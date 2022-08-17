ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Savannah Tribune

Good Times Celebrates Teddy Adams With 3-Day Birthday Bash August 19 – 21, 2022

Good Times Jazz Bar and Restaurant presents three amazing nights celebrating jazz historian, educator, author and musician Dr. Teddy Adams with a three-day birthday bash. The three-day Teddy Adams Birthday Bash kicks off Friday, August 19th at 8:00 PM with former students and mentees, bassist Delbert Felix, pianist Louis Heriveaux, drummer Xavier Breaker, trombonist Andrae Murchison & vocalist Gina Renè Harris.
EIALI Fried Chicken and Bubbles Event returns…to Bluffton

With so many yearly events still trickling back into the mainstream here, there and everywhere, it is nice to finally say we are bringing one of ours back to the South Carolina Lowcountry. Eat It and Like It’s Fried Chicken and Bubbles event will be held on Thursday, October 27th...
Let's Go on a Hearse Ghost Tour in Savannah

A hearse ghost tour could only be pulled off in one city in America, maybe the world, Savannah. No place else has the hutzpah or the ghosts. I was sitting on my balcony on Oglethorpe Square at dusk, watching the tourists stroll by with ice cream cones in hand from Leopold’s Ice Cream around the corner. The scent of jasmine wafted on the summer breeze as the sky began darkening to a deep blue. I was admiring the drape of moss over the southern live oak branches that bowed low over the square when something caught my attention.
Meet Dylan Smith, WTOC’s new meteorologist

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC has a new addition to the weather team!. Meteorologist Dylan Smith will be taking over weekend evenings and will be joining Meteorologist Andrew Gorton during weekend mornings for traffic. You can follow Meteorologist Dylan Smith on Facebook.
Fun in the Water with Miss Judy Charters

Some know her as Judy Helmey, others know her as the crazy lady with all the boats, but there is no denying she is the Captain of Savannah. As she sits in her modest house overlooking Turners Creek, Helmey says, “I’d bet a first-time fisher my life that they’ll catch something within seconds with our boats and knowledge.” With over five decades of boat chartering experience under her belt, Helmey has yet to skip a beat.
New series "Bananaland" to debut Friday

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah Bananas and their fan-friendly brand of baseball are no stranger to the national spotlight. But, things will reach a whole new level Friday. Many of us have seen the antics at a Savannah Bananas baseball game and especially Banana Ball, but what goes into pulling it off?
Large shark spotted in Tybee Island surf Saturday morning

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. — A shark sighting on Tybee Island. Local surf instructor Yamada Atsushi capturing video of a large shark swimming in the shallow water just feet from the beach. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format,...
VEL Work Café in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As more and more people have returned to work since the pandemic, more people have decided that they don’t have to be in an office all day. Maybe they just need work space for a few hours a week. That’s what VEL is here for....
The Sea Pines Resort Events & Activities September 1 – 30, 2022

ROUNDNET TOURNAMENT Wednesday, September 14, 3-8pm Grab a friend and head to the Sea Pines Beach Club for our second annual Roundnet Tournament sponsored by Truly. What is Roundnet? It can be described as a cross between 4-square and volleyball, played with a net on the ground. Tickets are available for $20 for a team of two. Each registered participant will receive their first Truly for free. All participants must be 21 and older to receive a Truly. Cash Bar will be set up outside of the Surfside Market at The Sea Pines Beach Club. Winning teams will receive prizes at the end of the tournament.
How a monster truck show found a new home in Statesboro

The Extreme Monster Truck Nationals have found a new home in Statesboro, thanks to the collaborative efforts of two local leaders and the Kiwanis Club of Statesboro. The show’s promoter, Jim Morris of Oklahoma, has always held the show at the Oglethorpe Speedway in Pooler. He was set to host the 2022 show there in May. But in the fall of 2021, after more than 70 years of dirt track racing – many of those hosting the monster truck show – the speedway closed for good.
Georgia Historical Society unveils new marker

SAVANNAH – A new historical marker on the Savannah Beach wade-ins of the 1960s was unveiled by the Georgia Historical Society. On August 17, 2022, the Georgia Historical Society, in conjunction with the Tybee MLK Human Rights Organization and the City of Tybee Island, dedicated a new historical marker about the Savannah Beach wade-ins of the 1960s.
Army of volunteers works to feed thousands of seniors every day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — An army of volunteers canvas Chatham, Bryan, Effingham and Liberty Counties every day. They are about 500 strong and they make sure the region’s senior citizens don’t go hungry. They are part of the meals on wheels program run by Senior Citizens, Inc. in Savannah. “We have been a part of […]
