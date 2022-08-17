Read full article on original website
Related
kjan.com
Somers files nomination papers for Cass County Auditor
(Atlantic, Iowa) – Atlantic resident Kathy Somers, Friday (today), officially filed her nomination papers to run for Cass County Auditor in the November General Election. On Monday, the Cass County Republican party held a special nominating convention, and elected Somers to be the party’s candidate to be placed on the ballot for the November election.
iowa.media
Lorimor city clerk fired again
The Iowa State Auditor’s office and Lorimor Mayor Tim O’Neil have confirmed the termination of Lorimor City Clerk Doris Loy effective last week, but this isn’t the first time Loy has been fired as city clerk. Lorimor made state news in 2015 after the mayor at the...
kjan.com
Audubon School Board approves mediation settlement
(Audubon, Iowa) – The Audubon School Board held their regular monthly meeting Wednesday evening. Superintendent Eric Trager told the Board “It’s a busy week for us.”. Trager said during the meeting, the Audubon School Board approved a DMACC Student Teacher Observation Contract, Student Handbooks, a 28-E agreement with the North Central Consortium, Building Project change orders, and, a Mediation Settlement with the General Contractor for the Building Project.
Supervisors voice frustrations over issues with new Guthrie County Jail addition
(Guthrie Co) The new Guthrie County Jail facility project was discussed at the board of supervisors meeting Tuesday morning. Guthrie County Board Chairman Mike Dickson and Sheriff Marty Arganbright expressed their frustration with the way the windows were designed which has the wrong type of glass, allowing people to see inside of the jail cells and other areas.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kjan.com
Missouri pair arrested on drug charges near Shenandoah
(Shenandoah, Iowa) – A traffic stop at around 12:02-a.m. Saturday south of Shenandoah, resulted in the arrest on drug charges, of a woman and man from Missouri. The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a 2005 Chrysler near the intersection of Highway 59 and 300th Street. Deputies detected odor of controlled substances coming from the vehicle and conducted a probable cause search. They located approximately 11.1 grams of Methamphetamine and approximately 16 grams of marijuana as well as drug paraphernalia. (photos provided by the Fremont County S/O)
kjan.com
2 arrested on warrants, in Mills County
The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports two men were arrested Thursday, on separate warrants. 35-year-old Keegan Patrick Rooney, of Council Bluffs, was arrested on two Mills County warrants for Violation of Probation. He was taken into custody at the Pottawattamie County Jail and held on a $10,000 bond. And, 42-year-old Randy Dean Burton, of Glenwood, was arrested Thursday night on a Douglas County, Nebraska, warrant for Failure to Appear. Burton was being held without bond, in the Mills County Jail.
kjan.com
Griswold man arrested on a warrant in Montgomery County
(Red Oak, Iowa) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports a Cass County (IA) man was arrested at around 6:10-p.m. Wednesday, east of Elliott. Authorities say after a traffic stop was conducted, it was determined the driver of the vehicle, 25-year-old Caleb Schaaf, of Griswold, was wanted on a Warren County warrant for Eluding. Schaaf was arrested and held without bond in the Montgomery County Jail.
kjan.com
Special Traffic Enforcement Program focuses on impaired drivers
The Atlantic Police Department will be partnering with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Atlantic, IA on Monday August 22nd for a special traffic enforcement project. Officers and Deputies will be focusing part of our enforcement in the city of Atlantic and part in the county. The Labor Day “Step Wave” is underway now, through September 5, 2022, with law enforcement agencies focused this “Step Wave,” on Impaired Drivers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kjan.com
Mills County Sheriff’s report, 8/18/22
(Glenwood, Iowa) – Sheriff’s officials in Mills County say no injuries were reported following a single-vehicle accident early this (Thursday) morning. Authorities say 18-year-old Jacob Hobbie, of Sidney, was driving a 2018 Dodge RAM pickup southbound on I-29 near mile marker 29, when the left rear tire blew out. The incident, which happened a little after 12-a.m., caused Hobbie to lose control of the vehicle. The pickup struck a guardrail on the east side of the road. A dollar amount of the damage is not available.
