WLUC
Hancock School Public Library receives $212,000 grant from Michigan Department of Education
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Hancock School Public Library was awarded an Innovative Community Library grant from the Michigan Department of Edcuation this week. The grant, which totals $212,000, far exceeds the $29,000 the library originally asked for. Part of the money will fund a literacy program proposed by the library manager, Boni Ashburn.
WLUC
MAPS teacher shares importance of finding passion outside of classroom
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... Marquette Area Public Schools teacher Karla McCutcheon joins Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson as a UMT guest host. McCutcheon talks about the importance of finding your passion outside of the classroom through extracurricular activities. Plus... she shares a copycat Olive Garden recipe...
WLUC
Organizers, vendors take a look at the UP State Fair’s roots
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - While the U.P. State Fair is likely best known for its rides, fried food and even 4H, the very first fair in Delta County was in 1878 and had none of that. It was called the Agricultural Fair and held on Ogden Avenue in downtown Escanaba....
WLUC
Michigan’s Attorney General Dana Nessel discusses Clean Slate UP program
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Attorney General Dana Nessel made an appearance at the Michigan Works! Marquette office Friday. She met with staff and clients who shared success stories from using the Clean Slate UP Program. Nessel said she strongly supports the work being done to help Upper Peninsula residents expunge their criminal records.
WLUC
Aspirus Ironwood Hospital launches renovation project
IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - Aspirus Ironwood Hospital and Clinics has kicked off plans to improve its facilities over the next year. The multi-phased renovation project began the week of Aug. 15 with an initial focus on updating interior finishes and remodeling designated spaces to improve safety and patient experience, and enhance workflow for staff. Aspirus said the work will support key services by creating a calmer and more restful environment.
WLUC
Michigan AG Dana Nessel visits Marquette Police Department
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan’s Attorney General, Dana Nessel, visited an Upper Michigan police department Friday. The Marquette Police Department was one of the first departments in Michigan to become an Accredited Agency, meaning they adopted law enforcement standards to increase effectiveness, transparency, and trust. The Attorney General visited the department for a tour and a presentation about the accreditation process.
WLUC
Moosewood Nature Center, community partners host dino-orienteering workshop
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. kids explored the outdoors Friday while learning about fossils. The Moosewood Nature Center teamed up with the NMU Seaborg Center and the U.P. Children’s Museum to host Dino-Orienteering. Sixteen families learned how to use a compass and went on a scavenger hunt. The morning...
WLUC
Dickinson County first responders partner with Dunkin Donuts for Special Olympics fundraiser
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - First responders in Iron Mountain partnered with Dunkin Donuts Friday, to fundraise for the Special Olympics. A new face anchored the drive-thru at Dunkin Donuts. You see Lt. Jeremy Hauswirth of the Michigan State Police protecting the community, but Friday, he is an honorary shift leader and cashier operator.
WLUC
New website explores relationship between NMU and UP
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new website has been launched that explores the relationship between Northern Michigan University and the Upper Peninsula. Dan Truckey, Director of the Beaumier U.P. Heritage Center, and his team have been working on the website for the past three years. The site, called ‘Maamawi Ozhigi/Together...
WLUC
AG Nessel: No timetable for review of concerns about former Marquette hospital redevelopment
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says her office is going to do a comprehensive evaluation of all the communication it’s received about the redevelopment of Marquette’s old hospital. State Rep. Sara Cambensy, D-Marquette, asked Nessel last month to look into several concerns, including a...
WLUC
Sunday Lake in Gogebic County reopens
WAKEFIELD, Mich. (WLUC) - The beach at Sunday Lake in Wakefield has reopened for swimming. The beach closed on Tuesday after the Western Upper Peninsula Health Department (WUPHD) says its staff observed a harmful algal bloom while conducting weekly beach monitoring for E. Coli. Samples taken on Monday were positive for microcystin, an algal toxin released by some types of algae in lakes or rivers.
WLUC
‘Cheese Lady’ returns to U.P. State Fair for 10th year
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Inside the Miracle of Life Pavilion, Sarah Kaufmann worked for her fourth day Thursday, sculpting 640 pounds of yellow cheddar cheese. She has returned to the U.P. State Fair for the 10th year. This year’s sculpture will be in the image of a super hero cow...
WLUC
LSCP holds ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome Select Realty to its partnership
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Lake Superior Community Partnership (LSCP) added a business to its organization Thursday. The LSCP held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome Select Realty to its partnership. LSCP connects businesses, organizations, leaders, and legislators to provide a legislative voice for programs and policies that it says strengthen its regional economy.
WLUC
Let’s Grow KI to host Fun with Food Funding
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. nonprofit is having fun with food this weekend. Let’s Grow KI is hosting Fun with Food Funding Saturday. Attendees can expect an afternoon of food demos and samples, foraging, food supply resources, and activities for kids. The event will feature speakers from Northern Michigan University, MARESA, and the DNR.
WLUC
Comley returns to NMU as interim AD; Rochester’s position elevated
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Former longtime Northern Michigan University athletic director and hockey coach Rick Comley will serve as interim AD starting Monday, Aug. 22, following the recent announcement of current AD Forrest Karr’s resignation, according to a press release from NMU President Kerri Schuiling. Schuiling made the announcement...
WLUC
The Honorable Distillery now open in Downtown Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Honorable Distillery is now open in Downtown Marquette. Co-founders Scott Anderson and Anne White share what you can expect from your first visit. Anderson and White detail the small menu and explain the distillation process. The Honorable Distillery is open Monday-Wednesday from 3 to 11...
WLUC
Memorial service for hotshot firefighter Collin Hagan held at MTU’s Rozsa Center
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The memorial service for hotshot firefighter Collin Hagan was held on Thursday at Michigan Tech University (MTU)’s Rozsa Center. Family, friends and fellow firefighters from the U.P and beyond gathered to pay their respects. “When something like this happens, it ripples through the community and...
WLUC
Powell Township woman with dementia found safe
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Wednesday Aug. 17 around 7:30 PM, The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office and Marquette County Search and Rescue were called to locate a 75-year-old woman with dementia who walked away from her residence in Powell Township earlier that day. She was found in the woods,...
WLUC
Sunflowers in peak bloom at Hall Farms
ROCK, Mich. (WLUC) - As summer wraps up, so does the sunflower season. Teressa Hall of Hall Farms in Rock says these are your last few days to catch the flowers in full bloom. Hall explains what to expect from a visit to the farm and gives you tips for taking home the blooms.
WLUC
Negaunee Rod and Gun Club hosts second annual Yooper Side by Side Classic
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The second-ever Yooper Side by Side Classic is underway with a bang at the Negaunee Rod & Gun Club. Shooters from all over put their skills to the test by shooting clay targets using vintage and modern double barrel guns. Event Committee Member Terry Huffman says...
