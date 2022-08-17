Read full article on original website
Honey Mustard Ham Steak Recipe
Ham and mustard is a classic flavor pairing, and honey-glazed hams have long been popular. Cooking an entire ham makes a whole lot of meat if you're not feeding a crowd, though, and it also can heat up the house for hours. Not such a bad thing in winter, maybe, but if you want a light summertime meal, then ham steaks are just the ticket. These take just a few minutes to cook in a pan, or you could also cook them on an outdoor grill if you're into barbecuing.
Creamy shrimp pasta dinner in 30 minutes: Recipe
Want a shrimp recipe that could be worthy of a restaurant, but an amateur chef can pull off at home?. Try this creamy shrimp fettuccine recipe. "The combination of flavors is what makes this pasta dish so special. The most important ingredient is the prawns and I advise that you find fresh prawns in the shell for the best results," says Ayla Clulee, a U.K.-based chef and the food blogger behind cookinggorgeous.com.
Spinach salad with strawberries and walnuts
Are you craving a salad? Today, I’m sharing my favorite baby spinach salad with fresh strawberries and walnuts. Once you try this salad, I bet you want to make it again. It’s perfect for a small get together or a party. The combination of spinach, strawberries and walnuts definitely bring a delicious and rich flavor to this salad. And the sweet & sour taste from this salad dressing is so good & perfect for this recipe. If you are a vegan or a vegetarian and looking for a salad recipe this is for you!
Summer Squash Pasta
This easy summer squash pasta is ready in 30 minutes. It is veggie packed and is the perfect use for summer squash and zucchini from the garden. You serve this pasta with fresh burrata that makes it creamy and delicious. Summer Squash Pasta. Do you have extra zucchini to use...
Chicken Bacon Ranch Casserole
Flip through the pages of Ree Drummond’s many cookbooks and the words chicken, bacon, and ranch pop up again and again. That’s why this Chicken Bacon Ranch Casserole is so perfect—it combines everyone’s love for pasta, chicken, and casseroles into one easy-to-make dish. Ready in just about forty-five minutes, it’s sure to become one of your family’s favorites.
Easy Derby Pie Recipe
What better way to end the evening than with a sweet pie that's great for a crowd? As most of us know, pie comes in all different flavors, and with a lot of pie recipes, they contain a sweet fruit filling. This derby pie is slightly outside of the box when it comes to traditional pies; instead of fruit, it's filled with a tasty batter that comes complete with semisweet chocolate chips and walnuts, adding just the right amount of crunch. If you haven't heard of derby pie, recipe developer Molly Pisula explains it the best. "Derby Pie is a type of pie invented in Kentucky in the 1950s that features chocolate chips and walnuts in a pastry pie shell," she explains.
Easy Balsamic Vinaigrette Recipe
There are plenty of dressing types to choose from, but one of the most popular and classic of them all is undoubtedly balsamic vinaigrette. It's light and flavorful, and it complements greens and vegetables incredibly well. But don't be fooled into thinking that this dressing can only be used for salad. Nope, there are plenty of other ways to serve it up. You could also add it to a sandwich, use it as a dipping sauce, or even sprinkle it over pasta salad to jazz things up. Recipe developer Jaime Shelbert of Wholly Nourished came up with this quick and easy recipe with special meaning to her. "I wanted to share this classic recipe we regularly use in our family," Shelbert says. "Your guests will be impressed that you whipped up your own dressing rather than popping a bottle of store-bought."
Crêpes Suzette
To make the crêpes, combine milk, water, eggs, sugar, and salt in a blender; blend on medium speed until smooth, about 10 seconds. Add flour and blend until smooth, about 5 more seconds. Add 2 tablespoons of the melted butter and orange zest; pulse until incorporated, about 3 (1-second) pulses. Cover blender and place in refrigerator; let rest for 20 minutes.
Giada De Laurentiis' Aperol Spritz Is Giving Instagram Serious Summer Vibes
If people are calling summer 2022 the "Summer of Spritz" (and we think they should), calling in Giada De Laurentiis as a consultant would be step number one in the right direction. De Laurentiis is as Italian(-American) as they come; her Italian-inspired culinary empire — like Rome itself — was not built in a day, but rather over years of TikTok pasta challenges, television programs, trial-and-error in the finicky restaurant biz, and too many popular pasta recipes to count.
Baked Southwest Egg Rolls
An easy baked appetizer that you will have you going back for seconds and thirds!. These egg rolls remind me of going to chilis back home with my family. Indulging in a great egg roll appetizer, ordering a few entrees that are not so impressive, but those egg rolls were still delicious kinds of vibes. This baked version turns this recipe into an easy crowd-pleaser for a fun weeknight dinner or appetizers for a party. You can find these sometimes hard-to-find egg roll wrappers in the refrigerated section of most grocery stores. These egg rolls pair deliciously with a sweet Thai chili sauce or your favorite creamy dressing.
