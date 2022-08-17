Read full article on original website
Bron Breakker Seems To Confirm He Is In Relationship With Top Female WWE NXT Star
Bron Breakker appears to have more invested in "NXT" than just being the brand's champion. Breakker recently shared a photo on Instagram with him and fellow "NXT" star Cora Jade posing closely together side-by-side. The only context that Breakker offered was a "W" in the caption, likely meaning he feels he is winning and is in a relationship with Jade. Jade seemed to confirm the relationship by putting a heart emoji in the comments. Fellow colleagues celebrated the news as AEW's Anna Jay shared a heart emoji and WWE's Otis added "Ohhh YEAAA, drop down, duck the line baby."
WWE SmackDown Results (08/19) - Fatal Five Way Number One Contender's Match, Reigns And McIntyre Face Off
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results for the 1200th edition of "WWE SmackDown" on August 19, 2022!. Ricochet, Sheamus, Happy Corbin, Madcap Moss and Sami Zayn will take on one another in a Fatal Five Way Match to determine who will be the new number one contender for the Intercontinental Championship. The winner will go on to face current title holder, Gunther, at Clash of the Castle in Cardiff, Wales at the Principality Stadium on September 4. Gunther captured the championship from Ricochet during the June 10 edition of "SmackDown" after hitting him with a power bomb, and has been a force to be reckoned with over the last few weeks, along with his ally, Ludwig Kaiser.
Possible Reason The Usos Weren't On WWE SmackDown
The Bloodline was a family of one on Friday's "WWE SmackDown," possibly because of Canada's policies toward DUIs. Roman Reigns was without his trusty backup in Montreal. WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions Jimmy and Jey Uso weren't backstage with their Tribal Chief, and they didn't accompany him to the ring to address number one contender Drew McIntyre, with a stagehand doing their normal job of handing Reigns his microphone. "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn suggested in a backstage segment that the Usos had "trouble at the border," and according to the United States Customs & Border Patrol website, it seems likely that trouble has something to do with Jimmy Uso's multiple arrests for driving under the influence.
Charlotte Flair Comments On Sasha Banks And Naomi Walking Out Of WWE
In the professional wrestling business, in a lot of ways, a wrestler is only as good as their opponent. Charlotte Flair seems to understand this well. Appearing on the latest episode of "The Broken Skull Sessions," the former champion was asked by "Stone Cold" Steve Austin about the situation surrounding Sasha Banks and Naomi. Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE back on May 16, relinquishing their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships in the process. Charlotte was wary to comment on the duo walking out, noting that she hasn't been back to WWE since Backlash on May 8, and also saying that she knows "what its like to jump on social media and read these headlines that are so far from the truth."
Zoey Stark And Nikkita Lyons Comment On Being Removed From WWE Women's Tag Team Title Tournament
After weeks of expectation that Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark would be teaming together in the tournament to crown new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, things took a turn this afternoon. Reports first emerged suggesting Toxic Attraction's Gigi Dolan and Jacy Jayne would be replacing Lyons and Stark in the tournament, with Shawn Michaels eventually confirming the news, claiming Starks was dealing with an injury and Lyons was "medically unavailable."
Gunther Wants Match Against One Of WWE's Biggest Stars
Gunther, alongside Ludwig Kaiser, has been on the main WWE roster for just a few months now and he's already found success, defeating Ricochet for the Intercontinental Championship on the June 10 edition of "SmackDown." However, the Ring General may have another target he wants to face in mind moving forward. "I don't have a list for that," Intercontinental Champion Gunther said when asked about his desired opponents during an interview with WittyWhittier. "But, let's say it's Roman Reigns."
Charlotte Flair Has 'Unfinished Business' With WWE Raw Star
The latest installment of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's "The Broken Skull Sessions" will be available to stream on Peacock/WWE Network this Friday. It has been confirmed that Charlotte Flair will be Austin's special guest and right on cue, the official WWE Network Twitter account has shared a teaser that indicates who "The Queen" may be looking to get reacquainted with in the future.
Shawn Michaels Comments On WWE's Decision To Rebrand NXT UK
As noted earlier, "WWE NXT UK" is receiving a massive overhaul in 2023 and will subsequently be deemed "WWE NXT Europe." Excitement is already building for a re-working of the promotion that shaped main roster stars like Gunther, Butch, Rhea Ripley, and Dakota Kai. "We've developed a lot of people since [the beginning], a lot of them going to the main roster," Shawn Michaels, WWE's Vice President of Talent Development Creative, told Metro News. "I feel like we did a fantastic job with that. But now it is time to grow it internationally, and that's what NXT Europe is planning to do in 2023."
Pete 'Butch' Dunne Reacts To Mark Andrews' WWE Release
Pete "Butch" Dunne commented on "NXT UK" star Mark Andrews' release earlier today. "Pioneer of modern British Wrestling and doesn't get the credit he deserves," Dunne wrote on his Twitter page. "Can't wait to see what's next." Andrews' was released by WWE on Thursday, along with his Subculture stablemates Flash...
Big Update On MJF's AEW Status
The future of AEW star Maxwell Jacob Friedman — or MJF as he's better known — has been up in the air for quite some time. The 26-year-old has been open about the possibility of jumping ship to WWE when his AEW contract expires in 2024, and his backstage issues in recent months have been well-documented.
