The Steamship Authority issued an alert for travelers between Woods Hole and Martha’s Vineyard for Sunday morning. “The Falmouth Road Race is this Sunday, and it will have a significant effect on our operations. Access to the Woods Hole terminal via Woods Hole Road will be limited until 8 am and closed completely from 8 am until about 10 am. Customers should expect travel delays along Woods Hole Road and Palmer Avenue all day as a result of the race.

FALMOUTH, MA ・ 18 HOURS AGO