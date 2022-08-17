There are plenty of dressing types to choose from, but one of the most popular and classic of them all is undoubtedly balsamic vinaigrette. It's light and flavorful, and it complements greens and vegetables incredibly well. But don't be fooled into thinking that this dressing can only be used for salad. Nope, there are plenty of other ways to serve it up. You could also add it to a sandwich, use it as a dipping sauce, or even sprinkle it over pasta salad to jazz things up. Recipe developer Jaime Shelbert of Wholly Nourished came up with this quick and easy recipe with special meaning to her. "I wanted to share this classic recipe we regularly use in our family," Shelbert says. "Your guests will be impressed that you whipped up your own dressing rather than popping a bottle of store-bought."

RECIPES ・ 1 DAY AGO