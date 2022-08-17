Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cape Cod town has sewer emergency – closes restaurantsJason WeilandProvincetown, MA
3 Underrated Beaches in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
3 affordable weekend getaways in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
This Day In History: Tornadoes Blow Roof Off Cape Cod Inn & Cause Extensive DamageDianna CarneyBoston, MA
Related
Bizarre Coincidence for Mattapoisett Boatyard
If you're superstitious, the most common bad luck day is usually Friday, the 13th, but for the Mattapoisett Boatyard, August 19 has become a day of misfortune. It was August 19, 1991 when the boatyard – then known as Burr Brothers Boats – was walloped by Hurricane Bob, the costliest hurricane in New England history.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Falmouth Road Race to cause ferry delays
The Steamship Authority issued an alert for travelers between Woods Hole and Martha’s Vineyard for Sunday morning. “The Falmouth Road Race is this Sunday, and it will have a significant effect on our operations. Access to the Woods Hole terminal via Woods Hole Road will be limited until 8 am and closed completely from 8 am until about 10 am. Customers should expect travel delays along Woods Hole Road and Palmer Avenue all day as a result of the race.
capecod.com
Barnstable Beaches Cleared for Swimming
BARNSTABLE – Loop Beach and Keyes Beach in Barnstable are open to swimming following closures due to elevated bacteria levels. The beaches were closed on August 10 and August 16 respectively, and subjected to re-sampling on a daily basis until bacteria levels were back down to the minimum standard.
Barnstable Patriot
A surprising pay gap has emerged for Barnstable metropolitan area, in a new study
BARNSTABLE — Here's some surprisingly good news for young women on the Cape. The Pew Research Center released a study on the wage differences between men and women on March 23. It turns out that women between the ages of 16 and 29 made 112% of what their male counterparts made in the Barnstable metropolitan area.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
capecod.com
Bourne ambulance called to cover Mattapoisett as massive blaze tears through local boatyard
MATTAPOISETT – A Bourne ambulance responded to cover the Mattapoisett fire station as a massive fire raged at the Mattapoisett Boatyard on Ned’s Point Road. A large plume of smoke was visible from parts of Cape Cod. According to reports, an explosion rocked the boatyard with fire ensuing and escalating to 5 alarms. It was unclear if anyone was injured.
yourtravelcap.com
Pine Barrens and Red Brook at the Lyman Reserve, Plymouth, MA
On a nice, beautiful summer’s day, I decided to check out the Lyman Reserve in Plymouth, MA. Or is in Bourne? Or Wareham? This beautiful, hidden gem is spread out among the three towns. At the parking lot, I had two choices: Check out Red Brook and the pine...
Delays Coming as Rt. 24/140 Bridges in Taunton to be Demolished
TAUNTON — Starting at the end of August, traffic patterns will change at the Route 24/Route 140 interchange in Taunton as three bridges will be demolished and reconstructed, according to the state's transportation department. The changes will be implemented overnight on Aug. 28 and 29, and the new traffic...
Martha's Vineyard Times
The ghost of 2018 haunts peak season
The Steamship Authority’s fleet has suffered a string of mechanical problems which have stretched into a seventh consecutive day. The vessel woes and the delays they’ve caused come as the Vineyard is in the busiest phase of the summer season with the Agricultural Fair underway, the Oak Bluffs fireworks set for Friday night, and Beach Road Weekend a week off. The Martha’s Vineyard was the latest ferry to be sidelined. The 6 am Friday crossing of the vessel was canceled. Software for a control panel needed updating, according to SSA spokesman Sean Driscoll.
IN THIS ARTICLE
capecod.com
Fiery crash closes Route 6 in Harwich
HARWICH – A fiery crash closed Route 6 in Harwich about 5:30 PM Saturday. The crash happened eastbound between exits 78 (Route 134) and Exit 82 (Route 124). Both a Chevy Traverse and a Subaru Forester were well involved when firefighters arrived. Two people were evaluated but luckily officials were not reporting any serious injuries. Motorists were urged to seek alternate routes. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. The highway reopened about 7 PM.
