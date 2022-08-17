Washington County person hit by train hospitalized

One person was injured in Washington County last night after being hit by a train.

Around 9 p.m. last night emergency responders were called to Union and 1st streets in California Borough for what was called a train-pedestrian crash. One person was taken to the hospital no update on the persons condition has been made available.

Follow KDKA radio through for updates through out the day,

Be sure to listen live and follow KDKA NewsRadio on Facebook and Twitter for the latest news and updates. You can download the Audacy App here .