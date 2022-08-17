Dunleavy far ahead in primary, with Walker, Gara, Pierce likely to appear on November general election ballot

Unsurprisingly, Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy is the frontrunner in the 2022 primary election, with 58% of the 401 precincts reporting.

Dunleavy has won 50,180 of the counted votes, with no-party candidate Bill Walker at 25,664, and Democrat Les Gara with 25,616 votes.

Republican Charlie Pierce, the popular mayor of the Kenai Peninsula Borough, rounded out the final four with 8,529 votes.

Those four look likely to appear on the general election ballot on Nov. 8.

Republican Chris Kurka, who ran an aggressive campaign, has 4,969 votes so far.

There were 10 teams of governor/lieutenant governor on the ballot. This story reflects the 11 pm update by the Division of Elections and will be updated Wednesday as more numbers are posted by the Division of Elections. 120,653, or nearly 20.17% of the possible 598,769 registered voters have been counted.