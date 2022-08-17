Read full article on original website
Cape Cod town has sewer emergency – closes restaurantsJason WeilandProvincetown, MA
3 Underrated Beaches in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
3 affordable weekend getaways in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
This Day In History: Tornadoes Blow Roof Off Cape Cod Inn & Cause Extensive DamageDianna CarneyBoston, MA
Bizarre Coincidence for Mattapoisett Boatyard
If you're superstitious, the most common bad luck day is usually Friday, the 13th, but for the Mattapoisett Boatyard, August 19 has become a day of misfortune. It was August 19, 1991 when the boatyard – then known as Burr Brothers Boats – was walloped by Hurricane Bob, the costliest hurricane in New England history.
A Piece of Kennedy History Sold for Above Asking Price in Boston
I love this right now! I absorb everything Kennedys, so running across this is quite exciting. Someone decided that owning a piece of Kennedy history was worth more than the asking price of $1,299,000. This piece of Boston history that is John F. Kennedy's grandparents' home was listed by Leslie MacKinnon of Compass Realty in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston, and eventually sold for $1,340,000.
NECN
Cape Cod Women Excitedly Bought a Puppy Online, But It Turned Out to Be a Scam
Excitement turned to despair when a Cape Cod woman realized she was the victim of a puppy scam. The little dog she bought never showed up and the website she purchased it from disappeared. Truro residents Barbara Wohlgemuth and Carrie Stapleton bought a dog bed, collar and toys in preparation...
capecod.com
Bourne ambulance called to cover Mattapoisett as massive blaze tears through local boatyard
MATTAPOISETT – A Bourne ambulance responded to cover the Mattapoisett fire station as a massive fire raged at the Mattapoisett Boatyard on Ned’s Point Road. A large plume of smoke was visible from parts of Cape Cod. According to reports, an explosion rocked the boatyard with fire ensuing and escalating to 5 alarms. It was unclear if anyone was injured.
Beloved Middleboro Ice Cream Shop’s Surprise Closing Seems Permanent
All summer Middleboro has been without one of its favorite ice cream spots and now it seems the closure is permanent. Back in December, residents were surprised to find a "temporarily closed" sign at Peaceful Meadows Ice Cream on West Grove Street. The beloved shop is typically open all year, leaving many to wonder what was going on.
Fundraiser for family of brothers who jumped off ‘Jaws’ bridge more than doubles its goal
“Tavaris and Tavaughn left an impression on everyone they met... their bright smiles, charismatic personalities, unshakeable faith and unrelenting positive attitude made them an absolute joy to be around.”. As the search continues for a missing Jamaican man who is presumed dead after jumping off a Martha’s Vineyard bridge with...
Woman climbs into seal pool, swims around at Woods Hole aquarium
FALMOUTH, Mass. — A woman went into the seal enclosure at the Woods Hole Science Aquarium on Wednesday. The aquarium’s supervisor tells Boston 25 the woman climbed over the wall of the pool, swam around and briefly walked around the enclosure. There were two seals in the enclosure...
capecoddaily.com
Man critically injured in apparent diving accident in Provincetown
PROVINCETOWN – A man was critically injured in a diving incident around 1:45 AM Saturday morning. The incident happened at the Sandcastle Resort at 929 Commercial Street when according to reports, the victim attempted to jump from the 3rd floor into the pool. He reportedly did land in the water but was pulled from the […] The post Man critically injured in apparent diving accident in Provincetown appeared first on CapeCod.com.
New Bedford, Fall River Still Must Vote for South Coast Rail to Happen
After more than 30 years of waiting, the people of the SouthCoast cities of New Bedford and Fall River are on the cusp of having rail service to Boston sometime next year. The only problem is, someone forgot to ask them if they wanted it. On Thursday night, the New...
