Washington County, PA

Washington County person hit by train hospitalized

 3 days ago

One person was injured in Washington County last night after being hit by a train.

Around 9 p.m. last night emergency responders were called to Union and 1st streets in California Borough for what was called a train-pedestrian crash. One person was taken to the hospital no update on the persons condition has been made available.

