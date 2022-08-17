Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
Why Bed Bath & Beyond Just Collapsed Today
Billionaire investor Ryan Cohen sold out of his entire position in Bed Bath & Beyond. An earlier filing showed he owned 1.6 million out-of-the-money options at prices between $60 and $80 per share. The rally on the news turned to a rout when the hedge fund operator's true intentions were...
CNBC
Home Depot and Lowe's cite strong demand in earnings reports, but softening could be ahead
Homebuilder sentiment dropped into negative territory in mid-August. Home Depot and Lowe's nonetheless reported relatively strong numbers from professionals in the second quarter. According to one analyst, these housing effects could hit home improvement late this year or early next year. Spending on home improvement doesn't appear to have taken...
CNBC
Half a million supply chain workers negotiating contracts, demand better pay
Negotiations will soon be underway for more than 500,000 supply-chain workers for the West Coast ports. CNBC's Frank Holland joins 'Squawk Box' to break down the outlook for the industry.
CNBC
Despite recession fears and fueled by 'revenge spending,' Americans spend $314 a month on impulse purchases
Even as the cost of living surges and more Americans say they are stretched too thin, they’re also spending more on impulse purchases. More than half of all purchases are spontaneous, according to one recent report. Impulse buys can quickly erode even the best financial plans. And yet, between...
CNBC
Cramer's lightning round: Paramount is worth the house of pain
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Atkore Inc: "I've been fascinated by this. ... I'm going to look into them deeper." Paramount Global: "It is ridiculously cheap. I like...
CNBC
As gaming sales slump, China's Tencent signals a hot ad trend it's betting on
Tencent said that advertising in its nascent short video platform could become a "substantial" revenue source in the future as other areas of its business such as gaming face pressure. In July, Tencent for the first time began serving ads to users in that service it calls Video Accounts within...
CNBC
Health insurers asking for double-digit rate increases
Health insurers in roughly a dozen states are seeking double-digit rate increases for 2023 ACA health plans. In states like Connecticut, regulators are being urged to deny those requests. Bertha Coombs takes a look at which states could see the biggest hikes.
CNBC
Investing Club: The week in review, the week ahead — Aug. 19, 2022
The major stock benchmarks all pulled back this past week, with the Nasdaq falling 2.6%, the S&P 500 off 1.2%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average down fractionally. The S&P 500's weekly decline broke a four-week winning streak. Contributing to the pullback was a retail sales number that came in hotter than expected when excluding the impact of auto sales, and fears of more aggressive Federal Reverse tightening returned after the minutes from its latest meeting were out this week.
CNBC
Two experts break down whether to buy shares of Apple
Gene Munster, founder and managing partner at Loup Ventures, and Barton Crockett, Rosenblatt Securities senior analyst, join CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to discuss whether investors should buy shares of Apple after the iPhone maker sets a new product launch date. "I think you have a lot of hopeful things that won't materialize near term, and some fundamental questions that mean you don't have to own the stock today," Crockett tells CNBC.
CNBC
Updates on 3 Bullpen stocks that broke through the meme and retail buzz this week
Retail earnings and meme stocks — hello Bed Bath & Beyond — dominated much of the market coverage this week. But some companies from other sectors managed to get some attention, including three currently sitting in our Bullpen: Starbucks (SBUX), Estee Lauder (EL) and Palo Alto Networks (PANW).
CNBC
Goldman Sachs and Nomura both cut China's GDP outlook, again
Goldman Sachs downgrades its 2022 forecast for China to 3% from 3.3%. Nomura cuts full-year growth outlook to 2.8% from 3.3%. Both cite weak demand, uncertainties over China's zero-Covid policy, property woes and an energy supply crunch. Goldman Sachs and Nomura downgraded their forecasts for China's growth, citing weaker demand,...
CNBC
Sudden crypto market drop sends bitcoin below $22,000
Bitcoin is trading under $22,000, a more than three-week low, after a sudden sell-off. Ether, Binance Coin, Cardano and Solana all fell at the same time. The reason for the drop was not immediately clear. Bitcoin on Friday fell to its lowest level in more than three weeks, dipping below...
CNBC
Warren Buffett gets permission to buy up to half of Occidental Petroleum, boosting the shares
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway on Friday received regulatory approval to purchase up to 50% of oil giant Occidental Petroleum. Shares of Occidental jumped10% on the news to close at $71.29 apiece, pushing their 2022 gains to more than 145%. On July 11, Berkshire filed an application with the Federal Energy...
CNBC
Stocks fall Friday to notch weekly loss, S&P 500 snaps 4-week-long rally
Stocks tumbled on Friday as Wall Street's summer rally faltered and rate hike fears resurfaced, leading the major averages to end the week on a sour note. The S&P 500 slid 1.29% to close at 4,228.48, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 292.30 points, or 0.86%, to 33,706.74. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.01% to settle at 12,705.22.
CNBC
Dollar strength sets gold on its longest losing streak since November
Gold prices slipped for a fifth consecutive session on Friday, in its longest losing run since November last year, as the bullion's appeal waned with a stronger dollar and more U.S. interest rate hikes on the horizon. Spot gold dropped 0.6% to $1,748.58 per ounce, having hit its lowest since...
