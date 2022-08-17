ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellfleet, MA

FUN 107

Bizarre Coincidence for Mattapoisett Boatyard

If you're superstitious, the most common bad luck day is usually Friday, the 13th, but for the Mattapoisett Boatyard, August 19 has become a day of misfortune. It was August 19, 1991 when the boatyard – then known as Burr Brothers Boats – was walloped by Hurricane Bob, the costliest hurricane in New England history.
MATTAPOISETT, MA
capecoddaily.com

Man critically injured in apparent diving accident in Provincetown

PROVINCETOWN – A man was critically injured in a diving incident around 1:45 AM Saturday morning. The incident happened at the Sandcastle Resort at 929 Commercial Street when according to reports, the victim attempted to jump from the 3rd floor into the pool. He reportedly did land in the water but was pulled from the […] The post Man critically injured in apparent diving accident in Provincetown appeared first on CapeCod.com.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
capecod.com

Dennis Antique Car Parade Returns Sunday

DENNIS – The Dennis Chamber of Commerce will host its Annual Antique Car Parade on Sunday at 11 am. Chamber Executive Director Lois André said over 130 cars are registered for the parade started by the Stone family to provide residents and visitors with a fun, annual event during the twilight of the summer season.
DENNIS, MA
capecoddaily.com

Developing: Bourne ambulance called to cover Mattapoisett as massive blaze tears through local boatyard

MATTAPOISETT – A Bourne ambulance is responding to cover the Mattapoisett fire station as a massive fire rages at the Mattapoisett Boatyard on Ned’s Point Road. A large plume of smoke is visible for miles from the scene. According to reports, an explosion rocked the boatyard with fire ensuing and escalating to 5 alarms. At […] The post Developing: Bourne ambulance called to cover Mattapoisett as massive blaze tears through local boatyard appeared first on CapeCod.com.
MATTAPOISETT, MA
City
Wellfleet, MA
City
West Yarmouth, MA
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
Martha's Vineyard Times

Falmouth Road Race to cause ferry delays

The Steamship Authority issued an alert for travelers between Woods Hole and Martha’s Vineyard for Sunday morning. “The Falmouth Road Race is this Sunday, and it will have a significant effect on our operations. Access to the Woods Hole terminal via Woods Hole Road will be limited until 8 am and closed completely from 8 am until about 10 am. Customers should expect travel delays along Woods Hole Road and Palmer Avenue all day as a result of the race.
FALMOUTH, MA
FUN 107

Rochester Native Making Big Name for Himself in Hollywood

Rochester native John Whoriskey Jr. has made quite the name for himself in the film industry and may have something to do with why we're seeing Hollywood in our backyard more often recently. Ever wonder how Hollywood films find places to shoot? They have location scouts or location managers. Well,...
ROCHESTER, MA
FUN 107

Unexpected Swimmer In Seal Tank At Woods Hole Aquarium

Visitors at the Woods Hole Science Aquarium got quite the surprise this week when a woman chose to jump the seal tank barrier and dive in for a swim. Clearly being on the viewing side of the seal tank was not enough for one visitor at the Falmouth aquarium, because she decided to hop in and go for a swim. Literally.
FALMOUTH, MA
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Cape Cod#Performing#Musical Theater#Cape Rep#English#The Whydah Pirate Museum
capecod.com

Barnstable Beaches Cleared for Swimming

BARNSTABLE – Loop Beach and Keyes Beach in Barnstable are open to swimming following closures due to elevated bacteria levels. The beaches were closed on August 10 and August 16 respectively, and subjected to re-sampling on a daily basis until bacteria levels were back down to the minimum standard.
BARNSTABLE, MA
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Martha's Vineyard Times

Beach Road Weekend to offer water taxi transport

To accommodate off-Island Beach Road Weekend Music Festival goers, event organizers announced Friday afternoon that they have secured over a dozen water taxis to shuttle ticket holders back to the mainland each night. “The Beach Road Weekend Water Taxi is designed to alleviate any potential overflow on any single SSA...
FALMOUTH, MA
97.5 WOKQ

A Piece of Kennedy History Sold for Above Asking Price in Boston

I love this right now! I absorb everything Kennedys, so running across this is quite exciting. Someone decided that owning a piece of Kennedy history was worth more than the asking price of $1,299,000. This piece of Boston history that is John F. Kennedy's grandparents' home was listed by Leslie MacKinnon of Compass Realty in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston, and eventually sold for $1,340,000.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Probable murder-suicide under investigation on private way near beach in Wareham

WAREHAM, Mass. — Two people are dead after a double shooting in a Massachusetts waterfront neighborhood and police are investigating the case as a probable murder-suicide. Wareham Police blocked traffic from a private way, Captain Collis Drive, on Friday evening for the investigation. The short street leads to a beach along Onset Bay.
WAREHAM, MA
capecod.com

WAREHAM, MA

