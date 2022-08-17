Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Behind the Scenes at the Bart Starr ShowDennis RaabeGreen Bay, WI
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
wtaq.com
Jim Schmitt Considering Run to be Green Bay Mayor Again
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Former Green Bay Mayor Jim Schmitt says he is considering running for his old position next spring. Schmitt, 64, is Green Bay’s longest serving mayor, having served from 2003 until 2019. During the middle of his final term, Schmitt announced he would not seek a fifth four-year term.
wtaq.com
Opening of Menasha’s New Racine Street Bridge Delayed
MENASHA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The new Racine Street Bridge in Menasha will open a few months later than originally planned. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the bridge will now open in mid-December. That’s delayed from the original estimate of September. The DOT says parts that go in the raising and lowering mechanism are scheduled for delivery this month, with installation beginning next month.
wtaq.com
Green Bay Police Enlist Help of Community Speed Watch
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Green Bay Police Department is getting extra help from residents to combat speedy drivers. Police are partnering with Green Bay Neighborhood Associations to crack down on speeding. “My little 2-year-old, I have to be on him when he’s out here in the front...
wtaq.com
Programs on Pause at Senior Citizens’ Center in Appleton Following Fire
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Activities at a senior citizens’ center in Appleton are on pause following a fire. The Thompson Center on Lourdes has canceled classes from Aug. 22 through Sept. 2 in the wake of a fire last week at the St. Bernadette Center, where the Thompson Center is housed.
wtaq.com
Brown County Approves 0.5% Sales Tax Extension
BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Brown County’s half percent sales tax isn’t going anywhere any time soon. The county board voted Wednesday night to extend it until the county’s debt is eliminated, which is projected to be in 2037. In the past four years, Brown County’s...
wtaq.com
United Way Fox Cities Opens New Hub to Expand Diaper Bank Program
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — United Way Fox Cities is opening a new hub Wednesday to further serve the Fox Valley and engage volunteers in hands-on community service. The hub will be the home of the Kimberly-Clark Diaper Bank. The United Way collaboration with Kimberly-Clark’s Huggies has provided millions of diapers to families in need over the past 10 years, according to the partners.
wtaq.com
Menasha Bridge Opening Delayed
wtaq.com
Two Arrested, One Rescued in Anti-Human Trafficking Operation in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Two men were arrested and one victim was rescued as part of an operation against human trafficking in the Green Bay area on Thursday. Green Bay Police say as part of a follow-up to a recent nationwide enforcement effort, they investigated and ultimately arrested two men for solicitation.
wtaq.com
Mulva Cultural Center Hits Midpoint in Construction Timeline
DE PERE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Mulva Cultural Center is officially halfway done in De Pere. The massive structure is at the intersection of South Broadway and South Wisconsin street. The 75,000 square foot facility will open its doors late summer of 2023. The next phase of the construction...
wtaq.com
White Pillars Museum to Receive $1 Million Donation for Renovation
DE PERE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Mulva Cultural Center won’t be the only shiny new building in De Pere. The Nelson Family Fund donated a million dollars to renovate the White Pillars Museum nearby. The White Pillars building dates all the way back to 1836 and first served...
wtaq.com
Packers Announce Free Train Concert as Part of Home-Opener ‘Kickoff Weekend’
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Festivities for the Green Bay Packers home-opener are shaping up to span the weekend, as the team announced a free concert as part of the ‘Kickoff Weekend’ activities. Train is set to perform the night before the Packers take on the Chicago...
wtaq.com
Michels Says Removing Trump Endorsement from Website was Mistake
BELLEVUE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels traveled around the state today and made a stop in Northeast Wisconsin. The appearance comes after some confusion from his campaign’s website. Former President Trump’s endorsement of Michels was taken down from his campaign website, only to return less...
wtaq.com
Start of School Year Delayed Due to Construction in Oconto
OCONTO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Construction delays are pushing back the start of the school year in Oconto. The district posted on its Facebook page That the first day of school will be Sept. 7. An open house at all buildings is set for 2:30-6:30 p.m. Sept. 6, with freshman and new student orientation set for 3 p.m. in the high school auditorium.
wtaq.com
Bicyclist Hospitalized After Being Struck by Vehicle in Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A bicyclist was flown to the hospital after he was struck by a vehicle in Fond du Lac. It happened around 9:11 a.m. Thursday in the area of Martin Avenue and Reinhardt Court. Investigators say a 21-year-old Fond du Lac man was riding...
wtaq.com
Former Car Dealer Agrees to Guilty Plea in Fraud Case
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A former Suamico and Kaukauna car dealer has agreed to plea guilty to mail fraud, and is expected to be convicted Friday afternoon. John Solberg faces 15 charges of conspiracy to commit mail, wire and bank fraud. Solberg operated dealerships under the names: Standard PreOwned, Backwoods Bargains, Suamico Investment Group and Bella Investments, LLC. In documented complaints, car owners say Standard PreOwned sold their used vehicles for them, but the owners were never paid.
wtaq.com
Mother Sentenced to Four Years in Co-Sleeping Death of Two-Month-Old Son
APPLETON, WI (WLUK) — A mother convicted in the co-sleeping death of her 2-month old son was sentenced Friday to four years in prison. 36-year-old Nicole Sobay was convicted of one count of neglecting a child with the consequence of death. Prosecutors said she had been sleeping in the same bed with her 2-month-old son, Amari, in Appleton in June, 2017. She woke up to find the baby face-down and not responding.
