If you're superstitious, the most common bad luck day is usually Friday, the 13th, but for the Mattapoisett Boatyard, August 19 has become a day of misfortune. It was August 19, 1991 when the boatyard – then known as Burr Brothers Boats – was walloped by Hurricane Bob, the costliest hurricane in New England history.
PROVINCETOWN – A man was critically injured in a diving incident around 1:45 AM Saturday morning. The incident happened at the Sandcastle Resort at 929 Commercial Street when according to reports, the victim attempted to jump from the 3rd floor into the pool. He reportedly did land in the water but was pulled from the […] The post Man critically injured in apparent diving accident in Provincetown appeared first on CapeCod.com.
DENNIS – The Dennis Chamber of Commerce will host its Annual Antique Car Parade on Sunday at 11 am. Chamber Executive Director Lois André said over 130 cars are registered for the parade started by the Stone family to provide residents and visitors with a fun, annual event during the twilight of the summer season.
MATTAPOISETT – A Bourne ambulance is responding to cover the Mattapoisett fire station as a massive fire rages at the Mattapoisett Boatyard on Ned’s Point Road. A large plume of smoke is visible for miles from the scene. According to reports, an explosion rocked the boatyard with fire ensuing and escalating to 5 alarms. At […] The post Developing: Bourne ambulance called to cover Mattapoisett as massive blaze tears through local boatyard appeared first on CapeCod.com.
The Steamship Authority issued an alert for travelers between Woods Hole and Martha’s Vineyard for Sunday morning. “The Falmouth Road Race is this Sunday, and it will have a significant effect on our operations. Access to the Woods Hole terminal via Woods Hole Road will be limited until 8 am and closed completely from 8 am until about 10 am. Customers should expect travel delays along Woods Hole Road and Palmer Avenue all day as a result of the race.
Rochester native John Whoriskey Jr. has made quite the name for himself in the film industry and may have something to do with why we're seeing Hollywood in our backyard more often recently. Ever wonder how Hollywood films find places to shoot? They have location scouts or location managers. Well,...
“Tavaris and Tavaughn left an impression on everyone they met... their bright smiles, charismatic personalities, unshakeable faith and unrelenting positive attitude made them an absolute joy to be around.”. As the search continues for a missing Jamaican man who is presumed dead after jumping off a Martha’s Vineyard bridge with...
Visitors at the Woods Hole Science Aquarium got quite the surprise this week when a woman chose to jump the seal tank barrier and dive in for a swim. Clearly being on the viewing side of the seal tank was not enough for one visitor at the Falmouth aquarium, because she decided to hop in and go for a swim. Literally.
BARNSTABLE – Loop Beach and Keyes Beach in Barnstable are open to swimming following closures due to elevated bacteria levels. The beaches were closed on August 10 and August 16 respectively, and subjected to re-sampling on a daily basis until bacteria levels were back down to the minimum standard.
A few weeks ago, we told you that there was a North Shore counterpart to Fall River’s beloved staple of cheap eats, the chow mein sandwich. In Salem, they serve up a similar sandwich but with chop suey instead of chow mein, and the place that made it famous permanently closed this past weekend.
Nearly 40% of the state is experiencing "extreme drought." The Massachusetts National Guard has been brought in to help fight the Briarwood Fire, which has been burning for more than a month across a 19-acre area in Rockport, Gov. Charlie Baker announced Thursday. The Briarwood Fire is one of more...
Eight days after the ring’s disappearance, Lou Asci of Marshfield got a hit. A New Hampshire beachgoer located a woman’s lost wedding ring after nearly 15 hours of searching. Francesca Teal, of Groveland, was playing football with her husband off of North Beach in Hampton, New Hampshire. As...
Excitement turned to despair when a Cape Cod woman realized she was the victim of a puppy scam. The little dog she bought never showed up and the website she purchased it from disappeared. Truro residents Barbara Wohlgemuth and Carrie Stapleton bought a dog bed, collar and toys in preparation...
Officials warn as bears are expanding their range in Massachusetts and that includes Bristol County. According to the Easton Police Department, the above black bear was spotted off of the railroad bed behind Southeastern Regional High School this week. These bears are now becoming a common sight in the area.
YARMOUTH, Mass. — An 8-year-old boy is at a Boston hospital after he was struck by a vehicle that left the scene of the crash in Yarmouth, Massachusetts, according to police. Police in the Cape Cod town said the crash happened shortly before 9:45 a.m. Saturday on Higgins Crowell...
To accommodate off-Island Beach Road Weekend Music Festival goers, event organizers announced Friday afternoon that they have secured over a dozen water taxis to shuttle ticket holders back to the mainland each night. “The Beach Road Weekend Water Taxi is designed to alleviate any potential overflow on any single SSA...
All summer Middleboro has been without one of its favorite ice cream spots and now it seems the closure is permanent. Back in December, residents were surprised to find a "temporarily closed" sign at Peaceful Meadows Ice Cream on West Grove Street. The beloved shop is typically open all year, leaving many to wonder what was going on.
I love this right now! I absorb everything Kennedys, so running across this is quite exciting. Someone decided that owning a piece of Kennedy history was worth more than the asking price of $1,299,000. This piece of Boston history that is John F. Kennedy's grandparents' home was listed by Leslie MacKinnon of Compass Realty in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston, and eventually sold for $1,340,000.
WAREHAM, Mass. — Two people are dead after a double shooting in a Massachusetts waterfront neighborhood and police are investigating the case as a probable murder-suicide. Wareham Police blocked traffic from a private way, Captain Collis Drive, on Friday evening for the investigation. The short street leads to a beach along Onset Bay.
ONSET – Wareham Police responded late Friday afternoon to the Captain Collis Drive neighborhood for a report of two people fatally shot. Police referred all inquiries to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office. The D.A.’s office said preliminarily it appears to be a murder-suicide. CWN is continuing...
