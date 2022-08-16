ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

goccusports.com

Men's Soccer Versus NC State Canceled

CONWAY, S.C. – Due to excessive rainfall and unplayable field conditions, the Coastal Carolina men's soccer exhibition match against NC State scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 20, at the CCU Soccer Stadium has been canceled. Coastal will return to the CCU Soccer Stadium on Thursday, Aug....
CONWAY, SC
goccusports.com

Coastal Baseball Adds Weisz as Director of Baseball Operations

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina head baseball coach has named Zach Weisz the Director of Baseball Operations. Weisz comes to Coastal after two years as a graduate assistant at his alma mater Cal State Fullerton. A familiar name to Chanticleer fans, Weisz's brother Keaton Weisz played at Coastal from...
CONWAY, SC
goccusports.com

Chanticleers Play to 2-2 Draw With Jacksonville, Thursday

Box Score CONWAY, S.C. – The Coastal Carolina women's soccer team played to a 2-2 draw with the Jacksonville Dolphins in the regular-season opener on Thursday night at the CCU Soccer Stadium. With the draw, both CCU and Jacksonville are 0-0-1 overall to start the 2022 campaign. In the...
CONWAY, SC
goccusports.com

Coastal Baseball to Hold Walk-On Tryouts

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina baseball will hold walk-on tryouts on Wednesday, Aug. 31, at Springs Brooks Stadium. For those wanting to attend the tryout session, a mandatory walk-on tryout meeting will take place in the open-air suite on the third level of the baseball stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 24, at 5:30 p.m. ET.
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

The Blitz – Week 0 scores & highlights

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The high school football season has begun! Below are the scores and highlights from all the action in Week 0 across the region. THURSDAY NIGHT GAMES: Marion 58Lake View 14 (Final) Northern Durham 0Scotland (NC) 50 (Final) FRIDAY NIGHT GAMES: Wilson 27 Aynor 26 (Final/OT) Hartsville 41Conway 17 (Final) SocasteeNorth Myrtle […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Coastal Carolina University welcomes record-breaking freshman class

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina University move-in weekend kicked off Friday — welcoming the Conway university’s largest freshman class to date with more than 2,700 new students joining the student body.  Provost Daniel Ennis said students have a lot to look forward to this year. One of those things being a more normal semester.  […]
CONWAY, SC
Kennardo G. James

SC’s Top Spots for Sausage

Taking a look at the top spots for sausage in SC.bestrecipebox.com. For many that live in South Carolina, sausage is a staple in many households and is used in many classic southern recipes. Although there are great establishments in South Carolina you can go to for your sausage fix, we narrowed it down to three places that are the most popular according to popularity and Google reviews.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Record-breaking rainfall likely in Myrtle Beach area

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It has been an extremely active morning thus far, especially in Horry County. Currently, there’s a flash flood warning in effect for parts of Horry and Georgetown counties that will be in effect till 12 p.m. as rainfall rates are expected to exceed 1” per hour.  Parts of the Grand […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
The Post and Courier

New Leadership Georgetown County class begins

GEORGETOWN — Members of the 30th Leadership Georgetown County class gathered at the Georgetown County Chamber Welcome Center in Pawleys Island on Aug. 17 for an orientation. With 26 members, the group is the largest Leadership class in the history of the program, said Beth Stedman, Chamber president and CEO. The next event for the group is a two-day retreat in September.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
visitmyrtlebeach.com

A Budget-Friendly Night Out at The Beach

Myrtle Beach and surrounding Horry County are home to an impressive 1,700 restaurants. So, when I tell you The Beach has a dish you will love, you can count on it! Combine dinner with the variety of entertainment available in the area, and you have the recipe for a perfect night out.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

Community Policy