FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
My solo adventure to Savannah, GeorgiaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerSavannah, GA
Five spooky places in Georgia that are considered haunted and where to find themJoe MertensSavannah, GA
Let's Go on a Hearse Ghost Tour in SavannahRene CizioSavannah, GA
Our trip to Hilton Head, South CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerHilton Head Island, SC
The perfect weekend trip to Savannah, GeorgiaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerSavannah, GA
Savannah Tribune
Good Times Celebrates Teddy Adams With 3-Day Birthday Bash August 19 – 21, 2022
Good Times Jazz Bar and Restaurant presents three amazing nights celebrating jazz historian, educator, author and musician Dr. Teddy Adams with a three-day birthday bash. The three-day Teddy Adams Birthday Bash kicks off Friday, August 19th at 8:00 PM with former students and mentees, bassist Delbert Felix, pianist Louis Heriveaux, drummer Xavier Breaker, trombonist Andrae Murchison & vocalist Gina Renè Harris.
wtoc.com
Savannah designer ‘Making the Cut’ on Amazon Prime fashion competition
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah style will be on display when the new season of a Fashion competition series premieres today on Amazon Prime. WTOC caught up with the local designer putting her style to the test on this season of “Making the Cut.”. “There’s a lot of color...
eatitandlikeit.com
EIALI Fried Chicken and Bubbles Event returns…to Bluffton
With so many yearly events still trickling back into the mainstream here, there and everywhere, it is nice to finally say we are bringing one of ours back to the South Carolina Lowcountry. Eat It and Like It’s Fried Chicken and Bubbles event will be held on Thursday, October 27th...
Let's Go on a Hearse Ghost Tour in Savannah
A hearse ghost tour could only be pulled off in one city in America, maybe the world, Savannah. No place else has the hutzpah or the ghosts. I was sitting on my balcony on Oglethorpe Square at dusk, watching the tourists stroll by with ice cream cones in hand from Leopold’s Ice Cream around the corner. The scent of jasmine wafted on the summer breeze as the sky began darkening to a deep blue. I was admiring the drape of moss over the southern live oak branches that bowed low over the square when something caught my attention.
wtoc.com
Riceboro residents trying to catch a glimpse of Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez
RICEBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are set to celebrate their marriage at Affleck’s property in Riceboro, Ga., according to Entertainment Tonight. A few people in the area say they haven’t seen the happy couple just yet, but they’re definitely going to be on the lookout for them this weekend.
My solo adventure to Savannah, Georgia
This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. One of my best friends had her bachelorette weekend in Savannah, Georgia, so I went down early to explore the city before meeting up with the girls.
wtoc.com
Meet Dylan Smith, WTOC’s new meteorologist
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC has a new addition to the weather team!. Meteorologist Dylan Smith will be taking over weekend evenings and will be joining Meteorologist Andrew Gorton during weekend mornings for traffic. You can follow Meteorologist Dylan Smith on Facebook.
thegeorgeanne.com
Fun in the Water with Miss Judy Charters
Some know her as Judy Helmey, others know her as the crazy lady with all the boats, but there is no denying she is the Captain of Savannah. As she sits in her modest house overlooking Turners Creek, Helmey says, “I’d bet a first-time fisher my life that they’ll catch something within seconds with our boats and knowledge.” With over five decades of boat chartering experience under her belt, Helmey has yet to skip a beat.
WJCL
New series "Bananaland" to debut Friday
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah Bananas and their fan-friendly brand of baseball are no stranger to the national spotlight. But, things will reach a whole new level Friday. Many of us have seen the antics at a Savannah Bananas baseball game and especially Banana Ball, but what goes into pulling it off?
WJCL
Large shark spotted in Tybee Island surf Saturday morning
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. — A shark sighting on Tybee Island. Local surf instructor Yamada Atsushi capturing video of a large shark swimming in the shallow water just feet from the beach. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format,...
wtoc.com
VEL Work Café in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As more and more people have returned to work since the pandemic, more people have decided that they don’t have to be in an office all day. Maybe they just need work space for a few hours a week. That’s what VEL is here for....
southmag.com
The Sea Pines Resort Events & Activities September 1 – 30, 2022
ROUNDNET TOURNAMENT Wednesday, September 14, 3-8pm Grab a friend and head to the Sea Pines Beach Club for our second annual Roundnet Tournament sponsored by Truly. What is Roundnet? It can be described as a cross between 4-square and volleyball, played with a net on the ground. Tickets are available for $20 for a team of two. Each registered participant will receive their first Truly for free. All participants must be 21 and older to receive a Truly. Cash Bar will be set up outside of the Surfside Market at The Sea Pines Beach Club. Winning teams will receive prizes at the end of the tournament.
Local ministry works to provide place to stay, eat for homeless
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Every week, people facing homelessness in the Hostess City have a place they can go to find food, supplies and someone to talk to. It’s all the effort of a local woman, and her ministry of support, working to provide a safe place to go and better yet, hope. “It keeps […]
How a monster truck show found a new home in Statesboro
The Extreme Monster Truck Nationals have found a new home in Statesboro, thanks to the collaborative efforts of two local leaders and the Kiwanis Club of Statesboro. The show’s promoter, Jim Morris of Oklahoma, has always held the show at the Oglethorpe Speedway in Pooler. He was set to host the 2022 show there in May. But in the fall of 2021, after more than 70 years of dirt track racing – many of those hosting the monster truck show – the speedway closed for good.
wpde.com
Hilton Head jellyfish sting has experts looking at local waters
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — “It’s not something you really expect when you’re on vacation in South Carolina." Karen Buzzi was with her family relaxing at the beach on Hilton Head Island on Sunday when her son came out of the water screaming. “I was...
Five spooky places in Georgia that are considered haunted and where to find them
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the OnlyInYourState website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're feeling brave and adventurous, you might want to check out the following supposedly haunted places in the state of Georgia.
valdostatoday.com
Georgia Historical Society unveils new marker
SAVANNAH – A new historical marker on the Savannah Beach wade-ins of the 1960s was unveiled by the Georgia Historical Society. On August 17, 2022, the Georgia Historical Society, in conjunction with the Tybee MLK Human Rights Organization and the City of Tybee Island, dedicated a new historical marker about the Savannah Beach wade-ins of the 1960s.
Army of volunteers works to feed thousands of seniors every day
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — An army of volunteers canvas Chatham, Bryan, Effingham and Liberty Counties every day. They are about 500 strong and they make sure the region’s senior citizens don’t go hungry. They are part of the meals on wheels program run by Senior Citizens, Inc. in Savannah. “We have been a part of […]
wtoc.com
St. Joseph’s Candler & Savannah Tech offering program that gives students experience while taking classes
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - More than 100 people have signed up for a St. Joseph’s Candler and Savannah Tech program that allows students work and learn at the same time. Students will come out of the program a certified nurse assistant and/or patient care technician. Jacqueline and Sabrena Delaney...
WJCL
Game between Benedictine and Jenkins ends early after fans rush out of Memorial Stadium
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Video: People leaving Memorial Stadium after the incident. Savannah Police say a potential fight between teens caused a scary situation at Memorial Stadium Friday night. With 2:10 remaining in the second quarter, fans began running from the stands during the game between Benedictine and Jenkins. Police...
