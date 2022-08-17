Read full article on original website
Dom Sibley taking it one game at a time as he hopes for England return
Dom Sibley is enjoying his cricket again but trying to stay focused on the present with Warwickshire rather than any potential England recall.The opener was discarded from the international set-up last summer after a string of low scores and opted against touring Australia with England Lions in order to work on his technique back home.A century in May against Lancashire at Emirates Old Trafford – the venue for England’s second Test with South Africa next week – vindicated the “difficult” decision Sibley made when he turned down the chance to be part of a shadow squad Down Under while the...
