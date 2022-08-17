The Best Friends busted the Trustbusters on Friday's "AEW Rampage," and for at least one night, Orange Cassidy channeled his inner ant. The trio of Cassidy, Trent Beretta, and Chuck Taylor were victorious over Ari Daivari, Slim J, and Parker Boudreaux in the first round of the AEW World Trios Championship tournament, broadcast last night. Originally taped on Wednesday, The Best Friends pinned Slim J using an old stalwart of the independent wrestling scene: The Ant Hill, known as the finishing maneuver of CHIKARA's famed ant-themed wrestling stable, The Colony. The move involves two wrestlers (in this case, Beretta and Taylor) holding an opponent above the mat horizontally while a third climbs up their partners' shoulders before crashing down with a frog splash. In CHIKARA, the splash was often performed by Cassidy, known at the time as Fire Ant, and Cassidy performed it again on "Rampage," returning to his roots and earning the win for his team.

