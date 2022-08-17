ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette, MI

MAPS teacher shares importance of finding passion outside of classroom

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... Marquette Area Public Schools teacher Karla McCutcheon joins Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson as a UMT guest host. McCutcheon talks about the importance of finding your passion outside of the classroom through extracurricular activities. Plus... she shares a copycat Olive Garden recipe...
Michigan’s Attorney General Dana Nessel discusses Clean Slate UP program

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Attorney General Dana Nessel made an appearance at the Michigan Works! Marquette office Friday. She met with staff and clients who shared success stories from using the Clean Slate UP Program. Nessel said she strongly supports the work being done to help Upper Peninsula residents expunge their criminal records.
Aspirus Ironwood Hospital launches renovation project

IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - Aspirus Ironwood Hospital and Clinics has kicked off plans to improve its facilities over the next year. The multi-phased renovation project began the week of Aug. 15 with an initial focus on updating interior finishes and remodeling designated spaces to improve safety and patient experience, and enhance workflow for staff. Aspirus said the work will support key services by creating a calmer and more restful environment.
Michigan AG Dana Nessel visits Marquette Police Department

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan’s Attorney General, Dana Nessel, visited an Upper Michigan police department Friday. The Marquette Police Department was one of the first departments in Michigan to become an Accredited Agency, meaning they adopted law enforcement standards to increase effectiveness, transparency, and trust. The Attorney General visited the department for a tour and a presentation about the accreditation process.
New website explores relationship between NMU and UP

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new website has been launched that explores the relationship between Northern Michigan University and the Upper Peninsula. Dan Truckey, Director of the Beaumier U.P. Heritage Center, and his team have been working on the website for the past three years. The site, called ‘Maamawi Ozhigi/Together...
Sunday Lake in Gogebic County reopens

WAKEFIELD, Mich. (WLUC) - The beach at Sunday Lake in Wakefield has reopened for swimming. The beach closed on Tuesday after the Western Upper Peninsula Health Department (WUPHD) says its staff observed a harmful algal bloom while conducting weekly beach monitoring for E. Coli. Samples taken on Monday were positive for microcystin, an algal toxin released by some types of algae in lakes or rivers.
‘Cheese Lady’ returns to U.P. State Fair for 10th year

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Inside the Miracle of Life Pavilion, Sarah Kaufmann worked for her fourth day Thursday, sculpting 640 pounds of yellow cheddar cheese. She has returned to the U.P. State Fair for the 10th year. This year’s sculpture will be in the image of a super hero cow...
LSCP holds ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome Select Realty to its partnership

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Lake Superior Community Partnership (LSCP) added a business to its organization Thursday. The LSCP held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome Select Realty to its partnership. LSCP connects businesses, organizations, leaders, and legislators to provide a legislative voice for programs and policies that it says strengthen its regional economy.
Let’s Grow KI to host Fun with Food Funding

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. nonprofit is having fun with food this weekend. Let’s Grow KI is hosting Fun with Food Funding Saturday. Attendees can expect an afternoon of food demos and samples, foraging, food supply resources, and activities for kids. The event will feature speakers from Northern Michigan University, MARESA, and the DNR.
Comley returns to NMU as interim AD; Rochester’s position elevated

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Former longtime Northern Michigan University athletic director and hockey coach Rick Comley will serve as interim AD starting Monday, Aug. 22, following the recent announcement of current AD Forrest Karr’s resignation, according to a press release from NMU President Kerri Schuiling. Schuiling made the announcement...
The Honorable Distillery now open in Downtown Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Honorable Distillery is now open in Downtown Marquette. Co-founders Scott Anderson and Anne White share what you can expect from your first visit. Anderson and White detail the small menu and explain the distillation process. The Honorable Distillery is open Monday-Wednesday from 3 to 11...
Powell Township woman with dementia found safe

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Wednesday Aug. 17 around 7:30 PM, The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office and Marquette County Search and Rescue were called to locate a 75-year-old woman with dementia who walked away from her residence in Powell Township earlier that day. She was found in the woods,...
Sunflowers in peak bloom at Hall Farms

ROCK, Mich. (WLUC) - As summer wraps up, so does the sunflower season. Teressa Hall of Hall Farms in Rock says these are your last few days to catch the flowers in full bloom. Hall explains what to expect from a visit to the farm and gives you tips for taking home the blooms.
