ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ilwaco, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Scientific Data Gathered by Seaside Aquarium from Nearly 12-foot Thresher Shark Washed Ashore in Long Beach, WA

Staff from the Seaside Aquarium participated in an impromptu dissection of a nearly 12-foot, female thresher shark yesterday August 18, 2022. Staff received a call about a dead thresher shark near the Cranberry Beach approach on the Long Beach peninsula on Wednesday afternoon but were unable to retrieve the shark until the next day. By the time staff arrived someone had cut off the dorsal fin and removed the jaws (which is not illegal but does comprise scientific data.) The shark was too big to freeze, so the decision was made to dissect the shark that day. It was a great learning opportunity for staff and people passing by. We had a few young kids put on gloves and get their hands dirty!
LONG BEACH, WA
coastriverbusinessjournal.com

Job corps students get experience at painting company

Students from Tongue Point Job Corps Center have temporarily joined Precision Coast Painting Inc. in Ocean Park, Washington, to get real-world work experience. Tongue Point’s painting program teaches students basic safety and skills before placing them with a local company to gain experience. Students who complete their classroom and work-based training will receive a certificate of completion.
OCEAN PARK, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ilwaco, WA
Government
Local
Washington Health
City
Ilwaco, WA
Pacific County, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
City
Pacific, WA
County
Pacific County, WA
State
Washington State
Chronicle

Garlic Festival Returns to Southwest Washington Fairgrounds Next Weekend

The Washington State Garlic Festival, once a backyard celebration held west of Chehalis, will make its grand return to the Southwest Washington Fairgrounds next weekend after a two-year pandemic-related break. Tickets for the festival cost $5 for each day, Aug. 26, 27 and 28, or $10 for a three-day pass....
CHEHALIS, WA
thejoltnews.com

Gardens: hanging, waist-height and in-the-ground are for all ages

Jill Severn, The JOLT’s Friday gardening columnist, is normally my ‘go-to person’ for gardening advice. She definitely saved my tomatoes this year when I was ready to plop them in the ground before it was time. This week, however, I branched out and attended a gardening class...
OLYMPIA, WA
beachconnection.net

Seaside SandFest New to N. Oregon Coast, Featuring Much More Than Sandcastles

(Seaside, Oregon) – Early September brings something startlingly beautiful to the north Oregon coast town of Seaside, as the Seaside SandFest event takes place there to show off the wowing works of various true Michelangelos of the genre. The Seaside SandFest happens September 7 – 11 right near the Turnaround. (Courtesy photo above: the work of Lisa Donze).
SEASIDE, OR
discoverourcoast.com

Pacific County Fair offers full days of late summer fun

Marking over 100 years in Raymond, Washington, the Pacific County Fair is slated to return this month, offering coastal residents and visitors a fun way to enjoy the late summer days. The fair, which runs on Wednesday through Saturday, will return to the Pacific County Fairgrounds. With a carnival, animal...
RAYMOND, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Cohen
nbcrightnow.com

AG files civil rights lawsuit against Sunnyside mushroom farm

OLYMPIA, Wash.- Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson has filed a civil rights lawsuit against Ostrom Mushroom Farms in Sunnyside. The lawsuit, filed in Yakima County Superior Court, asserts that Ostrom discriminated against its workers on the basis of gender, citizenship, and immigration status, in violation of Washington Law. Between...
OLYMPIA, WA
KXRO.com

Lake Aberdeen closing for nearly a month

The City of Aberdeen announced that Lake Aberdeen will be closed starting on Monday and running into mid-September for maintenance. Work in and around the lake will require the closure of both the lake and the park area. According to the city, the approximately 100-acre lake will be lowered 4-5...
ABERDEEN, WA
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Oregon

If you happen to live in Oregon or travel to Oregon often and you love going out with your friends and family members, then this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places that you should absolutely visit if you appreciate good food. All of them are known for using only high-quality and fresh ingredients and have excellent online reviews, so make sure to check them out.
OREGON STATE
waheagle.com

They are coming back -- August 19, 20 and 21

The Northwest Steam Society has an annual steam meet each year and the location moves north and south to be somewhat close to various members' home towns. In 2011 the Northwest Steam Society came to Cathlamet for the first time to hold their annual steam meet here, followed by another in 2015. This year it is back again where the members had such great times in the past.
CATHLAMET, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Internal Medicine#Medical Clinics#Ilwaco Clinic#Obhmc
KXRO.com

Package delivery driver who was found deceased has been identified

The driver of a package delivery truck that went off the road and was found deceased on Wednesday has been identified. According to reports from the Washington State Patrol and East Grays Harbor Fire & Rescue, some time in the morning yesterday the driver of the vehicle, identified as 25-year-old Zakariya Ahmed of Seattle, was driving westbound on State Route 8 near Elma and left the roadway.
KATU.com

Portland man found dead along Highway 30 near Astoria, Oregon State Police asks for info

ASTORIA, Ore. — Oregon State Police investigators are asking for help after a Portland man was found dead early Saturday morning along Highway 30 in Clatsop County. Troopers were called out about 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 13 after a man, identified as 32-year-old Kevin Lilly of Portland, was found dead on Highway 30 near milepost 89, which is east of Astoria.
PORTLAND, OR
KIRO 7 Seattle

Fishing boat runs aground near Westport

WESTPORT, Wash. — A commercial fishing boat ran aground south of Westport early Tuesday. The Lady Debbie ran aground at about 4 a.m. near Cohassett Beach, according to the chief petty officer at U.S. Coast Guard Station Westport. The Coast Guard responded and at daybreak, the six people onboard...
WESTPORT, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
kptv.com

Body recovered from Cowlitz River identified as 32-year-old Kelso man

COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A body recovered from the Cowlitz River last week has been positively identified, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office. Jesse Ray Hughes, 32, was listed as a missing person after he attempted to cross the Cowlitz River near the 800 block of Westside Highway on Aug. 3. Hughes went underwater and did not resurface. Rescue crews did not locate Hughes at the time.
KELSO, WA
thurstontalk.com

Where to Find Mouth-Watering Breads and Pastries at Olympia Bakeries

It’s just a fact: life is better with freshly baked bread and pastries. Loaves, scones, baguettes, muffins, the list goes on and on. Are you getting hungry? We are too. Thankfully, you won’t have to drive far to satisfy the craving. Here is where to find breads and pastries with a list of great Bakeries in Olympia.
OLYMPIA, WA
KXRO.com

Fatality accident involving package delivery driver

-UPDATE- The U.S. Postal Service tells KXRO that the driver was not one of their employees despite initial reports from authorities.-UPDATE- A fatality accident outside Elma, and an accident at the scene, has traffic blocked. The Washington State Patrol tells KXRO that a package truck was found over an embankment...

Comments / 0

Community Policy