ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Best’s Market Segment Report: Munich Re Retains Top Spot on AM Best’s Top 50 Ranking of Global Reinsurers

By Business Wire
InsuranceNewsNet
InsuranceNewsNet
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
InsuranceNewsNet

Non-Life-Insurance Platforms Market Next Big Thing : Major Giants Prima Solutions, Duck Creek, Adacta, Guidewire

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2022 -- The Latest published a market study on Worldwide Non-Life-Insurance Platforms Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the Worldwide Non-Life-Insurance Platforms space, as well as what our survey respondents— all outsourcing decision-makers— predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks the market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimate the size and trend analysis and identify gaps and opportunities.
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

AM Best Downgrades Credit Ratings of Korea P&I Club

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas downgraded the Financial Strength Rating to B++ (Good) from A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to “bbb+” (Good) from “a-” (Excellent) of. Korea P&I Club. (KP&I or the Club) (. South Korea. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings)...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Am Best#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Global Reinsurers#Global Reinsurance#Swiss Re Ltd
InsuranceNewsNet

Property & Casualty Insurance for Oil & Gas Sector Market May See a Big Move : Intact Financial, Berkshire Hathaway, Allianz, Liberty Mutual I

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2022 -- The Latest published a market study on. provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the. for Oil & Gas Sector space, as well as what our survey respondents— all outsourcing decision-makers— predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks the market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimate the size and trend analysis and identify gaps and opportunities.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Singapore
InsuranceNewsNet

Insurance Broker Tool Market Set for Strong Growth Outlook : Oracle, Comarch, AgencyBloc, Radiusbob

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Insurance Broker Tool Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Insurance Broker Tool market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

Commercial Truck Fleet Insurance Market May Set New Growth Story : Acuity Insurance, Reliance Partners, Liberty Mutual, Travelers Insurance

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Commercial Truck Fleet Insurance Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the.
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

Insurance Aggregator Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2027: Admiral Group, Defaqto, Lloyds

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2022 -- A Latest intelligence report published by. with title "Insurance Aggregator Market Outlook to 2027.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Insurance Aggregator market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Insurance Aggregator Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

Multi-Car Insurance Market May See a Big Move: Major Giants AXA, Allianz, AIG, Generali, PICC

New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/18/2022 -- Worldwide Multi-car Insurance Market In-depth Research Report 2022, Forecast to 2027 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support (2022-2027). The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Worldwide Multi-car Insurance Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are.
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Market May See a Big Move : Allstate, Liberty Mutual, State Farm, G

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the.
CARS
InsuranceNewsNet

Cruise Travel Insurance Market to See Huge Growth by 2027 : Seven Corners, Mapfre Asistencia, Royal Caribbean Group

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/18/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Cruise Travel Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

Employee Benefit Insurance Market Is Booming Worldwide : Allianz, Chubb, Hiscox

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/18/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Employee Benefit Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

Fine Art Insurance Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2028 : Allianz, AIG, AXA: Fine Art Insurance Market 2022-2028

New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2022 -- The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Fine Art Insurance Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Ping An,
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

Agricultural Insurance Market Size 2022 Global Analysis by Share, Revenue, Investment, Top Players, Key Growth Region and Forecast 2022 to 2028: Agricultural Insurance market size will reach USD 67940 million in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period.

The Agricultural Insurance market research report contains in-depth analyses of the market distributor and value chain. The market report also discusses a number of crucial elements that have a big impact on market expansion. A statistical analysis that details the many factors that affect and restrain the internal and external markets is also included in the study. The scope of the study report is increased with the use of market scenarios to include a comparison of the profitability and pricing of significant market segments, as well as a ranking of the major service providers.
AGRICULTURE
InsuranceNewsNet

Archipelago Announces Two Industry Awards and Significant Platform Growth in First Half of 2022

SAN FRANCISCO , Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Archipelago, an AI-driven technology platform that connects, validates and analyzes property risk data for large commercial property owners, today announced recent wins of Business Insurance’s 2022 Innovation Award and the 2022 PropTech Breakthrough Award for Commercial Data Management Platform of the Year. The company has also seen explosive growth, now securely storing data for over 1.3 million buildings valued at over.
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

Incline P&C Group Ranks on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List

PRNewswire/ -- , the premier insurance program market services firm, today announces they ranked on the Inc. 5000 annual list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment – its independent businesses.
BUSINESS
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
1K+
Followers
26K+
Post
107K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy