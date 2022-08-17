Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
My review of the Fresno/Clovis food scene from the taste buds of an east coast person.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Faraday Future, an electric vehicle manufacturer, will raise up to $600 million in fundingTechnology JournalHanford, CA
CVS Pharmacy Closes This LocationBryan DijkhuizenFresno, CA
My review of wings, wings, and more wings in Fresno, and ClovisMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Opinion: Who owns college football? No one – and that’s the problemClay KallamFresno, CA
Related
yourcentralvalley.com
PANEL: Fresno City Council approving $1M for Planned Parenthood
A heated debate inside council chambers this week among residents and the Fresno City Council after Assemblyman Dr. Joaquin Arambula asked the city council to be the stewards of nearly $10 million dollars of state grants to go to be distributed to specific community organizations, one of them being planned parenthood in southeast Fresno.
GV Wire
Will Battle Over Cell Phone Ban Force Bullard High to Retreat?
The principal of Bullard High School faced a largely skeptical crowd during a community meeting about a student cell phone ban Thursday night. Armen Torigian held the meeting at the school cafeteria to explain the new policy restricting cell phone use on campus. Backing the principal was a panel of five parents and teachers who said that cell phones are a distraction, a tool for bullying, and lead to a negative civil discourse.
nypressnews.com
Gov. Newsom announces $4.7 billion ‘master plan’ for mental health
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — Gov. Gavin Newsom will be in Fresno Thursday outlining new efforts to support the mental health of kids across California. This comes as students are returning to class. The governor’s office says youth nationwide are reporting increased symptoms of depression and anxiety at record rates....
moderncampground.com
California State Lands Commission to Terminate Lease with Fort Washington Beach Campground
Fort Washington Beach Campground by the San Joaquin River (California) has been a staple in Fresno since the late 70s. However, the popular campground is set to be shut down. As per a report, the Finch Family has leased and managed the recreational park in northeast Fresno for about 40 years.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
yourcentralvalley.com
Integrated physical medicine at Innovative Medical Center in Fresno
Innovative Medical Center is an integrated physical medicine practice serving patients in Fresno, California.
KMPH.com
Students file lawsuit after Clovis Community College president bans conservative flyers
CLOVIS, Calif. — Three students; Daniel Flores, Juliette Colunga and Alejandro Flores, from the Clovis campus chapter of Young Americans for Freedom are suing Clovis Community College officials for violating their freedom of speech rights. “Knowing that our group was singled out solely because we were conservative and the...
GV Wire
How Much Will it Cost to Rent Tower Theatre?
Now that it owns Tower Theatre, the city of Fresno is setting rates to rent the building. The costs, depending on how long and what daypart, run from $800 to $1,600 for non-commercial use. Nonprofits will receive a deeper discount. The “basic rate” has not been established yet.
SFGate
Parole granted to last 1976 California school bus hijacker
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The last of three men convicted of hijacking a school bus full of California children for an attempted $5 million ransom in 1976 — in what a prosecutor called “the largest mass kidnapping in U.S. history” — is being released by the state's parole board.
IN THIS ARTICLE
What $2,000 in rent will get you in six Calif. counties
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Golden State: famous for the Sierra Nevada mountains, sunny beaches — and astronomical rents. But there is tremendous diversity on what living accommodations you’ll be able to afford depending upon where you live in California. KRON4 looked at Rentdata.org to see average fair market (the 40th percentile of gross rents […]
viatravelers.com
18 Fun & Best Things to Do in Oakhurst, California
Nestled in the heart of the Sierra Nevada Mountains, Oakhurst, California, leaves a lasting, unforgettable impression. While the small mountain town is most prominently known for being one of the gateways to Yosemite National Park, there are countless other incredible things to do in Oakhurst, California, as well. Located next...
kingsriverlife.com
Labrador Retriever Rescue of Fresno: Ozzy
Labrador Retriever Rescue of Fresno will be sharing with us every other month about their rescue dogs. Looking for a best friend? Then look no further because Ozzy is ready to be just that and more. This handsome, nine-month-old, fifty-seven pounds of pure joy was once walking the streets alone,...
Parents challenge Bullard High’s cell phone policy
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An open meeting was held Thursday evening where hundreds of unhappy parents showed up at Bullard High to voice their opinion about the school’s controversial cell phone ban. Students at the meeting said they don’t believe phones should be banned in general. They believe the motive behind the new rule is […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Visalia hosting city-wide dump event this weekend
Visalia is hosting a city-wide cleanup event this weekend. The free dump event is on Saturday.
kingsriverlife.com
Arthritic Senior Husky Surrendered Twice
Valley Animal Center does a monthly column in KRL. In March, 2012, Valley Animal Center rescued a litter of puppies. Kimana (animal ID: 12969), a Siberian Husky mix, was part of this litter. She was adopted quickly after her rescue, but five years later in April, 2017, she was surrendered by her family back to Valley Animal Center. Her family was moving and the new home would not allow pets. Kimana spent only a few weeks with Valley Animal Center before she was adopted the next month in May. Sadly, similar to her first home, she was surrendered years later. Her family was moving and would not be able to bring her with them. In June, 2022, at ten years old, Kimana returned to the kennels of Valley Animal Center.
clovisroundup.com
Angels of Grace backpack drive
Heading into the school year, Angels of Grace Foster Family Agency is teaming up with Miss Clovis to help collect donations of backpacks for children in foster care until Aug. 26. The Angels of Grace is asking for donations of new or gently used backpacks to help support local foster...
yourcentralvalley.com
Kings River Winery; one of the stops on local ag tour
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) — The Kings River Winery in Kingsburg has been operating for nine years. Wine grapes are grown and processed into wine on the winery property. “We make pretty much everything from A to Z,” said owner, Bob Bagbasarian. That includes the Teroldego variety...
CA High-Speed Rail approves design contracts for Central Valley construction
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California High-Speed Rail Authority Board approved design contracts to prepare for construction into Merced and Bakersfield, according to authority. The Authority awarded $41 million for the Merced to Madera extension design contract to Stantec Consulting Services, according to Authority. According to Authority, the Fresno to Bakersfield contract of $44.9 million […]
KMJ
3 Arrested With Stolen Catalytic Converter In Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Three people were arrested early Friday morning after police say they were involved in a catalytic converter theft. The Fresno Police Department got the call around 4:30 a.m. about the theft in the area of Clinton and Helm Avenues near the Fresno airport. Officers searched...
KMJ
Two Women Wanted For Retail Theft In Northwest Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ) — Two women are wanted after police say they stole from a Kohl’s store in Fresno. According to Fresno PD, the theft happened on August 11, at the store located on Shaw Avenue. The pair can be seen through surveillance cameras walking in and start...
tornadopix.com
KB Home announces the grand opening of Centrella Villas, its new home community in Fresno, CA | News
KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Centrella Villas, a new single-family home community in Fresno, California. The community is located on Belmont Street east of Interstate 180, providing easy access to downtown Fresno and major employment centers in the area. Centrella Villas are close to shopping and dining at River Park Shopping Center as well as popular entertainment at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo, Forestiere Underground Gardens, Warnors Center for the Performing Arts and the historic Crest Theatre. Centrella Villas are also just minutes from several golf courses and a short drive from Kings Canyon, Sequoia, and Yosemite National Parks, which offer year-round outdoor recreation opportunities.
Comments / 2