How much rain is needed to get back to normal conditions in western Massachusetts?
22News Storm Team Meteorologist Chris Bouzakis explains how much rain is needed to get back to normal conditions.
How Many Drive-In Theaters Are Still In Business In Massachusetts?
For some reason this week I have been talking a lot about theaters. I figure why not talk about an American outdoor favorite? Even though there's a lot less drive-in theaters left the country, many have managed to hang on after all these years. Like the one personally enjoy throughout the summer over in North Hoosick Falls, New York. Hathaway's Drive-In Theatre which is just a short 40 minute drive from where I live in North Adams.
A Piece of Kennedy History Sold for Above Asking Price in Boston
I love this right now! I absorb everything Kennedys, so running across this is quite exciting. Someone decided that owning a piece of Kennedy history was worth more than the asking price of $1,299,000. This piece of Boston history that is John F. Kennedy's grandparents' home was listed by Leslie MacKinnon of Compass Realty in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston, and eventually sold for $1,340,000.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCVB
Massachusetts team looks to keep Little League World Series run alive
MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. — A Massachusetts youth baseball team is looking to keep their run at the Little League World Series going after a tough loss in its opening game. The boys from Middleboro Little League, who are representing the New England region in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, lost 5-3 to the team representing the Southeast from Nolensville, Tennessee.
Here Are Five Restaurants the Phantom Gourmet Visited in Fall River
Here's a little fun fact for you- the Phantom Gourmet has visited the SouthCoast well over 100 times and five of those reviews made it over to Fall River, MA. As much as I love the local cuisine, I wasn't always a foodie. As a kid, I survived on chicken nuggets and cucumbers. I'm aware of the strange combination, but it got me by and made me the man I am today (sadly). The older I became, the more my tastebuds explored and the more courageous I became in trying new foods.
Dartmouth Is Getting New Traffic Lights on Route 6
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is installing new traffic lights on Route 6 in Dartmouth. Just what we need, right? Another traffic light on Route 6!. Before you get too worked up, the new traffic lights being erected near the Moby Dick Motel are to assist residents of the motel to more safely cross the busy highway.
capecoddaily.com
Man critically injured in apparent diving accident in Provincetown
PROVINCETOWN – A man was critically injured in a diving incident around 1:45 AM Saturday morning. The incident happened at the Sandcastle Resort at 929 Commercial Street when according to reports, the victim attempted to jump from the 3rd floor into the pool. He reportedly did land in the water but was pulled from the […] The post Man critically injured in apparent diving accident in Provincetown appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Woman climbs into seal pool, swims around at Woods Hole aquarium
FALMOUTH, Mass. — A woman went into the seal enclosure at the Woods Hole Science Aquarium on Wednesday. The aquarium’s supervisor tells Boston 25 the woman climbed over the wall of the pool, swam around and briefly walked around the enclosure. There were two seals in the enclosure...
Barnstable Patriot
Barnstable native Mark Vonnegut shares stories of his career in pediatrics in new book
BARNSTABLE — Pediatrician Mark Vonnegut has loved taking care of children for the past 40 years in the same community south of Boston, but he also has experienced the many changes in the health care system that will make it difficult for future doctors to do the same. “There...
Lost Charm on Falmouth Beach Clearly Holds Important Meaning
Janine Martignetti, frequent visitor to a Falmouth beach, found a charm necklace that clearly has important meaning to someone. Now, she wants to find the owner. Some of us carry things that remind us of someone special we lost. It's heartbreaking to lose anything, but especially something that carries sentimental...
capecoddaily.com
Crash snarls traffic on Sagamore Bridge
BOURNE – A traffic crash was reported on the Sagamore Bridge sometime before 10 AM Friday. A motor home and a tractor-trailer were involved in the crash. According to reports, firefighters had to use extrication tools to free the driver of the camper involved in the crash. Traffic was backed up trying to get off-Cape. […] The post Crash snarls traffic on Sagamore Bridge appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Comments / 0