Gunther Wants Match Against One Of WWE's Biggest Stars
Gunther, alongside Ludwig Kaiser, has been on the main WWE roster for just a few months now and he's already found success, defeating Ricochet for the Intercontinental Championship on the June 10 edition of "SmackDown." However, the Ring General may have another target he wants to face in mind moving forward. "I don't have a list for that," Intercontinental Champion Gunther said when asked about his desired opponents during an interview with WittyWhittier. "But, let's say it's Roman Reigns."
Charlotte Flair Has 'Unfinished Business' With WWE Raw Star
The latest installment of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's "The Broken Skull Sessions" will be available to stream on Peacock/WWE Network this Friday. It has been confirmed that Charlotte Flair will be Austin's special guest and right on cue, the official WWE Network Twitter account has shared a teaser that indicates who "The Queen" may be looking to get reacquainted with in the future.
Bron Breakker Seems To Confirm He Is In Relationship With Top Female WWE NXT Star
Bron Breakker appears to have more invested in "NXT" than just being the brand's champion. Breakker recently shared a photo on Instagram with him and fellow "NXT" star Cora Jade posing closely together side-by-side. The only context that Breakker offered was a "W" in the caption, likely meaning he feels he is winning and is in a relationship with Jade. Jade seemed to confirm the relationship by putting a heart emoji in the comments. Fellow colleagues celebrated the news as AEW's Anna Jay shared a heart emoji and WWE's Otis added "Ohhh YEAAA, drop down, duck the line baby."
Pete 'Butch' Dunne Reacts To Mark Andrews' WWE Release
Pete "Butch" Dunne commented on "NXT UK" star Mark Andrews' release earlier today. "Pioneer of modern British Wrestling and doesn't get the credit he deserves," Dunne wrote on his Twitter page. "Can't wait to see what's next." Andrews' was released by WWE on Thursday, along with his Subculture stablemates Flash...
WWE SmackDown Results (08/19) - Fatal Five Way Number One Contender's Match, Reigns And McIntyre Face Off
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results for the 1200th edition of "WWE SmackDown" on August 19, 2022!. Ricochet, Sheamus, Happy Corbin, Madcap Moss and Sami Zayn will take on one another in a Fatal Five Way Match to determine who will be the new number one contender for the Intercontinental Championship. The winner will go on to face current title holder, Gunther, at Clash of the Castle in Cardiff, Wales at the Principality Stadium on September 4. Gunther captured the championship from Ricochet during the June 10 edition of "SmackDown" after hitting him with a power bomb, and has been a force to be reckoned with over the last few weeks, along with his ally, Ludwig Kaiser.
Shawn Michaels Comments On WWE's Decision To Rebrand NXT UK
As noted earlier, "WWE NXT UK" is receiving a massive overhaul in 2023 and will subsequently be deemed "WWE NXT Europe." Excitement is already building for a re-working of the promotion that shaped main roster stars like Gunther, Butch, Rhea Ripley, and Dakota Kai. "We've developed a lot of people since [the beginning], a lot of them going to the main roster," Shawn Michaels, WWE's Vice President of Talent Development Creative, told Metro News. "I feel like we did a fantastic job with that. But now it is time to grow it internationally, and that's what NXT Europe is planning to do in 2023."
Possible Reason The Usos Weren't On WWE SmackDown
The Bloodline was a family of one on Friday's "WWE SmackDown," possibly because of Canada's policies toward DUIs. Roman Reigns was without his trusty backup in Montreal. WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions Jimmy and Jey Uso weren't backstage with their Tribal Chief, and they didn't accompany him to the ring to address number one contender Drew McIntyre, with a stagehand doing their normal job of handing Reigns his microphone. "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn suggested in a backstage segment that the Usos had "trouble at the border," and according to the United States Customs & Border Patrol website, it seems likely that trouble has something to do with Jimmy Uso's multiple arrests for driving under the influence.
Goldberg Addresses Why WWE Match With Steve Austin Never Happened
After Goldberg finally signed with WWE in 2003, many fans were clamoring for fresh match-ups that involved the former WCW Champion. While viewers were able to see some of those dream matches come to fruition, such as a bout with The Rock, one that never happened was Goldberg versus arguably the biggest WWE star of the Attitude Era, Stone Cold Steve Austin.
Big Update On MJF's AEW Status
The future of AEW star Maxwell Jacob Friedman — or MJF as he's better known — has been up in the air for quite some time. The 26-year-old has been open about the possibility of jumping ship to WWE when his AEW contract expires in 2024, and his backstage issues in recent months have been well-documented.
Eddie Kingston Tells Former AEW Star 'Everyone's Gonna Regret Doubting You'
Former AEW wrestler and Dark Order member Stu Grayson may have been known as Player Dos at one time in his career, but he's proven time and time again that he's second to none in the ring. Many have expressed this sentiment over the years, but Eddie Kingston is the latest to sing his praises.
Thunder Rosa Comments On The Tone Sasha Banks And Naomi Set Walking Out Of WWE
Thunder Rosa may be in AEW, but she has paid attention to one of the biggest WWE stories of the year: Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of the May 16th edition of "Monday Night Raw." "She made that statement and it paid off for her, but for some people...
Zoey Stark And Nikkita Lyons Comment On Being Removed From WWE Women's Tag Team Title Tournament
After weeks of expectation that Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark would be teaming together in the tournament to crown new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, things took a turn this afternoon. Reports first emerged suggesting Toxic Attraction's Gigi Dolan and Jacy Jayne would be replacing Lyons and Stark in the tournament, with Shawn Michaels eventually confirming the news, claiming Starks was dealing with an injury and Lyons was "medically unavailable."
CJ Perry Recalls WWE Angle She Wanted To Do That Made Miro Freak Out
CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana during her time in WWE, spent most of her WWE career as a manager. However, she did tally up 64 TV and pay-per-view matches from 2016 until her WWE release in June 2021, and near the end became famous for taking a particular bump. "I actually like begged [to be put through a table]," Perry said on Busted Open Radio. "I wanted to go through a table for a really long time and Miro was like, 'Absolutely not,' he's like, 'Do you want to die?' ... I pitched so many different times for me to go through a table ... I'm actually a big believer that the table thing with Nia would've never happened if Miro was there because he was so protective over me."
Edge Comments On Triple H Taking Over As Head Of WWE Creative
Edge is like a kid in a candy store. The Rated-R Superstar spoke with Bleacher Report recently about his return to WWE, as well as his upcoming match with a former faction-mate. Edge is set to face Damian Priest on the August 22 episode of "WWE Raw," and he said that he and new head of WWE creative Paul Levesque (Triple H) saw an opportunity in the Toronto Raw. "I sat down with Paul, and I saw that Toronto was coming, we have this storyline with the Judgment Day," Edge said, "and we have this opportunity to do what we used to do which is promote a Raw match almost a month in advance. I just thought it seemed like a perfect opportunity and a special moment too." Edge has not wrestled in his hometown of Toronto since 2011, and hasn't wrestled on TV in Toronto since 2010, when he got a win over longtime friend, rival, and brother, Christian.
CM Punk Has Reportedly Been So Unhappy Backstage At AEW That Some Thought He May Quit
Last night's "AEW Dynamite" started with an absolute bang when CM Punk called out AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley, Hangman Page, and Eddie Kingston. Since the show aired, it's been reported that Punk went off script when he called out Page for a rematch from their bout earlier this year, knowing prior that the former champion wouldn't appear to accept his challenge.
Ciampa Discusses WWE's 'Whirlwind' Transition From Vince McMahon To Triple H
As the fallout of Vince McMahon's retirement from WWE continues, the new regime of co-CEOs Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan, with Paul "Triple H" Levesque by their side as head of creative, have stepped up by shaking up the televised product with returning superstars, fresh talent, easter eggs in the backgrounds of segments, and other new elements. One WWE star, Ciampa, has already spent several years of his career working with Levesque on the "NXT" brand, and has already seen his star begin to rise under the company's new management, a change he describes as "a whirlwind."
Shawn Michaels Discusses Trying To Find 'Socially Acceptable' Ways To Push The Envelope
Shawn Michaels took over "NXT" as Head of Creative when the show was changed to "NXT 2.0" after Triple H had a massive health scare. Since last September, Michaels has been aiming to entertain fans throughout the world with the product he is now in charge of. "One of the...
CJ Perry Apologizes And Defends Herself After Controversial Tweet To Homeless Person
CJ Perry is getting blowback from a remark she made to a self-proclaimed homeless person on Twitter and the performer formerly known as Lana has issued a series of comments in response. A Twitter user going by Adam took to the platform to express moments of despair, saying "Hard to keep going when you're homeless. Everyone ignores you. Everything is a reminder of what you once had," in response to a since-deleted tweet from Perry.
Maximum Male Model Responds To Hit Row Performance On WWE SmackDown
Maximum Male Models are hating at the moment. Mansoor (currently stylizing his name mån.sôör) took to Twitter to chastise Hit Row for attacking him and his comrades in Maximum Male Models. Max Dupri, Mansoor and Mace (currently stylized ma.çé) were scheduled to address WWE fans on Friday's "WWE SmackDown" but were interrupted and attacked by the Hit Row triumvirate, who made quick work of the group and then proceeded to debut a new song for the fans in Montreal.
'Papa H' Allows WWE Star To Start Streaming On Twitch Again
In 2020, WWE issued a directive to their talent that they could no longer engage with third-party platforms. One of those third parties was the popular revenue-generating streaming site Twitch, which a number of WWE stars used to regularly stream and interact with fans. Not long after the directive was given, word spread the company would be taking control of talents Twitch accounts. After this move was implemented, streams by WWE talent on the site appeared to dwindle. Nevertheless, with change ongoing behind the scenes in the organization following Vince McMahon's retirement, a current WWE superstar has reappeared on the platform.
