Chatham, MA

Barnstable Patriot

A surprising pay gap has emerged for Barnstable metropolitan area, in a new study

BARNSTABLE — Here's some surprisingly good news for young women on the Cape. The Pew Research Center released a study on the wage differences between men and women on March 23. It turns out that women between the ages of 16 and 29 made 112% of what their male counterparts made in the Barnstable metropolitan area.
capecod.com

Barnstable Beaches Cleared for Swimming

BARNSTABLE – Loop Beach and Keyes Beach in Barnstable are open to swimming following closures due to elevated bacteria levels. The beaches were closed on August 10 and August 16 respectively, and subjected to re-sampling on a daily basis until bacteria levels were back down to the minimum standard.
BARNSTABLE, MA
yourtravelcap.com

The Views from Scargo Tower, South Dennis, Cape Cod

Scargo Tower is a 30-foot stone tower in South Dennis, on Cape Cod. From the top, you can see sites as far as Plymouth and Provincetown. On one fine, early summer day, Benny, the Mrs., and I were driving home from a business meeting. Yes, that’s right. A business meeting. The attendees were Benny, myself, and my wife, and it took place at an ice cream shop.
DENNIS, MA
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

A Piece of Kennedy History Sold for Above Asking Price in Boston

I love this right now! I absorb everything Kennedys, so running across this is quite exciting. Someone decided that owning a piece of Kennedy history was worth more than the asking price of $1,299,000. This piece of Boston history that is John F. Kennedy's grandparents' home was listed by Leslie MacKinnon of Compass Realty in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston, and eventually sold for $1,340,000.
BOSTON, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Preparing for the Island’s future flooding

Mark Borrelli, a coastal geologist and director of the Provincetown-based Center for Coastal Studies’ seafloor mapping program, led and completed a two-year coastal resiliency and sea level rise study on Martha’s Vineyard. Borrelli presented the study earlier this month at Sailing Camp Park in Oak Bluffs. He said the event “went pretty well,” with around 30 to 40 people in attendance who had “lots of good questions” from “an engaged crowd.”
OAK BLUFFS, MA
capecod.com

Yarmouth Select Board Praises Retiring Police Chief

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth select board members praised the work of Police Chief Frank Frederickson as his retirement approaches and his successor is chosen. Deputy Chief Kevin Lennon, who has been selected to take over as chief, said that he is honored to carry on the strong leadership trends set by previous department leaders, including Frederickson.
YARMOUTH, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

Union calls hiring of new fire chief “corrupt”

(Aug. 18, 2022) Members of the Nantucket Fire Department were shocked to find out that the 15-day window for the Select Board to veto the appointment of the town’s next fire chief ended Aug. 11 without their knowledge. Fire prevention officer Joe Townsend said he and other members of...
NANTUCKET, MA
capecoddaily.com

Crash snarls traffic on Sagamore Bridge

BOURNE – A traffic crash was reported on the Sagamore Bridge sometime before 10 AM Friday. A motor home and a tractor-trailer were involved in the crash. According to reports, firefighters had to use extrication tools to free the driver of the camper involved in the crash. Traffic was backed up trying to get off-Cape. […] The post Crash snarls traffic on Sagamore Bridge appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BOURNE, MA
capecod.com

Dennis Antique Car Parade Returns Sunday

DENNIS – The Dennis Chamber of Commerce will host its Annual Antique Car Parade on Sunday at 11 am. Chamber Executive Director Lois André said over 130 cars are registered for the parade started by the Stone family to provide residents and visitors with a fun, annual event during the twilight of the summer season.
DENNIS, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

A compromise with Dershowitz?

The Chilmark board of library trustees extended an olive branch to Chilmark resident and high profile defense attorney Alan Dershowitz, offering to find a way to accommodate an appearance at their speaker series in the summer of 2023. The meeting between Dershowitz and the trustees was held Aug. 11. The...
CHILMARK, MA

