Submitted by the Orcas Island Grange. Alice Di Micele returns to the Orcas Island Grange on Fri. August 26 at 7 p.m. Alice Di Micele is an Americana/Folk Singer-Songwriter based in Southern Oregon who has been moving people with her brand of “organic acoustic groove” for over three decades. Her voice is rangy, sometimes soft and intimate, other times bold and brassy, evoking a distinct mood in every song she sings drawing on folk, jazz, blues, R & B, and rock & roll influences. Alice has built a dedicated fan base as an independent musician with stirring live performances. Her new album, Every Seed We Plant, is her sixteenth release, a snapshot of life in these times – gut-wrenching, hopeful, vulnerable, intense. It placed her in the top ten most played albums on the March 2022 Folk Alliance International folk chart, and garnered rave reviews in the US and internationally.

EASTSOUND, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO