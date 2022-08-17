ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cooperstown, NY

Bizarre Coincidence for Mattapoisett Boatyard

If you're superstitious, the most common bad luck day is usually Friday, the 13th, but for the Mattapoisett Boatyard, August 19 has become a day of misfortune. It was August 19, 1991 when the boatyard – then known as Burr Brothers Boats – was walloped by Hurricane Bob, the costliest hurricane in New England history.
MATTAPOISETT, MA
A Piece of Kennedy History Sold for Above Asking Price in Boston

I love this right now! I absorb everything Kennedys, so running across this is quite exciting. Someone decided that owning a piece of Kennedy history was worth more than the asking price of $1,299,000. This piece of Boston history that is John F. Kennedy's grandparents' home was listed by Leslie MacKinnon of Compass Realty in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston, and eventually sold for $1,340,000.
BOSTON, MA
Pine Barrens and Red Brook at the Lyman Reserve, Plymouth, MA

On a nice, beautiful summer’s day, I decided to check out the Lyman Reserve in Plymouth, MA. Or is in Bourne? Or Wareham? This beautiful, hidden gem is spread out among the three towns. At the parking lot, I had two choices: Check out Red Brook and the pine...
PLYMOUTH, MA
Local brewery teams up with Patriots for new beer

FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Cisco Brewers have teamed up with the New England Patriots to launch a new beer ahead of the 2022 season. “Forever New England Gameday IPA” features the classic “Pat the Patriot” logo on it’s can to match the throwback uniforms the Pats will wearing during select home games this season.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Cooperstown, NY
Sports
Carver's Edaville Family Theme Park Reveals New Ticket Pricing Model

Edaville Family Theme Park in Carver, which made headlines earlier this month with the announcement that it was no longer for sale, has released its ticket pricing for the upcoming 2022 holiday season – and it’s significantly more affordable than it was in years past for those who just want to come and see the millions of lights that illuminate the beloved park.
CARVER, MA
The Views from Scargo Tower, South Dennis, Cape Cod

Scargo Tower is a 30-foot stone tower in South Dennis, on Cape Cod. From the top, you can see sites as far as Plymouth and Provincetown. On one fine, early summer day, Benny, the Mrs., and I were driving home from a business meeting. Yes, that’s right. A business meeting. The attendees were Benny, myself, and my wife, and it took place at an ice cream shop.
DENNIS, MA
How Many Drive-In Theaters Are Still In Business In Massachusetts?

For some reason this week I have been talking a lot about theaters. I figure why not talk about an American outdoor favorite? Even though there's a lot less drive-in theaters left the country, many have managed to hang on after all these years. Like the one personally enjoy throughout the summer over in North Hoosick Falls, New York. Hathaway's Drive-In Theatre which is just a short 40 minute drive from where I live in North Adams.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Mattapoisett lawyer among best lawyers list

MATTAPOISETT – Keith H. McCown of Morgan, Brown & Joy attorney, and resident of Mattapoisett, was recognized by 2023 Best Lawyers. McCown practices employment law. Best Lawyers is based solely on a peer-review survey, in which attorneys cast more than 9.4 million votes on the legal abilities of other lawyers in their practice areas. Best Lawyers highlights the top 5% of practicing attorneys in the United States, covering more than 148 different practice areas. Best Lawyers has been published since 1983 and selections will be featured in the 2023 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America publication. In all, 12 attorneys were named to the Best Lawyers list.
MATTAPOISETT, MA
Barnstable Beaches Cleared for Swimming

BARNSTABLE – Loop Beach and Keyes Beach in Barnstable are open to swimming following closures due to elevated bacteria levels. The beaches were closed on August 10 and August 16 respectively, and subjected to re-sampling on a daily basis until bacteria levels were back down to the minimum standard.
BARNSTABLE, MA
A surprising pay gap has emerged for Barnstable metropolitan area, in a new study

BARNSTABLE — Here's some surprisingly good news for young women on the Cape. The Pew Research Center released a study on the wage differences between men and women on March 23. It turns out that women between the ages of 16 and 29 made 112% of what their male counterparts made in the Barnstable metropolitan area.
Dennis Antique Car Parade Returns Sunday

DENNIS – The Dennis Chamber of Commerce will host its Annual Antique Car Parade on Sunday at 11 am. Chamber Executive Director Lois André said over 130 cars are registered for the parade started by the Stone family to provide residents and visitors with a fun, annual event during the twilight of the summer season.
DENNIS, MA
Cyanobacteria Reported at Multiple Barnstable Ponds

BARNSTABLE – Visible algal blooms have been reported at Hinckley Pond by the Association to Preserve Cape Cod, leading to a warning for the public by Barnstable town officials. The warning follows pet advisories issued for Long Pond and North Pond by the town after elevated cyanobacteria levels were reported. The advisory for Long Pond […] The post Cyanobacteria Reported at Multiple Barnstable Ponds appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Bourne ambulance called to cover Mattapoisett as massive blaze tears through local boatyard

MATTAPOISETT – A Bourne ambulance responded to cover the Mattapoisett fire station as a massive fire raged at the Mattapoisett Boatyard on Ned’s Point Road. A large plume of smoke was visible from parts of Cape Cod. According to reports, an explosion rocked the boatyard with fire ensuing and escalating to 5 alarms. It was unclear if anyone was injured.
MATTAPOISETT, MA
Man critically injured in apparent diving accident in Provincetown

PROVINCETOWN – A man was critically injured in a diving incident around 1:45 AM Saturday morning. The incident happened at the Sandcastle Resort at 929 Commercial Street when according to reports, the victim attempted to jump from the 3rd floor into the pool. He reportedly did land in the water but was pulled from the […] The post Man critically injured in apparent diving accident in Provincetown appeared first on CapeCod.com.
PROVINCETOWN, MA

