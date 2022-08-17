2 killed, 5 injured when a plane carrying French tourists crashed in Utah's Lake Powell, officials say

Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
A second wildland firefighter has died this month battling blazes in Oregon
A 25-year-old wildland firefighter was killed after being struck by a tree while battling the Rum Creek Fire in Oregon, officials said Friday, marking the second fire personnel death in the state this month. Logan Taylor of Talent, Oregon, was critically injured Thursday, according to a joint statement from the...
Albany Herald
Florida officials seize $12.8 million worth of drugs, arrest 85 in a two-year undercover investigation
Eighty-five suspects were arrested and over $12.8 million in drugs were confiscated in a two-year undercover drug trafficking investigation, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said on Friday. The investigation entitled, "Operation Flying Ice," stemmed from a September 2020 search warrant in Winter Haven, Florida, that netted just one pound of...
Albany Herald
Health officials suspect a Nebraska child died from the brain-eating amoeba Naegleria fowleri after swimming
A brain-eating amoeba typically found in freshwater lakes and rivers may have killed a child in what would be Nebraska's first known death from the parasite, health officials said. The child, whose age was not disclosed, died this week in Douglas County, its health department said.
Albany Herald
Louisiana state officials delay flood funding to New Orleans a second time over city officials' stance on abortion
Louisiana's State Bond Commission denied funding Thursday for a $39 million infrastructure project in Orleans Parish for the second time, at the behest of state Attorney General Jeff Landry, according to a statement on Landry's official Facebook page and video posted from the bond commission meeting. Landry urged the commission...
Albany Herald
Would you rip up your lawn for $6 a square foot? Welcome to drought-stricken California
Doreen Jansen looked at the brown hills from her Thousand Oaks home. "My plants are suffering," Jansen said. "The animals, coyotes, rattlesnakes; they are all out in droves. It's dry and unusually hot."
Albany Herald
2 Ohio fraternity members sentenced in hazing death of Bowling Green State University student
Two Ohio fraternity members have been sentenced in the hazing death of Bowling Green State University student Stone Foltz. Jacob Krinn and Troy Henricksen were sentenced to 42 days in jail, followed by 28 days of house arrest, and placed on two years of probation with conditions, according to a release from Wood County Prosecuting Attorney Paul Dobson.
Albany Herald
Federal judge allows Georgia ban on handing voters food, water to stand
ATLANTA — If you’re voting in person this November, remember to bring your own snacks. A federal judge in Atlanta has upheld a provision in Georgia’s 2021 election overhaul forbidding people from handing out water, food and other gifts to people standing in line to vote, also known as line warming or line relief. But he left room for a future challenge.
Albany Herald
Disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh faces new financial charges
The South Carolina State Grand Jury issued new charges against disgraced former attorney Alex Murdaugh, roughly a month after he pleaded not guilty to murder charges in the killings of his wife and son. Murdaugh was indicted on four counts of obtaining signature or property by false pretenses for a...
Albany Herald
Lithium-ion battery recycling firm plans Georgia plant, but taxpayer incentives are unknown
(The Center Square) — A Korean lithium-ion battery recycler plans to locate its first U.S. recycling facility in northeast Georgia. SungEel Recycling Park Georgia, a subsidiary of Korean-based SungEel HiTech Co. Ltd., plans to invest more than $37 million to build a Stephens County facility. As part of the project, the company plans to create 104 jobs.
Albany Herald
An Alabama GOP county chair apologizes for posting an elephant logo with KKK imagery. The local NAACP wants him off the school board
A county NAACP chapter in northern Alabama is calling for the resignation of a school board member and local Republican Party chairman, who says his sharing on social media of a GOP elephant logo that included KKK imagery was unintended. The Facebook page of the Lawrence County Republican Party had...
Albany Herald
Governor fights subpoena in Fulton County probe of presidential election
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp is seeking to quash a subpoena to testify before the Fulton County special grand jury investigating attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. A motion state Attorney General Chris Carr filed on Kemp’s behalf questioned the timing of the subpoena — in...
Albany Herald
Public schools receive 'In God We Trust' poster donations as new Texas law requires their display
Texas school districts have begun receiving donated posters and framed copies of the national motto, "In God We Trust," that they will now be required to display in accordance with a new state law. The law says a public elementary or secondary school or an institution of higher education "must"...
