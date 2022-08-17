ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FUN 107

Bizarre Coincidence for Mattapoisett Boatyard

If you're superstitious, the most common bad luck day is usually Friday, the 13th, but for the Mattapoisett Boatyard, August 19 has become a day of misfortune. It was August 19, 1991 when the boatyard – then known as Burr Brothers Boats – was walloped by Hurricane Bob, the costliest hurricane in New England history.
MATTAPOISETT, MA
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

A Piece of Kennedy History Sold for Above Asking Price in Boston

I love this right now! I absorb everything Kennedys, so running across this is quite exciting. Someone decided that owning a piece of Kennedy history was worth more than the asking price of $1,299,000. This piece of Boston history that is John F. Kennedy's grandparents' home was listed by Leslie MacKinnon of Compass Realty in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston, and eventually sold for $1,340,000.
BOSTON, MA
capecod.com

Bourne ambulance called to cover Mattapoisett as massive blaze tears through local boatyard

MATTAPOISETT – A Bourne ambulance responded to cover the Mattapoisett fire station as a massive fire raged at the Mattapoisett Boatyard on Ned’s Point Road. A large plume of smoke was visible from parts of Cape Cod. According to reports, an explosion rocked the boatyard with fire ensuing and escalating to 5 alarms. It was unclear if anyone was injured.
MATTAPOISETT, MA
Chatham, MA
capecoddaily.com

Man critically injured in apparent diving accident in Provincetown

PROVINCETOWN – A man was critically injured in a diving incident around 1:45 AM Saturday morning. The incident happened at the Sandcastle Resort at 929 Commercial Street when according to reports, the victim attempted to jump from the 3rd floor into the pool. He reportedly did land in the water but was pulled from the […] The post Man critically injured in apparent diving accident in Provincetown appeared first on CapeCod.com.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
capecod.com

Yarmouth woman among ten indicted in Southeastern Massachusetts fentanyl trafficking conspiracy

BOSTON, MA – Ten individuals were indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury in Boston for their alleged involvement in a drug trafficking organization (DTO) that distributed fentanyl throughout Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island. The defendants were initially arrested and charged on July 19, 2022. Approximately 14.9 kilograms of suspected fentanyl and substantial amounts of cash were seized at the time of the arrests.
BOSTON, MA
capecod.com

Fiery crash closes Route 6 in Harwich

HARWICH – A fiery crash closed Route 6 in Harwich about 5:30 PM Saturday. The crash happened eastbound between exits 78 (Route 134) and Exit 82 (Route 124). Both a Chevy Traverse and a Subaru Forester were well involved when firefighters arrived. Two people were evaluated but luckily officials were not reporting any serious injuries. Motorists were urged to seek alternate routes. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. The highway reopened about 7 PM.
HARWICH, MA
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

Police: Lock your car doors

Fairhaven police are reminding residents to lock their car doors, especially at night, after a spate of break-ins this week on West Island. Cars on several streets on West Island had items stolen late Saturday night or early Sunday morning, 8/14. Residents posted on social media that their vehicles had been compromised. Fairhaven police spokesperson Lt. Kevin Kobza confirmed that the department received some calls for the thefts.
FAIRHAVEN, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Woman wanted by New Bedford Police arrested after found squatting in Framingham home

At approximately 9:10am Wednesday morning, Framingham Police Department responded to a call about a “group living in a vacant home” at 153 Irving Street, in Framingham. Upon arrival, police discovered a couple living inside and a background check showed the woman, 24-year-old Kaitlin R. Ciccarone, with no known address, was wanted on a warrant from the New Bedford Police and two from the Seekonk Police. Ciccarone was subsequently arrested.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
ABC6.com

Man in custody after Dartmouth standoff

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — A man was taken into custody after a standoff with in the Bliss Corner section of the town Saturday afternoon. Dozens of police, detectives, EMS and SWAT units were stationed outside of a Dartmouth home. Dartmouth police posted on their Facebook ordering people to remain...
DARTMOUTH, MA
capecoddaily.com

Crash snarls traffic on Sagamore Bridge

BOURNE – A traffic crash was reported on the Sagamore Bridge sometime before 10 AM Friday. A motor home and a tractor-trailer were involved in the crash. According to reports, firefighters had to use extrication tools to free the driver of the camper involved in the crash. Traffic was backed up trying to get off-Cape. […] The post Crash snarls traffic on Sagamore Bridge appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BOURNE, MA
whdh.com

‘Double fatal shooting’ under investigation in Wareham

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - State and local police are investigating two shooting deaths in the town of Wareham, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office. The DA announced the investigation was underway Friday evening, with the twitter account of DA Timothy J. Cruz describing how Wareham Police had contacted State Police about the shooting around 5 p.m.
WAREHAM, MA
capecod.com

Developing: Double fatal shooting in Onset believed to be murder-suicide

ONSET – Wareham Police responded late Friday afternoon to the Captain Collis Drive neighborhood for a report of two people fatally shot. Police referred all inquiries to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office. The D.A.’s office said preliminarily it appears to be a murder-suicide. CWN is continuing...
WAREHAM, MA

