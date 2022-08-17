Read full article on original website
Related
Islands Sounder
Court orders county to place Charter Review Commission propositions on ballot
Island County Superior Court Judge Christon C. Skinner ordered San Juan County, the San Juan County Council and the San Juan County Auditor to place four propositions submitted by the Charter Review Commission on the November 2022 ballot. The county, council and auditor Milene Henley were sued by CRC Commissioners...
Islands Sounder
Auditor seeks “con” writers for voters’ pamphlet statements
Submitted by San Juan County. The San Juan County Auditor is seeking volunteers to write opposing arguments to ballot measures in the November 2022 General Election. The arguments will be published in print and online versions of the Voters’ Pamphlet. The San Juan County Charter Review Committee is sending...
Islands Sounder
Fly-In thank you
The 2022 Orcas Fly-In was a success! We had over 100 aircraft land at Eastsound Airport for the weekend of August 5th through the 7th. Visiting pilots enjoyed perfect weather, ideal camping conditions, and the Orcas Island Fire Department Pancake Breakfast. The Fly-In could not have happened without the help...
Islands Sounder
Summer Concert Series Finale: Rise UP! The Music of Hamilton and Broadway
Submitted by Orcas Center. Don’t throw away your shot to see Rise Up! The Music of Hamilton and Broadway on Saturday, August 27 at 4 p.m. as part of the Summer Concert Series presented by Orcas Center, OrcaSong Farm, Country Corner, and San Juan County. Rise Up! is an...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Islands Sounder
Alice Di Micele at Orcas Island Grange
Submitted by the Orcas Island Grange. Alice Di Micele returns to the Orcas Island Grange on Fri. August 26 at 7 p.m. Alice Di Micele is an Americana/Folk Singer-Songwriter based in Southern Oregon who has been moving people with her brand of “organic acoustic groove” for over three decades. Her voice is rangy, sometimes soft and intimate, other times bold and brassy, evoking a distinct mood in every song she sings drawing on folk, jazz, blues, R & B, and rock & roll influences. Alice has built a dedicated fan base as an independent musician with stirring live performances. Her new album, Every Seed We Plant, is her sixteenth release, a snapshot of life in these times – gut-wrenching, hopeful, vulnerable, intense. It placed her in the top ten most played albums on the March 2022 Folk Alliance International folk chart, and garnered rave reviews in the US and internationally.
Comments / 0