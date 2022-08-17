ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Why Bed Bath & Beyond Just Collapsed Today

Billionaire investor Ryan Cohen sold out of his entire position in Bed Bath & Beyond. An earlier filing showed he owned 1.6 million out-of-the-money options at prices between $60 and $80 per share. The rally on the news turned to a rout when the hedge fund operator's true intentions were...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Heineken#Business Industry#Linus Business#Danish#Kronenbourg 1664
CNBC

Cramer's lightning round: Paramount is worth the house of pain

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Atkore Inc: "I've been fascinated by this. ... I'm going to look into them deeper." Paramount Global: "It is ridiculously cheap. I like...
STOCKS
CNBC

Health insurers asking for double-digit rate increases

Health insurers in roughly a dozen states are seeking double-digit rate increases for 2023 ACA health plans. In states like Connecticut, regulators are being urged to deny those requests. Bertha Coombs takes a look at which states could see the biggest hikes.
HEALTH
CNBC

Investing Club: The week in review, the week ahead — Aug. 19, 2022

The major stock benchmarks all pulled back this past week, with the Nasdaq falling 2.6%, the S&P 500 off 1.2%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average down fractionally. The S&P 500's weekly decline broke a four-week winning streak. Contributing to the pullback was a retail sales number that came in hotter than expected when excluding the impact of auto sales, and fears of more aggressive Federal Reverse tightening returned after the minutes from its latest meeting were out this week.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
CNBC

Two experts break down whether to buy shares of Apple

Gene Munster, founder and managing partner at Loup Ventures, and Barton Crockett, Rosenblatt Securities senior analyst, join CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to discuss whether investors should buy shares of Apple after the iPhone maker sets a new product launch date. "I think you have a lot of hopeful things that won't materialize near term, and some fundamental questions that mean you don't have to own the stock today," Crockett tells CNBC.
STOCKS
CNBC

Goldman Sachs and Nomura both cut China's GDP outlook, again

Goldman Sachs downgrades its 2022 forecast for China to 3% from 3.3%. Nomura cuts full-year growth outlook to 2.8% from 3.3%. Both cite weak demand, uncertainties over China's zero-Covid policy, property woes and an energy supply crunch. Goldman Sachs and Nomura downgraded their forecasts for China's growth, citing weaker demand,...
ECONOMY
CNBC

Sudden crypto market drop sends bitcoin below $22,000

Bitcoin is trading under $22,000, a more than three-week low, after a sudden sell-off. Ether, Binance Coin, Cardano and Solana all fell at the same time. The reason for the drop was not immediately clear. Bitcoin on Friday fell to its lowest level in more than three weeks, dipping below...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Stocks fall Friday to notch weekly loss, S&P 500 snaps 4-week-long rally

Stocks tumbled on Friday as Wall Street's summer rally faltered and rate hike fears resurfaced, leading the major averages to end the week on a sour note. The S&P 500 slid 1.29% to close at 4,228.48, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 292.30 points, or 0.86%, to 33,706.74. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.01% to settle at 12,705.22.
STOCKS
CNBC

Dollar strength sets gold on its longest losing streak since November

Gold prices slipped for a fifth consecutive session on Friday, in its longest losing run since November last year, as the bullion's appeal waned with a stronger dollar and more U.S. interest rate hikes on the horizon. Spot gold dropped 0.6% to $1,748.58 per ounce, having hit its lowest since...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy