This Epic Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must VisitTravel MavenRaynham, MA
Charity Event Hosted at Brewery 44 Will Raise Money for Local Foster & Homeless YouthDianna CarneyCarver, MA
Free Admission to Marshfield Fair When You Enter the Baking & Cooking ContestDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Pembroke Voters Pass Ballot to Design & Construct New Community CenterDianna CarneyPembroke, MA
3 Underrated Beaches in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Middleboro Little League team takes the field Saturday for another chance at the World Series
WILLIAMSPORT, Penn. — The Middleboro Little League team still has a shot at the World Series as they take the field Saturday night. The 12-year-old boys lost Wednesday night to Tennessee, but they’ll now play in an elimination game Saturday night at 7 p.m. Middleboro will take on...
Indoor pickleball facility opens in Fairhaven
FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (WPRI) – A vacant building no more. The building that once housed a roller-skating rink and mini golf center is now home to the latest sensation to sweep the nation: pickleball. It seems that with every whack of the ball, the sport of pickleball gets a new player. The sport is sweeping the […]
Bizarre Coincidence for Mattapoisett Boatyard
If you're superstitious, the most common bad luck day is usually Friday, the 13th, but for the Mattapoisett Boatyard, August 19 has become a day of misfortune. It was August 19, 1991 when the boatyard – then known as Burr Brothers Boats – was walloped by Hurricane Bob, the costliest hurricane in New England history.
nbcboston.com
Lady Gaga Comes to Fenway Park Friday Night
Pop superstar Lady Gaga is bringing her highly-anticipated Chromatica Ball tour to Boston's Fenway Park Friday night. This show was originally scheduled for August of 2020, but had to be rescheduled twice because of the coronavirus pandemic. The tour is in support of Gaga's fifth solo studio album, "Chromatica," which was released in 2020 and featured high-profile hit singles like "Stupid Love" and the Ariana Grande collaboration "Rain on Me."
A Piece of Kennedy History Sold for Above Asking Price in Boston
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. I love this right now! I absorb everything Kennedys, so running across this is quite exciting. Someone decided that owning a piece of Kennedy history was...
whdh.com
Local brewery teams up with Patriots for new beer
FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Cisco Brewers have teamed up with the New England Patriots to launch a new beer ahead of the 2022 season. “Forever New England Gameday IPA” features the classic “Pat the Patriot” logo on it’s can to match the throwback uniforms the Pats will wearing during select home games this season.
hot969boston.com
North End Italian Feast This Weekend
If your looking for something to do this weekend and your hungry. You love Italian food and going to the north end in Boston. This weekend is for you. A co-worker suggested that I attend the Italian Feast this weekend in the North end. Shoutout to Bostoncentral.com for posting the events for this weekend. If you want to know of other events in the North End just click on the link above.
Rockport, Natick, Saugus: Mass. woods are on fire, and won’t be out anytime soon, say officials
Nearly 40% of the state is experiencing "extreme drought." The Massachusetts National Guard has been brought in to help fight the Briarwood Fire, which has been burning for more than a month across a 19-acre area in Rockport, Gov. Charlie Baker announced Thursday. The Briarwood Fire is one of more...
Woman climbs into seal pool, swims around at Woods Hole aquarium
FALMOUTH, Mass. — A woman went into the seal enclosure at the Woods Hole Science Aquarium on Wednesday. The aquarium’s supervisor tells Boston 25 the woman climbed over the wall of the pool, swam around and briefly walked around the enclosure. There were two seals in the enclosure...
New Bedford Couple Unexpectedly Gets Kind Upgrade to Front Row at Bad Bunny Concert
I swear some people have all the luck in the world. On Aug. 18, Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny flew into Massachusetts to perform his hit songs Dakiti, Mia, and I Like It (ft. Cardi B). Little did 34-year-old New Bedford native Jason Perry know as he shipped...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $4 million prize and $100,000 prize won Thursday
The top lottery prize won in Massachusetts Thursday was a $4 million prize. The prize was won off of the game “$4,000,000 Jumbo Cash.” It was sold at Girlies Variety Stores in Taunton. A $100,000 prize was also claimed Thursday. It was won off of the game “Millions.”...
Fall River-Style Chow Mein Sandwich vs. Salem-Style Chop Suey Sandwich
A few weeks ago, we told you that there was a North Shore counterpart to Fall River’s beloved staple of cheap eats, the chow mein sandwich. In Salem, they serve up a similar sandwich but with chop suey instead of chow mein, and the place that made it famous permanently closed this past weekend.
Here Are Five Restaurants the Phantom Gourmet Visited in Fall River
Here's a little fun fact for you- the Phantom Gourmet has visited the SouthCoast well over 100 times and five of those reviews made it over to Fall River, MA. As much as I love the local cuisine, I wasn't always a foodie. As a kid, I survived on chicken nuggets and cucumbers. I'm aware of the strange combination, but it got me by and made me the man I am today (sadly). The older I became, the more my tastebuds explored and the more courageous I became in trying new foods.
capecod.com
Gas line struck in Bourne
BOURNE – A construction crew reportedly struck a gas line in Bourne around 11:30 AM. Firefighters responded to Buttermilk Bay Way and called for National Grid to respond to cap the leak. Further details were not immediately available. Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim...
WCVB
8-year-old boy seriously injured in hit-and-run crash in Yarmouth, Massachusetts
YARMOUTH, Mass. — An 8-year-old boy is at a Boston hospital after he was struck by a vehicle that left the scene of the crash in Yarmouth, Massachusetts, according to police. Police in the Cape Cod town said the crash happened shortly before 9:45 a.m. Saturday on Higgins Crowell...
Off-duty Firefighter captures flames spewing out of Brockton home
BROCKTON, Mass. — Brockton firefighters responded to a house fire late Thursday night where heavy flames were shown coming from the rear of the building. No one was injured in the blaze and three people are displaced. According to officials, the fire was contained in one bedroom due to...
Carver’s Edaville Family Theme Park Reveals New Ticket Pricing Model
Edaville Family Theme Park in Carver, which made headlines earlier this month with the announcement that it was no longer for sale, has released its ticket pricing for the upcoming 2022 holiday season – and it’s significantly more affordable than it was in years past for those who just want to come and see the millions of lights that illuminate the beloved park.
Rochester Native Making Big Name for Himself in Hollywood
Rochester native John Whoriskey Jr. has made quite the name for himself in the film industry and may have something to do with why we're seeing Hollywood in our backyard more often recently. Ever wonder how Hollywood films find places to shoot? They have location scouts or location managers. Well,...
idesignarch.com
This Ultimate Luxury Dream Estate is a Private Family Resort
Situated on a seven-acre site in Lincoln, Massachusetts, this custom dream home surrounded by woodland features a main house with Colonial Revival Architecture and a New England style sports barn. The sprawling estate fuses a traditional New England aesthetic with forward-thinking sustainable elements. The project was designed by Catalano Architects...
Barnstable Patriot
Barnstable native Mark Vonnegut shares stories of his career in pediatrics in new book
BARNSTABLE — Pediatrician Mark Vonnegut has loved taking care of children for the past 40 years in the same community south of Boston, but he also has experienced the many changes in the health care system that will make it difficult for future doctors to do the same. “There...
