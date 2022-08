WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, August 20, 2022. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Ontario County. At 856 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over. Vine Valley, or 12 miles south of Canandaigua, moving northeast at 30. mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30...

BUFFALO, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO