OBITUARY: Evan Barrett Williamson

Evan Barrett Williamson of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022, he was 26 years old.

Evan attended Cloyd’s Cumberland Presbyterian Church and First Baptist Church of Mt. Juliet for many years. He was a 2014 graduate of Mt. Juliet High School where he was a member of the Band of Gold.

After graduating, Evan attended MTSU and Vol State. He worked at Culvers and was currently employed by Anderson Architects. Evan loved music, gaming, movies, playing board games with family and walking.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Fred W. Williamson and Vera Williamson, Sr. and maternal grandparents, Woodrow and Christeen Anderson.

He is survived by:

Parents – Fred Williamson and Beverly Anderson Williamson, Jr.

Aunts – Betty Anderson, Deborah Anderson, Dana (Doug) Merritt and Diane Williams

Many cousins

A Celebration of Life service will be conducted at 4 p.m. Thursday, August 18, 2022 at Bond Memorial Chapel with Bro. Billie Friel officiating.

Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Cloyd’s Cumberland Presbyterian Church or the Mt. Juliet Band of Gold.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday and one hour prior to service time Thursday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com

