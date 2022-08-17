Read full article on original website
Lane Closure Planned Next Week For Interstate 680/Benicia Bridge For Structure Inspection
A lane closure is scheduled for southbound Interstate 680 at the Benicia Bridge for biennial structure inspection beginning at 10 a.m. Monday. A Caltrans spokesperson said the far left lane will be closed while the other three lanes will remain open to motorists. The work, and the lane closure, will...
Yuba City man, woman missing since Aug. 6 found dead, officials say
The pair went to Reno for Hot August Nights and intended to return that same night but never did.
One Killed In Thursday Shooting
VALLEJO (BCN) Police in Vallejo are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Thursday. On Thursday at 5:48 p.m., officers with the Vallejo Police Department responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of Sonoma Boulevard and located a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim,...
Police Provide Update On Wednesday's Fatal Crash
CONCORD (BCN) Concord police shared more information early Thursday about a traffic collision in the city's westside Four Corners neighborhood that killed one person Wednesday afternoon. Although they have not yet identified the victim, police said in a 12:04 a.m. news release that he was an 84-year-old man. Police said...
12-year-old East Bay girl reported missing
Police are calling on the public to help find Daisy Jauregui of Antioch.
65-Year-Old Woman Kidnapped, Taken To Her Home For Robbery
A 65-year-old woman was kidnapped Wednesday and taken to her own home in Stockton where she was robbed, police said. Police received reports at 1:45 p.m. that a 65-year-old woman had been approached by two women at American and Sixth streets in the Seaport District. The two suspects allegedly demanded...
California inmate who admitted 13 murders dies natural death
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California inmate who confessed to killing 13 people in a matter of months during the early 1970s has died of natural causes at age 75, state prison officials said Friday. Herbert W. Mullin's victims ranged in age from 4 to 73 and included a...
Police Seeks Public's Help Finding Missing 12-Year-Old Girl
ANTIOCH (BCN) Antioch police are looking for a 12-year-old girl last seen in Pittsburg, according to a social media post from the department late Wednesday evening. Daisy Jauregui was last seen at an unspecified time near Central and Railroad avenues in Pittsburg, police said in the post. Police describe Jauregui...
Man Convicted Of Torturing, Beating Teen Will Have To Wait For Parole Fate
A 43-year-old man convicted in 2011 for participating in the torture and beating of a teenage boy inside a Tracy home for over a year will have to wait four to six months to determine his eligibility for parole. Anthony Waiters, imprisoned at Mule Creek State Prison in Ione, was...
