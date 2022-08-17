BARNSTABLE - "Look what you've done. Look what happens. It's what nightmares are made out of; it really is."Jen Hinckley-Needham described the nightmare of a world without her Sam. The 18-year-old, who'd just graduated Barnstable High School, was killed riding his motorcycle Tuesday, hit by an alleged drunk driver who police say left the scene.Those who were lucky enough to know Sam found comfort in company Thursday. Hugging each other and holding onto memories. "He was a man of all talents. Good at everything he did. So many people loved him, and he will continue to be loved," said brother Jack...

BARNSTABLE, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO