MATTAPOISETT – Keith H. McCown of Morgan, Brown & Joy attorney, and resident of Mattapoisett, was recognized by 2023 Best Lawyers. McCown practices employment law. Best Lawyers is based solely on a peer-review survey, in which attorneys cast more than 9.4 million votes on the legal abilities of other lawyers in their practice areas. Best Lawyers highlights the top 5% of practicing attorneys in the United States, covering more than 148 different practice areas. Best Lawyers has been published since 1983 and selections will be featured in the 2023 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America publication. In all, 12 attorneys were named to the Best Lawyers list.

MATTAPOISETT, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO