomatoes this year when I was ready to plop them in the ground before it was time. This week, however, I branched out and attended a gardening class...
beachconnection.net
Seaside SandFest New to N. Oregon Coast, Featuring Much More Than Sandcastles
(Seaside, Oregon) – Early September brings something startlingly beautiful to the north Oregon coast town of Seaside, as the Seaside SandFest event takes place there to show off the wowing works of various true Michelangelos of the genre. The Seaside SandFest happens September 7 – 11 right near the Turnaround. (Courtesy photo above: the work of Lisa Donze).
discoverourcoast.com
Pacific County Fair offers full days of late summer fun
Marking over 100 years in Raymond, Washington, the Pacific County Fair is slated to return this month, offering coastal residents and visitors a fun way to enjoy the late summer days. The fair, which runs on Wednesday through Saturday, will return to the Pacific County Fairgrounds. With a carnival, animal...
RELATED PEOPLE
nbcrightnow.com
AG files civil rights lawsuit against Sunnyside mushroom farm
OLYMPIA, Wash.- Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson has filed a civil rights lawsuit against Ostrom Mushroom Farms in Sunnyside. The lawsuit, filed in Yakima County Superior Court, asserts that Ostrom discriminated against its workers on the basis of gender, citizenship, and immigration status, in violation of Washington Law. Between...
KXRO.com
Lake Aberdeen closing for nearly a month
The City of Aberdeen announced that Lake Aberdeen will be closed starting on Monday and running into mid-September for maintenance. Work in and around the lake will require the closure of both the lake and the park area. According to the city, the approximately 100-acre lake will be lowered 4-5...
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Oregon
If you happen to live in Oregon or travel to Oregon often and you love going out with your friends and family members, then this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places that you should absolutely visit if you appreciate good food. All of them are known for using only high-quality and fresh ingredients and have excellent online reviews, so make sure to check them out.
waheagle.com
They are coming back -- August 19, 20 and 21
The Northwest Steam Society has an annual steam meet each year and the location moves north and south to be somewhat close to various members' home towns. In 2011 the Northwest Steam Society came to Cathlamet for the first time to hold their annual steam meet here, followed by another in 2015. This year it is back again where the members had such great times in the past.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KXRO.com
Package delivery driver who was found deceased has been identified
The driver of a package delivery truck that went off the road and was found deceased on Wednesday has been identified. According to reports from the Washington State Patrol and East Grays Harbor Fire & Rescue, some time in the morning yesterday the driver of the vehicle, identified as 25-year-old Zakariya Ahmed of Seattle, was driving westbound on State Route 8 near Elma and left the roadway.
KGW
Nutty Narrows: A bridge for the squirrels in Longview, WA
An architect in Longview built a bridge to help squirrels safely cross the road back in 1963. Devon Haskins looked into the history of the Nutty Narrows Bridge.
KATU.com
Portland man found dead along Highway 30 near Astoria, Oregon State Police asks for info
ASTORIA, Ore. — Oregon State Police investigators are asking for help after a Portland man was found dead early Saturday morning along Highway 30 in Clatsop County. Troopers were called out about 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 13 after a man, identified as 32-year-old Kevin Lilly of Portland, was found dead on Highway 30 near milepost 89, which is east of Astoria.
Fishing boat runs aground near Westport
WESTPORT, Wash. — A commercial fishing boat ran aground south of Westport early Tuesday. The Lady Debbie ran aground at about 4 a.m. near Cohassett Beach, according to the chief petty officer at U.S. Coast Guard Station Westport. The Coast Guard responded and at daybreak, the six people onboard...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kptv.com
Body recovered from Cowlitz River identified as 32-year-old Kelso man
COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A body recovered from the Cowlitz River last week has been positively identified, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office. Jesse Ray Hughes, 32, was listed as a missing person after he attempted to cross the Cowlitz River near the 800 block of Westside Highway on Aug. 3. Hughes went underwater and did not resurface. Rescue crews did not locate Hughes at the time.
thurstontalk.com
Where to Find Mouth-Watering Breads and Pastries at Olympia Bakeries
It’s just a fact: life is better with freshly baked bread and pastries. Loaves, scones, baguettes, muffins, the list goes on and on. Are you getting hungry? We are too. Thankfully, you won’t have to drive far to satisfy the craving. Here is where to find breads and pastries with a list of great Bakeries in Olympia.
KXRO.com
Fatality accident involving package delivery driver
-UPDATE- The U.S. Postal Service tells KXRO that the driver was not one of their employees despite initial reports from authorities.-UPDATE- A fatality accident outside Elma, and an accident at the scene, has traffic blocked. The Washington State Patrol tells KXRO that a package truck was found over an embankment...
Chronicle
Missing Oakville Girl Oakley Carlson’s Case Will Be Featured on Investigation Discovery Series
Oakley Carlson, a missing 5-year-old from Oakville, will be featured on the season four premiere of the Investigation Discovery series “In Pursuit With John Walsh,” airing at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24. The show follows victims’ rights activist John Walsh and his son, Callahan Wash, as they...
Comments / 0