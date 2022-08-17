ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provincetown, MA

capecod.com

Bourne ambulance called to cover Mattapoisett as massive blaze tears through local boatyard

MATTAPOISETT – A Bourne ambulance responded to cover the Mattapoisett fire station as a massive fire raged at the Mattapoisett Boatyard on Ned’s Point Road. A large plume of smoke was visible from parts of Cape Cod. According to reports, an explosion rocked the boatyard with fire ensuing and escalating to 5 alarms. It was unclear if anyone was injured.
MATTAPOISETT, MA
CBS Boston

Smoke from brush fires reported around Massachusetts

LYNN – People in several Massachusetts communities have noticed a haze and the smell of smoke, a result of various brush fires in recent days.Suspicious fires are burning in Lynn Woods, and as a result, smoke has been reported in surrounding towns.Firefighters warned that crews would be back in the area on Saturday fighting the flames."We do not anticipate any structures to be involved at all. The woods will remain closed until it is deemed safe. Please follow the posted signs to keep out," Lynn Fire Department posted on Friday.The back edge of Gannon Golf Course was burned as well. Police...
NATICK, MA
quincyquarry.com

Amazon closing fulfillment centers as its boom fades #amazon #marshfieldma

— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. Amazon closing fulfillment centers as its boom fades. – News from elsewhere covered by Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. After decades of rapid growth even during – if not also because of...
Barnstable Patriot

A surprising pay gap has emerged for Barnstable metropolitan area, in a new study

BARNSTABLE — Here's some surprisingly good news for young women on the Cape. The Pew Research Center released a study on the wage differences between men and women on March 23. It turns out that women between the ages of 16 and 29 made 112% of what their male counterparts made in the Barnstable metropolitan area.
WBEC AM

How Many Drive-In Theaters Are Still In Business In Massachusetts?

For some reason this week I have been talking a lot about theaters. I figure why not talk about an American outdoor favorite? Even though there's a lot less drive-in theaters left the country, many have managed to hang on after all these years. Like the one personally enjoy throughout the summer over in North Hoosick Falls, New York. Hathaway's Drive-In Theatre which is just a short 40 minute drive from where I live in North Adams.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
capecod.com

Yarmouth woman among ten indicted in Southeastern Massachusetts fentanyl trafficking conspiracy

BOSTON, MA – Ten individuals were indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury in Boston for their alleged involvement in a drug trafficking organization (DTO) that distributed fentanyl throughout Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island. The defendants were initially arrested and charged on July 19, 2022. Approximately 14.9 kilograms of suspected fentanyl and substantial amounts of cash were seized at the time of the arrests.
BOSTON, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

‘This can’t continue the way it is’

At their Wednesday afternoon meeting, Dukes County Commissioners addressed the recent tragedy that took place at Big Bridge early Monday morning that resulted in the deaths of two brothers. “The loss of Tavaughn and Tavaris Bulgin on Sunday night leaves me speechless,” said commissioner Peter Wharton, “there are simply no...
DUKES COUNTY, MA
CBS Boston

Fifty rescued beagles come to Massachusetts for adoption

PEABODY - Meet Laurel and Cloverly. At 4 months old, they're playful and friendly and have a newfound love for the outdoors. The two beagles are being fostered in Peabody through Sweet Paws Rescue. On Tuesday, they touched grass for the very first time. "Seeing those first moments and seeing them linger back in the crate before they timidly took their first step out was pretty nice," said Lynne Hathaway, Sweet Paws Rescue Foster Coordinator. A first glimpse of freedom after being saved from a mass breeding facility in Virginia, part of a nationwide effort to find 4,000...
PEABODY, MA
ABC6.com

Drought Status Updated to Extreme

Our drought situation has gotten more dire. We have been downgraded to Extreme Drought for all of Rhode Island and Bristol County in Massachusetts with the exception of Block Island. This means we are at the phase where well will begin to run dry, rivers flow slower and lower and warm. Crop loss is inevitable and the local dairy and Christmas tree farms will feel stress. After this cool start Friday with lows in the upper-50s, a warm westerly wind and plenty of sunshine will deliver high temperatures well into the 80s. Increasing humidity will make it feel closer to 90 Friday afternoon as ell. The weekend is looking dry and very warm with highs in the 80s and further climbing humidity. By the time we get to Monday, dew points will be well into the 60s, making for and “air you can wear” kind of day.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
yourtravelcap.com

Borderland State Park, Easton, MA

Borderland State Park in Easton, MA is a hidden gem. We decided to make the trek to visit the park on a nice spring day. We visited the outside of the mansion, the old, abandoned pool, and took a hike around the nearby lake and farmhouse. The Ames Mansion. The...
EASTON, MA
FUN 107

Here Are Five Restaurants the Phantom Gourmet Visited in Fall River

Here's a little fun fact for you- the Phantom Gourmet has visited the SouthCoast well over 100 times and five of those reviews made it over to Fall River, MA. As much as I love the local cuisine, I wasn't always a foodie. As a kid, I survived on chicken nuggets and cucumbers. I'm aware of the strange combination, but it got me by and made me the man I am today (sadly). The older I became, the more my tastebuds explored and the more courageous I became in trying new foods.
FALL RIVER, MA

