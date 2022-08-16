Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
SC’s Top Spots for SausageKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Sacramento doctor's walking journey across America for health equityCarmen Micsa
This SC Restaurant Has Some of the Best BBQ in AmericaKennardo G. JamesHemingway, SC
Wheel to Surf Event Makes Waves in Disabled CommunityPJ@SCDDSNSurfside Beach, SC
3 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
Related
goccusports.com
Men's Soccer Versus NC State Canceled
CONWAY, S.C. – Due to excessive rainfall and unplayable field conditions, the Coastal Carolina men's soccer exhibition match against NC State scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 20, at the CCU Soccer Stadium has been canceled. Coastal will return to the CCU Soccer Stadium on Thursday, Aug....
goccusports.com
Coastal Baseball Adds Weisz as Director of Baseball Operations
CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina head baseball coach has named Zach Weisz the Director of Baseball Operations. Weisz comes to Coastal after two years as a graduate assistant at his alma mater Cal State Fullerton. A familiar name to Chanticleer fans, Weisz's brother Keaton Weisz played at Coastal from...
goccusports.com
Chanticleers Play to 2-2 Draw With Jacksonville, Thursday
Box Score CONWAY, S.C. – The Coastal Carolina women's soccer team played to a 2-2 draw with the Jacksonville Dolphins in the regular-season opener on Thursday night at the CCU Soccer Stadium. With the draw, both CCU and Jacksonville are 0-0-1 overall to start the 2022 campaign. In the...
goccusports.com
Coastal Baseball to Hold Walk-On Tryouts
CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina baseball will hold walk-on tryouts on Wednesday, Aug. 31, at Springs Brooks Stadium. For those wanting to attend the tryout session, a mandatory walk-on tryout meeting will take place in the open-air suite on the third level of the baseball stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 24, at 5:30 p.m. ET.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Blitz – Week 0 scores & highlights
MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The high school football season has begun! Below are the scores and highlights from all the action in Week 0 across the region. THURSDAY NIGHT GAMES: Marion 58Lake View 14 (Final) Northern Durham 0Scotland (NC) 50 (Final) FRIDAY NIGHT GAMES: Wilson 27 Aynor 26 (Final/OT) Hartsville 41Conway 17 (Final) SocasteeNorth Myrtle […]
Coastal Carolina University welcomes record-breaking freshman class
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina University move-in weekend kicked off Friday — welcoming the Conway university’s largest freshman class to date with more than 2,700 new students joining the student body. Provost Daniel Ennis said students have a lot to look forward to this year. One of those things being a more normal semester. […]
SC’s Top Spots for Sausage
Taking a look at the top spots for sausage in SC.bestrecipebox.com. For many that live in South Carolina, sausage is a staple in many households and is used in many classic southern recipes. Although there are great establishments in South Carolina you can go to for your sausage fix, we narrowed it down to three places that are the most popular according to popularity and Google reviews.
wpde.com
Wilson vs. Aynor | Friday Night Rivals High School Football Game of the Week 2022
WPDE — The Wilson Tigers defeated the Aynor Bluejackets with a final score of 27 to 26 for the Friday Night Rivals High School Football Game of the Week. You can watch the game on the CW21, the WPDE website or the ABC15 Facebook page. To view the schedule...
RELATED PEOPLE
Police: 2 people bitten by sharks at a South Carolina beach on the same day
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Two people were bitten by sharks off the coast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on the same day, according to police. The Myrtle Beach Police Department told WPDE that two people were bitten by sharks on Monday within blocks of each other. According to WSOC,...
Myrtle Beach shark attacks: Woman attacked in waist-deep water, grandson 10 feet away
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A Pittsburgh grandmother needed hundreds of stitches after she was bitten on the arm by a shark in Myrtle Beach, one of two attacks that day. On Monday, Karen Sites and her 8-year-old grandson, Brian Sites, were wading in the ocean at South Carolina’s most famous beach when an unidentified shark grabbed Karen Sites’ arm.
wpde.com
Some Horry County, Pee Dee Friday night football games canceled due to severe weather
WPDE — Friday night football starts for several schools across the region, however, the severe weather is causing some to cancel. The following games have been postponed until Saturday. Latta vs. Mullins @ 6 p.m. Lamar vs. Hemingway @ 6 p.m. Socastee vs. North Myrtle Beach @ 7 p.m.
GALLERY: Flooding impacts Myrtle Beach area
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Storms impacted the Myrtle Beach area on Friday. If you have weather photos, send them to news@wbtw.com.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Record-breaking rainfall likely in Myrtle Beach area
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It has been an extremely active morning thus far, especially in Horry County. Currently, there’s a flash flood warning in effect for parts of Horry and Georgetown counties that will be in effect till 12 p.m. as rainfall rates are expected to exceed 1” per hour. Parts of the Grand […]
myhorrynews.com
Carolina Forest golf course expected to close, become residential development
When Brigitte Curto’s family bought a Carolina Forest condo in February, they chose it because of River Oaks Golf Club. The Curtos made trips to the Grand Strand from New York for about 10 years, and her father likes to golf. The location seemed ideal. “The reason why we...
WMBF
WATCH: Rotation over Myrtle Beach during tornado warning
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Shortly after the first tornado warning for Horry County, a second rotating storm developed just offshore. Our Skycam captured the rotation and what may have been a tornado just offshore wrapped in rain.
cbs17
Woman dead in alligator attack near Hilton Head; 2nd person killed in SC this summer
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD/WNCN) – Authorities responded to an alligator attack that killed a woman in Sun City Monday — less than two months after a man was killed in an alligator attack in the Myrtle Beach area. According to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to reports...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Post and Courier
McDonald Road subdivision clears Georgetown County Planning Commission on second try
GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown County Planning Commission on Aug. 18 unanimously approved site plan review for a 51-lot single-family subdivision at McDonald Road and Moury Drive near Georgetown, just weeks after moving to reject it in a previous meeting. The Kingsbury subdivision request was reconsidered because the commission failed...
The Post and Courier
New Leadership Georgetown County class begins
GEORGETOWN — Members of the 30th Leadership Georgetown County class gathered at the Georgetown County Chamber Welcome Center in Pawleys Island on Aug. 17 for an orientation. With 26 members, the group is the largest Leadership class in the history of the program, said Beth Stedman, Chamber president and CEO. The next event for the group is a two-day retreat in September.
visitmyrtlebeach.com
A Budget-Friendly Night Out at The Beach
Myrtle Beach and surrounding Horry County are home to an impressive 1,700 restaurants. So, when I tell you The Beach has a dish you will love, you can count on it! Combine dinner with the variety of entertainment available in the area, and you have the recipe for a perfect night out.
Murrells Inlet salon celebrates customer’s 102nd birthday
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) – A hair salon held a surprise birthday party on Tuesday for a client who turned 102. Hair and Nails To Go decorated the salon with balloons, posters and signs to celebrate Evelyn Clare’s birthday. Clare has been a client for eight years. “I really didn’t know, they really caught me […]
Comments / 0