Dena Sheeder Obituary
Dena Sheeder, age 61 of Casey, IA, died on Monday, August 15, 2022 at Unity Point Lutheran Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa. Arrangements are pending with the Schmidt Family Funeral Home in Adair, IA.
Creston Police Report One Arrest
(Creston) Creston Police report the arrest of 54-year-old Bertha Mayes of Creston at the Union County Law Enforcement Center on a Union County warrant for 4th – degree theft. Authorities released her after she posted the $1,000 bond.
kjan.com
Cass County injury accident remains under investigation
(Griswold, Iowa) – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports a Montgomery County man was injured during a rollover accident early Wednesday morning (Aug. 17). Rescue personnel responded at around 2:28-a.m. to the area “North of the Fish Farm” on 550th Street, for a single vehicle accident. An investigation by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office concluded that a 2003 Buick Lesabre being operated by John Mullenix, of Red Oak, was traveling South on 550th Street.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Council Bluffs man arrested for Forgery
(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department reports the arrest of 27-year-old Cody Wentz. Wentz, of Council Bluffs, was arrested Tuesday for Forgery. Bond was set at $5,000 cash or surety.
kjan.com
UPDATE: Lewis house fire, 8/20/22
(Lewis, Iowa) – The cause of a house fire in Lewis this (Saturday) morning, remains under investigation. The blaze at 203 Court Street in Lewis, was reported at around 9-a.m. The home’s owner, Rich Keller, told KJAN he could smell something burning when he was in the kitchen.
Nebraska man breaks world record with fish caught at Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OZARK, Mo. — A Nebraska man is the new state record holder under alternative methods for shortnose gar. Rich Porter of Omaha, Nebraska was bowfishing on May 16 at the Lake of the Ozarks when he shot a 14-pound, 6-ounce fish. “Shortnose gar usually only weigh three-to-four pounds,”...
kjan.com
Creston Police: 2 arrests occurred Wednesday night
(Creston, Iowa) – Two men were arrested on separate charges Wednesday night, in Creston. According to the Police Department, 35-year-old Brandon Whitfield, of Creston, was arrested at around 9:15-p.m. at his residence, on a Union County warrant for Domestic Abuse Assault. Whitfield was transported to the Union County Jail where he was waiting to be seen by Magistrate.
Glenwood man arrested on warrant for Domestic Abuse Assault
(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department arrested 37-year-old Jacob Jones, of Glenwood, on Thursday on a Mills County warrant for Domestic Abuse Assault. Jones was held on no bond until seen by a Magistrate Judge.
northwestmoinfo.com
Accident in Mount Ayr Results in Arrest of Driver
MOUNT AYR, IA – Ringgold County authorities arrested a Mount Ayr resident on Sunday after an accident inside the city limits. The Ringgold County Sheriff’s Department reports 62-year old Tim Wambold of Mount Ayr was northbound on Polk Street around 6:40 pm when he was rear-ended by another northbound vehicle as they approached an intersection. The other vehicle fled the scene before law enforcement arrived.
klkntv.com
Child dies from suspected ‘brain-eating ameba’ after swimming in river near Omaha
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A child died after potentially being infected by a “brain-eating ameba” from a river near Omaha. The Douglas County Health Department says the child was possibly infected with Naegleria Fowleri after swimming in the Elkhorn River on Sunday. Right now, the Centers for...
News Channel Nebraska
Carter Lake man sentenced to 14 years for involvement in drug conspiracy
OMAHA, Neb. -- A Carter Lake, Iowa man was sentenced in Omaha for his participation in a methamphetamine drug conspiracy. 35-year-old Nicholas J. Weare was sentenced to 168 months' imprisonment, with no parole in the federal system. After his release, he will begin a five-year term of supervised release. According...
Comments / 0