Cryptocurrency News
Will Crypto Market Issues Spread Into the Broader Market?
In October 2021, the crypto market cap was at an ATH. Almost $3 trillion at the time being. Currently, this is down to $1.16 trillion. However, only a month ago, it was well below that mark and stood at $800 million. The crypto market was down by 70% at times....
Our Binance FAQ: 5 Questions About Binance
As the world’s largest crypto exchange by volume, Binance has new customers joining it every day. And with these new customers come new questions. Some questions are new, and some not so new but good to remind ourselves of how Binance works. So let’s jump into our Binance FAQ.
How to Spot Trade on Binance
You have been considering buying your first Bitcoin. However, you find it quite intimidating. That’s understandable, and we all had to go through that. It’s not the familiar bank environment anymore. In crypto, you are in charge, so it asks for a different approach and setup. And if you have an account at Binance, whether it’s brand new or you’ve had it a while, they make it easy.
Binance Versus Binance US, a Comparison
When it comes down to daily volume, Binance is the biggest crypto exchange in the world. However, after a regulatory ban in 2019, Binance was not allowed in the US anymore. So, to accommodate US customers, they started Binance US. We’re going to look at the differences between these two exchanges.
The Latest Binance Beginners Tutorial
Given the volatile market conditions, many crypto exchanges are running into liquidity issues and are pausing or limiting crypto withdrawals. And this is not going to end soon. Here is a hard fact: This bear market might continue longer than expected and that is why it is crucial to have your crypto assets on a quality exchange.
NFT News | NFT Volume Struggles | August Week 3
NFT volume continues to struggle as crypto cannot hold onto psychological levels. August 15th was the local high for Bitcoin. Since June 6th, the price of Bitcoin has not had a daily close above $25k. Ethereum briefly got above $2k but couldn’t hold it. Volume on OpenSea went down again,...
