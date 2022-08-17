Read full article on original website
Lawsuit filed to block Orange County rent-control proposal
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Realtors and landlords filed a lawsuit to stop an Orange County rent-control proposal from being added to the November ballot. Florida Realtors and the Florida Apartment Association filed a lawsuit. Scroll down to read the complete lawsuit. On Aug. 9, Orange County Commissioners narrowly agreed...
Officials identify mom killed by lightning strike in Winter Springs
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — A Central Florida mother killed by a lightning strike near an elementary school has been identified as the wife of an Orlando Sanford Airport police officer. The Airport Police Department held a press conference Friday afternoon, expressing their condolences for fellow Officer Andrew Tedesco who...
Child dies after house fire in Cocoa, officials say
COCOA, Fla. — A child died Friday night after a house fire that broke out in Cocoa, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue. Brevard County Firefighters were called to a home on Kathi Kim Street in Cocoa where they were told a child may still be inside. Neighbors like...
Polk County DOH urges mosquito-borne illness awareness
BARTOW, Fla. — Officials with the Florida Department of Health in Polk County (DOH-Polk) are reminding people to stay vigilant against mosquito-borne diseases, such as West Nile virus. "Summer storms create the potential for more standing water where mosquitos lay their eggs," said Dr. Joy Jackson, Director of DOH-Polk.
Local Retired U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant embodies USMC mindset and pushes past adversity
PALM BAY, Fla.-- Getting ready for the ride can sometimes be the most challenging part of the race. For Retired U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant, Andrew Blackburn, it’s something he doesn’t take for granted. “Being a marine, we never want to lose,” said USMC Sgt. (Ret.) Andrew Blackburn.
DP's Payton Kirkland Built To Stand Strong
ORLANDO, FLA -- Payton Kirkland is every bit of 6'7 345lbs. Quick feet, raw power and elite technique make the Dr. Phillips senior the ideal offensive tackle. It's why every major college football program wanted him. The winner of the PK sweepstakes was Steve Sarkisian and Texas. Payton, a 4-star...
Winter Springs community mourns mother killed by lightning
Residents in Winter Springs have begun crafting a memorial for Nicole Tesdeco, the 42-year-old mother of two who died Thursday after being struck by lightning. Nicole Tedesco, 42, was killed by a lightning strike Thursday in Winter Springs. Jessica Cheshire says she and her neighbors will help Nicole’s family get...
Hours of daylight are dwindling as we near fall
You’ve probably noticed the mornings being a little darker longer, and the sun setting a bit earlier in the evening in recent weeks. We now approach that time of summer where the sun will set before 8 p.m. Orlando’s first sunset before 8 p.m. is Aug. 20. The first sunrise after 7 a.m. is also not too far away. This will happen on Aug. 27.
Officials: Mechanical failure causes plane crash on Orange County roadway
Emergency workers responded to a single-engine plane crash on eastbound University Boulevard near Hall Road in Orange County Friday. According to investigators, the 1956 Cessna 182 suffered a mechanical failure that caused the pilot to make an emergency landing at about 4 p.m. "The aircraft landed onto the south shoulder...
