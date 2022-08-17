ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Juan County, WA

Islands Sounder

Auditor seeks “con” writers for voters’ pamphlet statements

Submitted by San Juan County. The San Juan County Auditor is seeking volunteers to write opposing arguments to ballot measures in the November 2022 General Election. The arguments will be published in print and online versions of the Voters’ Pamphlet. The San Juan County Charter Review Committee is sending...
Fly-In thank you

The 2022 Orcas Fly-In was a success! We had over 100 aircraft land at Eastsound Airport for the weekend of August 5th through the 7th. Visiting pilots enjoyed perfect weather, ideal camping conditions, and the Orcas Island Fire Department Pancake Breakfast. The Fly-In could not have happened without the help...
Alice Di Micele at Orcas Island Grange

Submitted by the Orcas Island Grange. Alice Di Micele returns to the Orcas Island Grange on Fri. August 26 at 7 p.m. Alice Di Micele is an Americana/Folk Singer-Songwriter based in Southern Oregon who has been moving people with her brand of “organic acoustic groove” for over three decades. Her voice is rangy, sometimes soft and intimate, other times bold and brassy, evoking a distinct mood in every song she sings drawing on folk, jazz, blues, R & B, and rock & roll influences. Alice has built a dedicated fan base as an independent musician with stirring live performances. Her new album, Every Seed We Plant, is her sixteenth release, a snapshot of life in these times – gut-wrenching, hopeful, vulnerable, intense. It placed her in the top ten most played albums on the March 2022 Folk Alliance International folk chart, and garnered rave reviews in the US and internationally.
