The major stock benchmarks all pulled back this past week, with the Nasdaq falling 2.6%, the S&P 500 off 1.2%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average down fractionally. The S&P 500's weekly decline broke a four-week winning streak. Contributing to the pullback was a retail sales number that came in hotter than expected when excluding the impact of auto sales, and fears of more aggressive Federal Reverse tightening returned after the minutes from its latest meeting were out this week.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO