2 killed, 5 injured when a plane carrying French tourists crashed in Utah's Lake Powell, officials say

Henry County Daily Herald
2 Ohio men fatally shot by police after earlier security incident in remote area, sheriff's office says
Two men were shot and killed by police in Knox County, Ohio, after the local emergency management agency earlier notified residents to shelter in place, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office. Around 9 a.m. Saturday, two men were killed following a call over a shooting at a property late...
Henry County Daily Herald
Florida officials seize $12.8 million worth of drugs, arrest 85 in a two-year undercover investigation
Eighty-five suspects were arrested and over $12.8 million in drugs were confiscated in a two-year undercover drug trafficking investigation, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said on Friday. The investigation entitled, "Operation Flying Ice," stemmed from a September 2020 search warrant in Winter Haven, Florida, that netted just one pound of...
Henry County Daily Herald
Louisiana state officials delay flood funding to New Orleans a second time over city officials' stance on abortion
Louisiana's State Bond Commission denied funding Thursday for a $39 million infrastructure project in Orleans Parish for the second time, at the behest of state Attorney General Jeff Landry, according to a statement on Landry's official Facebook page and video posted from the bond commission meeting. Landry urged the commission...
Henry County Daily Herald
2 Ohio fraternity members sentenced in hazing death of Bowling Green State University student
Two Ohio fraternity members have been sentenced in the hazing death of Bowling Green State University student Stone Foltz. Jacob Krinn and Troy Henricksen were sentenced to 42 days in jail, followed by 28 days of house arrest, and placed on two years of probation with conditions, according to a release from Wood County Prosecuting Attorney Paul Dobson.
Henry County Daily Herald
Washington state's King County declares monkeypox a public health emergency
Washington state's King County, which includes Seattle, declared monkeypox a public health emergency Friday, with more than 270 recorded cases, according to a proclamation from county executive Dow Constantine. The proclamation, which went into effect immediately, will help boost local health officials' response efforts to the outbreak, including by allowing...
Henry County Daily Herald
Former Georgia bookkeeper sentenced to prison for theft from employers
ATHENS — The former bookkeeper for several Georgia real estate businesses who admitted to stealing more than $600,000 from her employers was sentenced to prison this week for her crimes. Suzanne Brooks, 41, of Bogart, was sentenced to serve 46 months in prison to be followed by three years...
Henry County Daily Herald
Disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh faces new financial charges
The South Carolina State Grand Jury issued new charges against disgraced former attorney Alex Murdaugh, roughly a month after he pleaded not guilty to murder charges in the killings of his wife and son. Murdaugh was indicted on four counts of obtaining signature or property by false pretenses for a...
Henry County Daily Herald
Korean lithium-ion battery recycler SungEel HiTech to build first U.S. recycling facility in Georgia
ATLANTA – Gov. Brian P. Kemp announced Thursday that lithium-ion battery recycler and raw materials provider SungEel Recycling Park Georgia LLC. will locate its first U.S. recycling facility in Georgia. A subsidiary of the Korea-based global industry leader SungEel HiTech Co. Ltd., the company will invest more than $37 million in the new facility and create 104 jobs in Stephens County.
Henry County Daily Herald
An Alabama GOP county chair apologizes for posting an elephant logo with KKK imagery. The local NAACP wants him off the school board
A county NAACP chapter in northern Alabama is calling for the resignation of a school board member and local Republican Party chairman, who says his sharing on social media of a GOP elephant logo that included KKK imagery was unintended. The Facebook page of the Lawrence County Republican Party had...
Henry County Daily Herald
Public schools receive 'In God We Trust' poster donations as new Texas law requires their display
Texas school districts have begun receiving donated posters and framed copies of the national motto, "In God We Trust," that they will now be required to display in accordance with a new state law. The law says a public elementary or secondary school or an institution of higher education "must"...