CM Punk Has Reportedly Been So Unhappy Backstage At AEW That Some Thought He May Quit
Last night's "AEW Dynamite" started with an absolute bang when CM Punk called out AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley, Hangman Page, and Eddie Kingston. Since the show aired, it's been reported that Punk went off script when he called out Page for a rematch from their bout earlier this year, knowing prior that the former champion wouldn't appear to accept his challenge.
Update On Flash Morgan Webster's Contract Status Prior To WWE Release
Following WWE's recent announcement that "NXT UK" would be rebranded as "NXT Europe" in 2023, a number of the performers from the show were released from their contracts. Though some reports indicate that these releases may be short-lived, top stars like Trent Seven, Mark Andrews, and Emilia McKenzie are currently free agents and are able to resume bookings on the independent scene. These developments are interesting for one superstar in particular, as the company had previously indicated they wanted him for the long haul.
Maximum Male Model Responds To Hit Row Performance On WWE SmackDown
Maximum Male Models are hating at the moment. Mansoor (currently stylizing his name mån.sôör) took to Twitter to chastise Hit Row for attacking him and his comrades in Maximum Male Models. Max Dupri, Mansoor and Mace (currently stylized ma.çé) were scheduled to address WWE fans on Friday's "WWE SmackDown" but were interrupted and attacked by the Hit Row triumvirate, who made quick work of the group and then proceeded to debut a new song for the fans in Montreal.
'Papa H' Allows WWE Star To Start Streaming On Twitch Again
In 2020, WWE issued a directive to their talent that they could no longer engage with third-party platforms. One of those third parties was the popular revenue-generating streaming site Twitch, which a number of WWE stars used to regularly stream and interact with fans. Not long after the directive was given, word spread the company would be taking control of talents Twitch accounts. After this move was implemented, streams by WWE talent on the site appeared to dwindle. Nevertheless, with change ongoing behind the scenes in the organization following Vince McMahon's retirement, a current WWE superstar has reappeared on the platform.
Major Update On Zoey Stark's And Nikkita Lyons' Status For WWE SmackDown
Tonight's edition of "WWE SmackDown" is going to be more toxic than originally planned. Reported by PWInsider, and now confirmed by WWE, neither Zoey Starks nor her tag partner Nikkita Lyons are medically cleared to compete in the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament. The duo was originally scheduled to face Natalya & Sonya Deville. As reported by Bryan Alvarez earlier in the week, Stark suffered an injury at this past Tuesday's WWE NXT Heatwave event in a losing effort against WWE "NXT" Women's Champion Mandy Rose. Lyons's medical issue is still undisclosed.
Orange Cassidy Returns To CHIKARA Roots In Big AEW Rampage Win
The Best Friends busted the Trustbusters on Friday's "AEW Rampage," and for at least one night, Orange Cassidy channeled his inner ant. The trio of Cassidy, Trent Beretta, and Chuck Taylor were victorious over Ari Daivari, Slim J, and Parker Boudreaux in the first round of the AEW World Trios Championship tournament, broadcast last night. Originally taped on Wednesday, The Best Friends pinned Slim J using an old stalwart of the independent wrestling scene: The Ant Hill, known as the finishing maneuver of CHIKARA's famed ant-themed wrestling stable, The Colony. The move involves two wrestlers (in this case, Beretta and Taylor) holding an opponent above the mat horizontally while a third climbs up their partners' shoulders before crashing down with a frog splash. In CHIKARA, the splash was often performed by Cassidy, known at the time as Fire Ant, and Cassidy performed it again on "Rampage," returning to his roots and earning the win for his team.
Win A Major Bendie 4-Pack Featuring AEW Star Danhausen, Deathmatch Wrestler Nick Gage & More!
Wrestling Inc. has partnered with the Major Wrestling Figure Podcast to offer readers the chance to win a brand-new four pack of Major Bendies Series 2 figures featuring some of the most exciting wrestlers from today and years past, including two potential chase figures. The latest offering features Brian Pillman, "Adam Bomb" Bryan Clark, the mysterious AEW star known as Danhausen and hardcore deathmatch wrestler Nick Gage!
Possible Update On Tenille Dashwood's Impact Wrestling Status
Tenille Dashwood has been appearing regularly for Impact Wrestling for a few years. The former WWE star previously performing as Emma hasn't done much in Impact singles competition, but she did manage to pick up the Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championships with Madison Rayne. A recent update to the Impact website could indicate something negative for Dashwood's career.
WWE Opens Up More Seating For Upcoming Roman Reigns Vs Drew McIntyre Showdown
WWE Clash at the Castle will air on Peacock and the WWE Network on September 3 from Cardiff, Wales. The show centers around the big Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match as Drew McIntyre looks to dethrone current champion Roman Reigns in his backyard of the United Kingdom. Up until now, 70,000 fans have been expected to attend.
Goldberg Addresses Why WWE Match With Steve Austin Never Happened
After Goldberg finally signed with WWE in 2003, many fans were clamoring for fresh match-ups that involved the former WCW Champion. While viewers were able to see some of those dream matches come to fruition, such as a bout with The Rock, one that never happened was Goldberg versus arguably the biggest WWE star of the Attitude Era, Stone Cold Steve Austin.