CAJUN CHEESE CRACKERS
Cajun cheese crackers make a great snack or appetizer to serve at any gathering. Make them for the holidays as a gift for a friend. These Cajun cheese crackers are quick and easy and good! You can double or triple the recipe to make a lot. Take them to tailgating events or just make them when you are watching a great movie on t.v. They are addictive. You can change up this recipe to suit your own taste. Make it really hot if you want. Great little snack to prepare for watching ballgames when you have friends drop by to visit. They keep well in an airtight container. My family loves them and they are requested often.
Spanakopita Triangles
A perfect bite – size appetizer with flakey buttery layers and a tangy spinach filling. Buttery flakey spanakopita is a longtime favorite of mine. This cute appetizer version makes for a perfect crunchy bite with a warm tangy spinach filling. The combination of buttery-rich pastry and lemony spinach is everything. I use Greek yogurt in this recipe to create a tangy, lighter filling that adds to the salty crumbly bite of feta cheese. After a few brushstrokes of butter and sprinkled sesame seeds, these crispy triangles taste amazing right out of the oven. Better than any store-bought version I’ve tried. Prep ahead, bake, and serve!
CHICKEN PINEAPPLE TACOS
Pineapple Chicken Tacos are a delicious blend of tangy sweet & savory flavors perfect for Taco Tuesday! Easy rotisserie chicken tacos with pineapple salsa come together fast and are a crowd pleaser!. Chicken tacos with pineapple salsa are what we are talking about today and it is not hard to...
“Everything Bagel” Buttermilk Biscuits
Savory, crunchy, soft, buttery, and utterly delicious. There’s nothing quite as good as homemade biscuits. Done right they’re flaky, buttery, and full of flavor. These everything bagel seasoning biscuits have a great crunch and taste from the seasoning blend. But, even if you’re not a fan of this type of spice mix let me assure you these biscuits are some of the most tender you can make- with or without the spices!
Buttermilk Quick Bread
Homemade bread is one of those scents that fills the kitchen with the most lovely aroma. It’s considered one of the most welcoming scents in a home. And, while we love the flavor and texture of homemade bread, making it can be a daunting task. The rise time, punching down the dough, rising again, kneading…it all adds up to a long process. That’s where quick breads can come to the rescue.
French Onion Potatoes
A side you’ll keep coming back to. Growing up, my stepdad cooked dinner for us every single night, and while most all of them were incredible one of my very favorite things he made were simple potato wedges tossed in onion soup mix. They were SO flavorful — just on the cusp of being too flavorful — and crispy and crunchy and soft on the inside. Lucky for us, they were in regular dinner rotation. These French Onion Potatoes take their cues from those potatoes, but add in a few extras to make them much more reminiscent of actual French onion soup. They’re an instant family staple, the kind of side you come back to again and again and again, just like my stepdad’s potatoes.
BLUEBERRY PIE BARS
Homemade blueberry pie bars made with fresh blueberries & buttery pie crust! Simple take on blueberry pie that serves a crowd!. These easy blueberry pie bars are a tasty recipe that’s perfect for any occasion. Easy to make and serve to guests, this is one treat to always keep nearby. It’s as flavorful as it is colorful and can only be improved with a side of vanilla ice cream.
Snicker’s Monkey Bread
A chocolatey peanut buttery version of everyone’s favorite pull – apart dessert. I love finger food. Anytime I can have a small activity while eating a decadent dessert, I’m in! This is the chocolate, peanut butter monkey bread collab you never knew you needed to try. Store-bought biscuits stuffed with Snicker’s pieces, baked, and then glazed with a salty peanut butter glaze. A perfect treat for the holidays, gathering with friends, or for the local bake sale. My first time making this was in culinary school. I brought it home to my parents’ house for my family to try and we devoured the whole thing. BEWARE, Monkey Bread is addicting!
5-Ingredient No-Bake Cheesecake
Cheesecake is one of those desserts that fits the bill pretty much on any occasion. Whether it’s a weeknight at home, a family dinner, or even a special holiday or celebration there’s no time when a cheesecake isn’t a welcome end to a yummy meal. But, they can take a long time to make.
Shawarma-Spiced Grilled Chicken Sandwich
If you are a shawarma connoisseur, then you'll know that this dish is made with meat cooked on a spit. As this is not easily done in the average home kitchen, we freely admit that this is not a shawarma recipe per se, but rather a recipe for chicken with shawarma-inspired seasonings. As recipe developer Ting Dalton describes this dish, it's "a grilled sandwich that is taken to another level with an aromatic and punchy blend of Middle Eastern spices ... super tasty and with a real kick from the cayenne pepper." The amount of cayenne used, of course, can be adjusted to suit your own preferences. If you don't find this dish nearly "kicky" enough, by all means add some more. If, on the other hand, you're not such a cayenne fan, go ahead and omit it since Middle Eastern flavorings are delicious without any added heat.
