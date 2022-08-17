Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
My solo adventure to Savannah, GeorgiaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerSavannah, GA
Five spooky places in Georgia that are considered haunted and where to find themJoe MertensSavannah, GA
Let's Go on a Hearse Ghost Tour in SavannahRene CizioSavannah, GA
Our trip to Hilton Head, South CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerHilton Head Island, SC
The perfect weekend trip to Savannah, GeorgiaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerSavannah, GA
Related
coastalempireseniors.com
Savannah Senior Dining: The Olde Pink House
The Olde Pink House has long been a favorite with Savannah senior diners. How does a building rate the name “Olde” in a historic city like Savannah?. The Olde Pink House is Savannah’s only 18th Century Mansion. Sometimes I like eating in a great restaurant that’s older...
My solo adventure to Savannah, Georgia
This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. One of my best friends had her bachelorette weekend in Savannah, Georgia, so I went down early to explore the city before meeting up with the girls.
connectsavannah.com
Tied and Tasseled present “Decades of Debauchery” burlesque show
A burlesque troupe and cabaret that “pairs traditional burlesque with a flare of fetish and rock n’ roll,” the Tied and Tasseled Fetish Cabaret was formed in Savannah in 2014 and has made it their mission to spread an open mind ever since. Every other month, the...
thegeorgeanne.com
Fun in the Water with Miss Judy Charters
Some know her as Judy Helmey, others know her as the crazy lady with all the boats, but there is no denying she is the Captain of Savannah. As she sits in her modest house overlooking Turners Creek, Helmey says, “I’d bet a first-time fisher my life that they’ll catch something within seconds with our boats and knowledge.” With over five decades of boat chartering experience under her belt, Helmey has yet to skip a beat.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wtoc.com
Meet Dylan Smith, WTOC’s new meteorologist
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC has a new addition to the weather team!. Meteorologist Dylan Smith will be taking over weekend evenings and will be joining Meteorologist Andrew Gorton during weekend mornings for traffic. You can follow Meteorologist Dylan Smith on Facebook.
connectsavannah.com
SANDWICH MONTH: OUR PICKS FOR THE BEST SAV BITES BETWEEN SLICED BREAD
This August, we celebrate the best thing since sliced bread: the almighty sandwich, of course. National Sandwich Month was originally established by the Wheat Flour Institute in 1952. Consisting of your choice of ingredients lovingly nestled between two doughy pieces of bread, sandwiches have been a lunchtime staple since time immemorial.
WJCL
Small coastal Georgia community prepares for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's wedding party
RICEBORO, Ga. — Thirty-six miles south of Savannah in the city of Riceboro, with a population of 577, the only gas station in town owned by Nick and Heidi Patel is buzzing with anticipation. "It's exciting, yes, I wish they would come to this side of town," said Heidi...
WJCL
Savannah restaurant, 520 Tavern, outdoor furniture theft caught on camera
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Someone stole outdoor furniture at a Savannah restaurant and it was caught on camera. Locally owned 520 Tavern on the Southside said it was business as usual until they walked out to their patio area and realized something was missing. "We were going outside to do...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WJCL
Large shark spotted in Tybee Island surf Saturday morning
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. — A shark sighting on Tybee Island. Local surf instructor Yamada Atsushi capturing video of a large shark swimming in the shallow water just feet from the beach. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format,...
Army of volunteers works to feed thousands of seniors every day
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — An army of volunteers canvas Chatham, Bryan, Effingham and Liberty Counties every day. They are about 500 strong and they make sure the region’s senior citizens don’t go hungry. They are part of the meals on wheels program run by Senior Citizens, Inc. in Savannah. “We have been a part of […]
iheart.com
2nd Annual Free Dental Event for Chatham County residents
Remote Area Medical – RAM® – a major nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics delivering free, quality dental, vision and medical care to those in need – will hold a free, two-day, dental-only clinic on Aug. 27-28. RAM will be set up at the Garden City Recreation Center, located at 160 Priscilla D. Thomas Way, Garden City, GA 31408, for two days only. This clinic is in collaboration with Chatham County Safety Net Planning Council.
How a monster truck show found a new home in Statesboro
The Extreme Monster Truck Nationals have found a new home in Statesboro, thanks to the collaborative efforts of two local leaders and the Kiwanis Club of Statesboro. The show’s promoter, Jim Morris of Oklahoma, has always held the show at the Oglethorpe Speedway in Pooler. He was set to host the 2022 show there in May. But in the fall of 2021, after more than 70 years of dirt track racing – many of those hosting the monster truck show – the speedway closed for good.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS 46
Savannah Beach wade-in has Atlanta ties, students recognized with historical marker
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On this day more than 60 years ago a group of students from Morehouse College was headed into the water at Tybee Island, protesting in hopes of desegregating the beach. Their contributions were recently recognized with a historical marker. “August 17th, 1960 was the first organized...
WJCL
Savannah woman spends own time, money helping city's homeless population
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Right now there arehundreds of people in Savannah who are experiencing homelessness. Some of them are veterans. One woman is using her own time and money to help get these people back on their feet. "It's an inspiration to watch her in action," said Marianne Greer,...
Huling named Bulloch County President of Citizens Bank of the South
Matthew Huling, also known as “P.K.” by many of his local colleagues and friends, has been promoted to President of Citizens Bank of the South (CBOTS) in Bulloch County. Huling initially joined CBOTS in April of 2017 following a successful tenure as AVP/. Loan Officer with Claxton Bank....
WJCL
New series "Bananaland" to debut Friday
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah Bananas and their fan-friendly brand of baseball are no stranger to the national spotlight. But, things will reach a whole new level Friday. Many of us have seen the antics at a Savannah Bananas baseball game and especially Banana Ball, but what goes into pulling it off?
wtoc.com
Housing market in Savannah continues to be competitive
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As we continue to focus on the need for affordable housing, we’ve highlighted programs in our area to help people purchase houses for the first time. More than 100 people showed up yesterday for a program by Representative Carl Gilliard and close to 100 people are already registered for the next event.
wtoc.com
Overnight fire destroys processing plant for Vidalia onions
TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - An overnight fire in Tattnall County destroys one farm’s processing plant for Vidalia onions. Some flames are still popping up from the fire they’ve been battling since the middle of the night. Firefighters got to Dry Branch Farm just before 3 a.m. to...
Mega-site construction job awarded to Barnett Southern; Hiring event scheduled
Barnett Southern, a growing commercial and industrial site development. company, and its business partners McLendon Enterprises and Complete Sitework Services, have been awarded the contract for site and utility development (Phase I) of the recently announced Hyundai Motors electric vehicle plant, which broke ground in August. Phase 1 is slated...
WJCL
Meet the Big 22: Three Effignham County standouts honored
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Springfield, Georgia - The Big 22 is back!. WJCL 22 News is proud to recognize the top high school football players in Southeast Georgia and the South Carolina Lowcountry. This marks the sixth year of the Big 22. The Big 22 features the best 22...
Comments / 0