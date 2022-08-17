ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday Harbor, WA

My Clallam County

Mental Health Court about to get under way in Clallam County

PORT ANGELES – Clallam County’s Mental Health Court will begin serving its first participants this month, with the goal of helping people to stay out of justice and corrections systems and get their lives back on track. Under a mental health court, non-violent offenders whose actions are deemed...
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Deadly encounter at North Sound quarry leaves 27-year-old man dead

A Mount Vernon man is in police custody after he allegedly shot and killed someone a witness and authorities described as a stranger on Saturday morning. The deadly shooting happened in a quarry near Granite Falls. Detectives with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said they are trying to determine why the brief encounter between the two men ended so violently.
MOUNT VERNON, WA
Islands Sounder

Auditor seeks “con” writers for voters’ pamphlet statements

Submitted by San Juan County. The San Juan County Auditor is seeking volunteers to write opposing arguments to ballot measures in the November 2022 General Election. The arguments will be published in print and online versions of the Voters’ Pamphlet. The San Juan County Charter Review Committee is sending...
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
My Clallam County

PA man dies after Carlsborg crash

CARLSBORG – A 91-year-old Port Angeles man died after his vehicle collided with a semi-truck in Carlsborg. It happened just before five Wednesday morning. According to the State Patrol, Robert Nekuda was unable to stop his 2006 Buick. It ran into the rear of a tractor-trailer combination. The semi-truck driver had slowed for a red light at the intersection of Highway 101 and Carlsborg Road.
CARLSBORG, WA
Nationwide Report

1 Person Killed In A Motorcycle Crash In Everett (Everett, WA)

According to Washington State Patrol, a fatal crash was reported in Everett on Saturday night. The official stated that John Daab, 61-year-old was travelling north near 41st Street and tried to speed by another driver in Toyota RAV4 SUV. The motorcyclist hit one of its tires and was knocked off the motorcycle into a sign. He landed on the southbound left shoulder.
EVERETT, WA
cascadiadaily.com

Construction on asbestos-filled creek in Whatcom to begin next week

A sediment-filled creek in East Whatcom has been transporting naturally occurring asbestos deposits across the region for decades, prompting significant health concerns among neighbors of Swift Creek. Next week, though, Whatcom County officials hope that will change, as a long-awaited construction project plans to dam the source of the carcinogenic...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
cascadiadaily.com

Rodeo announcer’s politically charged remarks rankle fans

Thousands of people filled Lynden’s grandstands for the Aug. 15–16 Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) Rodeo, but hundreds of audience members left dissatisfied and uncomfortable — with some vowing never to return to the Northwest Washington Fair — due to rodeo announcer Jody Carper’s politically charged remarks.
LYNDEN, WA
Islands Sounder

Fly-In thank you

The 2022 Orcas Fly-In was a success! We had over 100 aircraft land at Eastsound Airport for the weekend of August 5th through the 7th. Visiting pilots enjoyed perfect weather, ideal camping conditions, and the Orcas Island Fire Department Pancake Breakfast. The Fly-In could not have happened without the help...
EASTSOUND, WA
Islands Sounder

Alice Di Micele at Orcas Island Grange

Submitted by the Orcas Island Grange. Alice Di Micele returns to the Orcas Island Grange on Fri. August 26 at 7 p.m. Alice Di Micele is an Americana/Folk Singer-Songwriter based in Southern Oregon who has been moving people with her brand of “organic acoustic groove” for over three decades. Her voice is rangy, sometimes soft and intimate, other times bold and brassy, evoking a distinct mood in every song she sings drawing on folk, jazz, blues, R & B, and rock & roll influences. Alice has built a dedicated fan base as an independent musician with stirring live performances. Her new album, Every Seed We Plant, is her sixteenth release, a snapshot of life in these times – gut-wrenching, hopeful, vulnerable, intense. It placed her in the top ten most played albums on the March 2022 Folk Alliance International folk chart, and garnered rave reviews in the US and internationally.
EASTSOUND, WA

