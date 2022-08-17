Dom Sibley is enjoying his cricket again but trying to stay focused on the present with Warwickshire rather than any potential England recall.The opener was discarded from the international set-up last summer after a string of low scores and opted against touring Australia with England Lions in order to work on his technique back home.A century in May against Lancashire at Emirates Old Trafford – the venue for England’s second Test with South Africa next week – vindicated the “difficult” decision Sibley made when he turned down the chance to be part of a shadow squad Down Under while the...

SPORTS ・ 43 MINUTES AGO