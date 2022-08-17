Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our trip to Hilton Head, South CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerHilton Head Island, SC
The perfect weekend trip to Savannah, GeorgiaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerSavannah, GA
This South Carolina Gem Supports Meals on WheelsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®
4 amazing burger places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
valdostatoday.com
Georgia Historical Society unveils new marker
SAVANNAH – A new historical marker on the Savannah Beach wade-ins of the 1960s was unveiled by the Georgia Historical Society. On August 17, 2022, the Georgia Historical Society, in conjunction with the Tybee MLK Human Rights Organization and the City of Tybee Island, dedicated a new historical marker about the Savannah Beach wade-ins of the 1960s.
wtoc.com
Savannah businesses gather in Tom Triplett Park to help the United Way
POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Local businesses rely on community support to make it, and to thank the community for all that support, vendors from all over the area gathered in Tom Triplett Park Saturday to set up shop and help the United Way. To set up in the marketplace, vendors...
Gullah Geechee community reaches a deal with Ga. county in a fight for services
Sapelo Island, sitting off the coast of Georgia, has been home to one of America's last intact Gullah Geechee communities. The Gullah Geechee is a community of descendants of enslaved people who arrived before the start of the Civil War. The island was also the focus of a legal battle between its residents and local and state governments.
wtoc.com
VEL Work Café in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As more and more people have returned to work since the pandemic, more people have decided that they don’t have to be in an office all day. Maybe they just need work space for a few hours a week. That’s what VEL is here for....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
southmag.com
Seabolt Real Estate Listing in Savannah, Ga. Wins 2022 HGTV Ultimate House Hunt in Downtown Dwellings Category
Seabolt Real Estate, the exclusive coastal Georgia affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, is delighted to announce that Associate Broker Staci Donegan’s listing at 112 West Gaston St. in Savannah’s National Historic Landmark District recently won the Downtown Dwellings category in the prestigious HGTV Ultimate House Hunt 2022.
coastalempireseniors.com
Savannah Senior Dining: The Olde Pink House
The Olde Pink House has long been a favorite with Savannah senior diners. How does a building rate the name “Olde” in a historic city like Savannah?. The Olde Pink House is Savannah’s only 18th Century Mansion. Sometimes I like eating in a great restaurant that’s older...
wtoc.com
Savannah-Chatham Co. school board begins retreat
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Chatham County School Board meeting for a retreat this week with Superintendent Ann Levett and staff members. They began their two-day retreat today by discussing teacher burnout and retention. The 2022 Georgia Teacher of The Year and Hesse K-8 teacher, Cherie Goldman sits on...
wtoc.com
Meet Dylan Smith, WTOC’s new meteorologist
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC has a new addition to the weather team!. Meteorologist Dylan Smith will be taking over weekend evenings and will be joining Meteorologist Andrew Gorton during weekend mornings for traffic. You can follow Meteorologist Dylan Smith on Facebook.
RELATED PEOPLE
wtoc.com
Savannah hospitals try to fill gaps created by nursing shortage
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Still feeling affects from the pandemic, three major hospitals in Savannah that serve the entire Coastal Empire and Lowcountry have nursing positions to fill. “Georgia is losing more nurses than it’s producing.”. St. Joseph’s nurse manager Mary Robinson has a full nursing staff on her...
Chamber welcomes new Leadership Bulloch class
The Statesboro-Bulloch Chamber of Commerce welcomed the 2023 Leadership Bulloch class with a meet and greet event Tuesday evening at Cool Beanz Espresso Bar downtown. Alumni of the program were also invited to attend. Leadership Bulloch is a competitive, 9-month flagship program of the Statesboro-Bulloch Chamber of Commerce that seeks...
How a monster truck show found a new home in Statesboro
The Extreme Monster Truck Nationals have found a new home in Statesboro, thanks to the collaborative efforts of two local leaders and the Kiwanis Club of Statesboro. The show’s promoter, Jim Morris of Oklahoma, has always held the show at the Oglethorpe Speedway in Pooler. He was set to host the 2022 show there in May. But in the fall of 2021, after more than 70 years of dirt track racing – many of those hosting the monster truck show – the speedway closed for good.
E-bikes to make imprint on Hilton Head’s public pathways following passage of ordinance
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — If you live or visit the Hilton Head area get ready to see an increase in bike riders. Earlier this week, Hilton Head Town Council passed an e-bike ordinance. This allows the use of lower-speed electronic bikes on public pathways. In addition to the ordinance, there must be a […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Army of volunteers works to feed thousands of seniors every day
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — An army of volunteers canvas Chatham, Bryan, Effingham and Liberty Counties every day. They are about 500 strong and they make sure the region’s senior citizens don’t go hungry. They are part of the meals on wheels program run by Senior Citizens, Inc. in Savannah. “We have been a part of […]
thegeorgeanne.com
Fun in the Water with Miss Judy Charters
Some know her as Judy Helmey, others know her as the crazy lady with all the boats, but there is no denying she is the Captain of Savannah. As she sits in her modest house overlooking Turners Creek, Helmey says, “I’d bet a first-time fisher my life that they’ll catch something within seconds with our boats and knowledge.” With over five decades of boat chartering experience under her belt, Helmey has yet to skip a beat.
WRDW-TV
Homeowner finds historic streetcars in backyard
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new homeowner found a blast from the past found on his property and now a group of preservationists are working to share it with everyone. A big part of our transportation of the past has been under wraps in more ways than one on Isle of Hope until now.
WJCL
Meet the Big 22: Three Effignham County standouts honored
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Springfield, Georgia - The Big 22 is back!. WJCL 22 News is proud to recognize the top high school football players in Southeast Georgia and the South Carolina Lowcountry. This marks the sixth year of the Big 22. The Big 22 features the best 22...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtoc.com
Tybee short-term rental moratorium could be extended for third time
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - It has now been a year since Tybee put a moratorium on short-term vacation rentals. This has prevented people from registering new properties as an STVR. Since it initially went into effect, city council has extended the moratorium twice and next week they could vote to extend it for a third time.
eatitandlikeit.com
EIALI Fried Chicken and Bubbles Event returns…to Bluffton
With so many yearly events still trickling back into the mainstream here, there and everywhere, it is nice to finally say we are bringing one of ours back to the South Carolina Lowcountry. Eat It and Like It’s Fried Chicken and Bubbles event will be held on Thursday, October 27th...
wtoc.com
Housing market in Savannah continues to be competitive
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As we continue to focus on the need for affordable housing, we’ve highlighted programs in our area to help people purchase houses for the first time. More than 100 people showed up yesterday for a program by Representative Carl Gilliard and close to 100 people are already registered for the next event.
WJCL
GBI finishes investigation of Saudi Lee fatal shooting by Savannah Police
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The investigation into the Savannah Police Officer shooting death of Saudi Lee moves forward. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has finished its report of the incident and turned it over to the Chatham County District Attorney’s Office for review. Lee was chased and shot last...
Comments / 1