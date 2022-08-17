Read full article on original website
My Clallam County
Mental Health Court about to get under way in Clallam County
PORT ANGELES – Clallam County’s Mental Health Court will begin serving its first participants this month, with the goal of helping people to stay out of justice and corrections systems and get their lives back on track. Under a mental health court, non-violent offenders whose actions are deemed...
Islands Sounder
Court orders county to place Charter Review Commission propositions on ballot
Island County Superior Court Judge Christon C. Skinner ordered San Juan County, the San Juan County Council and the San Juan County Auditor to place four propositions submitted by the Charter Review Commission on the November 2022 ballot. The county, council and auditor Milene Henley were sued by CRC Commissioners...
Deadly encounter at North Sound quarry leaves 27-year-old man dead
A Mount Vernon man is in police custody after he allegedly shot and killed someone a witness and authorities described as a stranger on Saturday morning. The deadly shooting happened in a quarry near Granite Falls. Detectives with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said they are trying to determine why the brief encounter between the two men ended so violently.
Islands Sounder
Auditor seeks “con” writers for voters’ pamphlet statements
Submitted by San Juan County. The San Juan County Auditor is seeking volunteers to write opposing arguments to ballot measures in the November 2022 General Election. The arguments will be published in print and online versions of the Voters’ Pamphlet. The San Juan County Charter Review Committee is sending...
Man Infected With Tick-Bourne Disease, First Local Case In Washington State
The disease was previously reported in dogs.
Rare tick disease hospitalizes Whatcom County man in first case from WA
Anaplasmosis has hospitalized a Whatcom County man in the first locally acquired instance of the tick-borne disease in a human, according to the Washington State Department of Health. The man is in his 80s, and officials report he likely caught the disease after working in the brush in Mason County...
My Clallam County
PA man dies after Carlsborg crash
CARLSBORG – A 91-year-old Port Angeles man died after his vehicle collided with a semi-truck in Carlsborg. It happened just before five Wednesday morning. According to the State Patrol, Robert Nekuda was unable to stop his 2006 Buick. It ran into the rear of a tractor-trailer combination. The semi-truck driver had slowed for a red light at the intersection of Highway 101 and Carlsborg Road.
Mount Baker-Snoqualmie Forest Service proposes charging fee at Whatcom County campground
Fees would also be charged at a trailhead and two boat launches in Skagit County under the proposal.
1 Person Killed In A Motorcycle Crash In Everett (Everett, WA)
According to Washington State Patrol, a fatal crash was reported in Everett on Saturday night. The official stated that John Daab, 61-year-old was travelling north near 41st Street and tried to speed by another driver in Toyota RAV4 SUV. The motorcyclist hit one of its tires and was knocked off the motorcycle into a sign. He landed on the southbound left shoulder.
WA’s Nooksack River has been sounding the alarm, and people are finally listening
One WA county aims to restore a troubled river by focusing on the needs of tribes, farms, communities, and fish. This story was produced as part of a collaboration with the Center for Public Integrity, Columbia Journalism Investigations and Type Investigations. First came the fish, then came the flood. In...
Washington is at high risk of tsunamis and waves up to 42 feet tall, here’s how to prepare
You may only have a few hours to walk to higher ground in a tsunami. Here’s how to be prepared for a tsunami as Washington faces high risk.
Tiny Washington Area Among The Most Humid Places In The U.S.
House Method ranked the most and least humid cities in the U.S.
cascadiadaily.com
Construction on asbestos-filled creek in Whatcom to begin next week
A sediment-filled creek in East Whatcom has been transporting naturally occurring asbestos deposits across the region for decades, prompting significant health concerns among neighbors of Swift Creek. Next week, though, Whatcom County officials hope that will change, as a long-awaited construction project plans to dam the source of the carcinogenic...
cascadiadaily.com
Rodeo announcer’s politically charged remarks rankle fans
Thousands of people filled Lynden’s grandstands for the Aug. 15–16 Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) Rodeo, but hundreds of audience members left dissatisfied and uncomfortable — with some vowing never to return to the Northwest Washington Fair — due to rodeo announcer Jody Carper’s politically charged remarks.
Islands Sounder
Fly-In thank you
The 2022 Orcas Fly-In was a success! We had over 100 aircraft land at Eastsound Airport for the weekend of August 5th through the 7th. Visiting pilots enjoyed perfect weather, ideal camping conditions, and the Orcas Island Fire Department Pancake Breakfast. The Fly-In could not have happened without the help...
Islands Sounder
Summer Concert Series Finale: Rise UP! The Music of Hamilton and Broadway
Submitted by Orcas Center. Don’t throw away your shot to see Rise Up! The Music of Hamilton and Broadway on Saturday, August 27 at 4 p.m. as part of the Summer Concert Series presented by Orcas Center, OrcaSong Farm, Country Corner, and San Juan County. Rise Up! is an...
Islands Sounder
Alice Di Micele at Orcas Island Grange
Submitted by the Orcas Island Grange. Alice Di Micele returns to the Orcas Island Grange on Fri. August 26 at 7 p.m. Alice Di Micele is an Americana/Folk Singer-Songwriter based in Southern Oregon who has been moving people with her brand of “organic acoustic groove” for over three decades. Her voice is rangy, sometimes soft and intimate, other times bold and brassy, evoking a distinct mood in every song she sings drawing on folk, jazz, blues, R & B, and rock & roll influences. Alice has built a dedicated fan base as an independent musician with stirring live performances. Her new album, Every Seed We Plant, is her sixteenth release, a snapshot of life in these times – gut-wrenching, hopeful, vulnerable, intense. It placed her in the top ten most played albums on the March 2022 Folk Alliance International folk chart, and garnered rave reviews in the US and internationally.
La Niña expected for a third straight year. Here’s what that means for winter in Whatcom
In the 70 years the Climate Prediction Center has studied the weather cycle, there have been three times that La Niña lingered for three winters.
