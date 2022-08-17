2 killed, 5 injured when a plane carrying French tourists crashed in Utah's Lake Powell, officials say

Read full article on original website
jacksonprogress-argus.com
A second wildland firefighter has died this month battling blazes in Oregon
A 25-year-old wildland firefighter was killed after being struck by a tree while battling the Rum Creek Fire in Oregon, officials said Friday, marking the second fire personnel death in the state this month. Logan Taylor of Talent, Oregon, was critically injured Thursday, according to a joint statement from the...
2 Ohio men fatally shot by police after earlier security incident in remote area, sheriff's office says
Two men were shot and killed by police in Knox County, Ohio, after the local emergency management agency earlier notified residents to shelter in place, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office. Around 9 a.m. Saturday, two men were killed following a call over a shooting at a property late...
Louisiana state officials delay flood funding to New Orleans a second time over city officials' stance on abortion
Louisiana's State Bond Commission denied funding Thursday for a $39 million infrastructure project in Orleans Parish for the second time, at the behest of state Attorney General Jeff Landry, according to a statement on Landry's official Facebook page and video posted from the bond commission meeting. Landry urged the commission...
Would you rip up your lawn for $6 a square foot? Welcome to drought-stricken California
Doreen Jansen looked at the brown hills from her Thousand Oaks home. "My plants are suffering," Jansen said. "The animals, coyotes, rattlesnakes; they are all out in droves. It's dry and unusually hot."
Washington state's King County declares monkeypox a public health emergency
Washington state's King County, which includes Seattle, declared monkeypox a public health emergency Friday, with more than 270 recorded cases, according to a proclamation from county executive Dow Constantine. The proclamation, which went into effect immediately, will help boost local health officials' response efforts to the outbreak, including by allowing...
Former Georgia bookkeeper sentenced to prison for theft from employers
ATHENS — The former bookkeeper for several Georgia real estate businesses who admitted to stealing more than $600,000 from her employers was sentenced to prison this week for her crimes. Suzanne Brooks, 41, of Bogart, was sentenced to serve 46 months in prison to be followed by three years...
Wisconsin public school district affirms ban on teachers displaying Pride materials or identifying their pronouns in emails
A ban on teachers displaying Pride materials in classrooms or writing their pronouns in email signatures will remain in place in a Wisconsin public school district following a contentious board meeting during which parents and students criticized the policy. The prohibition is based on Kettle Moraine School District's decade-old policy...
Public schools receive 'In God We Trust' poster donations as new Texas law requires their display
Texas school districts have begun receiving donated posters and framed copies of the national motto, "In God We Trust," that they will now be required to display in accordance with a new state law. The law says a public elementary or secondary school or an institution of higher education "must"...