What we know about ‘Jaws Bridge’ incident on Martha’s Vineyard where Tavaughn and Tavaris Bulgin were killed
On Wednesday, state police said they were continuing to search for 21-year-old Tavaughn Bulgin, who reportedly jumped off “Jaws Bridge” in Martha’s Vineyard and has been missing since Sunday night. Tavaughn reportedly jumped into the water with his brother Tavaris Bulgin, 26, both of Jamaica, with two...
capecod.com
Yarmouth woman among ten indicted in Southeastern Massachusetts fentanyl trafficking conspiracy
BOSTON, MA – Ten individuals were indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury in Boston for their alleged involvement in a drug trafficking organization (DTO) that distributed fentanyl throughout Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island. The defendants were initially arrested and charged on July 19, 2022. Approximately 14.9 kilograms of suspected fentanyl and substantial amounts of cash were seized at the time of the arrests.
How much rain is needed to get back to normal conditions in western Massachusetts?
22News Storm Team Meteorologist Chris Bouzakis explains how much rain is needed to get back to normal conditions.
capecod.com
Fiery crash closes Route 6 in Harwich
HARWICH – A fiery crash closed Route 6 in Harwich about 5:30 PM Saturday. The crash happened eastbound between exits 78 (Route 134) and Exit 82 (Route 124). Both a Chevy Traverse and a Subaru Forester were well involved when firefighters arrived. Two people were evaluated but luckily officials were not reporting any serious injuries. Motorists were urged to seek alternate routes. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. The highway reopened about 7 PM.
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com
Police: Lock your car doors
Fairhaven police are reminding residents to lock their car doors, especially at night, after a spate of break-ins this week on West Island. Cars on several streets on West Island had items stolen late Saturday night or early Sunday morning, 8/14. Residents posted on social media that their vehicles had been compromised. Fairhaven police spokesperson Lt. Kevin Kobza confirmed that the department received some calls for the thefts.
newbedfordguide.com
Woman wanted by New Bedford Police arrested after found squatting in Framingham home
At approximately 9:10am Wednesday morning, Framingham Police Department responded to a call about a “group living in a vacant home” at 153 Irving Street, in Framingham. Upon arrival, police discovered a couple living inside and a background check showed the woman, 24-year-old Kaitlin R. Ciccarone, with no known address, was wanted on a warrant from the New Bedford Police and two from the Seekonk Police. Ciccarone was subsequently arrested.
Ten Face Life in Prison After Massive Southeastern Massachusetts Drug Bust
BOSTON — Ten people caught last month in a massive drug bust — in which authorities seized nearly 15 kilograms of suspected fentanyl from a Fall River base — have been indicted on drug conspiracy charges. The U.S. Attorney's Office said the suspects were indicted Wednesday for...
ABC6.com
Man in custody after Dartmouth standoff
DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — A man was taken into custody after a standoff with in the Bliss Corner section of the town Saturday afternoon. Dozens of police, detectives, EMS and SWAT units were stationed outside of a Dartmouth home. Dartmouth police posted on their Facebook ordering people to remain...
capecoddaily.com
Crash snarls traffic on Sagamore Bridge
BOURNE – A traffic crash was reported on the Sagamore Bridge sometime before 10 AM Friday. A motor home and a tractor-trailer were involved in the crash. According to reports, firefighters had to use extrication tools to free the driver of the camper involved in the crash. Traffic was backed up trying to get off-Cape. […] The post Crash snarls traffic on Sagamore Bridge appeared first on CapeCod.com.
whdh.com
‘Double fatal shooting’ under investigation in Wareham
WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - State and local police are investigating two shooting deaths in the town of Wareham, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office. The DA announced the investigation was underway Friday evening, with the twitter account of DA Timothy J. Cruz describing how Wareham Police had contacted State Police about the shooting around 5 p.m.
capecod.com
Developing: Double fatal shooting in Onset believed to be murder-suicide
ONSET – Wareham Police responded late Friday afternoon to the Captain Collis Drive neighborhood for a report of two people fatally shot. Police referred all inquiries to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office. The D.A.’s office said preliminarily it appears to be a murder-suicide. CWN is continuing...
