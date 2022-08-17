ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

coastalempireseniors.com

Savannah Senior Dining: The Olde Pink House

The Olde Pink House has long been a favorite with Savannah senior diners. How does a building rate the name “Olde” in a historic city like Savannah?. The Olde Pink House is Savannah’s only 18th Century Mansion. Sometimes I like eating in a great restaurant that’s older...
SAVANNAH, GA
thegeorgeanne.com

Fun in the Water with Miss Judy Charters

Some know her as Judy Helmey, others know her as the crazy lady with all the boats, but there is no denying she is the Captain of Savannah. As she sits in her modest house overlooking Turners Creek, Helmey says, “I’d bet a first-time fisher my life that they’ll catch something within seconds with our boats and knowledge.” With over five decades of boat chartering experience under her belt, Helmey has yet to skip a beat.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Meet Dylan Smith, WTOC’s new meteorologist

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC has a new addition to the weather team!. Meteorologist Dylan Smith will be taking over weekend evenings and will be joining Meteorologist Andrew Gorton during weekend mornings for traffic. You can follow Meteorologist Dylan Smith on Facebook.
SAVANNAH, GA
connectsavannah.com

SANDWICH MONTH: OUR PICKS FOR THE BEST SAV BITES BETWEEN SLICED BREAD

This August, we celebrate the best thing since sliced bread: the almighty sandwich, of course. National Sandwich Month was originally established by the Wheat Flour Institute in 1952. Consisting of your choice of ingredients lovingly nestled between two doughy pieces of bread, sandwiches have been a lunchtime staple since time immemorial.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Large shark spotted in Tybee Island surf Saturday morning

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. — A shark sighting on Tybee Island. Local surf instructor Yamada Atsushi capturing video of a large shark swimming in the shallow water just feet from the beach. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format,...
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
WSAV News 3

Army of volunteers works to feed thousands of seniors every day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — An army of volunteers canvas Chatham, Bryan, Effingham and Liberty Counties every day. They are about 500 strong and they make sure the region’s senior citizens don’t go hungry. They are part of the meals on wheels program run by Senior Citizens, Inc. in Savannah. “We have been a part of […]
SAVANNAH, GA
iheart.com

2nd Annual Free Dental Event for Chatham County residents

Remote Area Medical – RAM® – a major nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics delivering free, quality dental, vision and medical care to those in need – will hold a free, two-day, dental-only clinic on Aug. 27-28. RAM will be set up at the Garden City Recreation Center, located at 160 Priscilla D. Thomas Way, Garden City, GA 31408, for two days only. This clinic is in collaboration with Chatham County Safety Net Planning Council.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

How a monster truck show found a new home in Statesboro

The Extreme Monster Truck Nationals have found a new home in Statesboro, thanks to the collaborative efforts of two local leaders and the Kiwanis Club of Statesboro. The show’s promoter, Jim Morris of Oklahoma, has always held the show at the Oglethorpe Speedway in Pooler. He was set to host the 2022 show there in May. But in the fall of 2021, after more than 70 years of dirt track racing – many of those hosting the monster truck show – the speedway closed for good.
STATESBORO, GA
WJCL

New series "Bananaland" to debut Friday

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah Bananas and their fan-friendly brand of baseball are no stranger to the national spotlight. But, things will reach a whole new level Friday. Many of us have seen the antics at a Savannah Bananas baseball game and especially Banana Ball, but what goes into pulling it off?
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Housing market in Savannah continues to be competitive

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As we continue to focus on the need for affordable housing, we’ve highlighted programs in our area to help people purchase houses for the first time. More than 100 people showed up yesterday for a program by Representative Carl Gilliard and close to 100 people are already registered for the next event.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Overnight fire destroys processing plant for Vidalia onions

TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - An overnight fire in Tattnall County destroys one farm’s processing plant for Vidalia onions. Some flames are still popping up from the fire they’ve been battling since the middle of the night. Firefighters got to Dry Branch Farm just before 3 a.m. to...
TATTNALL COUNTY, GA

