Texas State

Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: America's richest black man, tax cheat Robert Smith, put his girlfriend up in NYC apartment, and bought $5.3M nightclub in French Alps and 300-acre Colorado ranch with unclaimed income as he fights to keep spending details sealed

Billionaire tax cheat Robert Smith put up his girlfriend in a lavish apartment using business funds and bought luxury properties around the world using untaxed income, court documents claim. A federal investigator's affidavit lists a 300-acre ranch in Colorado, a club and condos in the French Alps and a Sonoma...
INCOME TAX
rigzone.com

Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL) has revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming. According to COPL, which outlined that the report included conservative estimates complying with Canadian standards,...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Fortune

Tesla needs nickel to dominate the car industry. It just signed a $5 billion deal with the metal’s largest source

Indonesian government officials announced that Tesla had agreed to buy $5 billion worth of nickel products from the country. If Elon Musk wants to sell 20 million cars a year by 2030, he’ll need a lot of nickel—a key metal used in the electric batteries that power Tesla cars. And now, after years of wooing, the largest source of the metal seems to have won the Tesla CEO over.
BUSINESS
notebookcheck.net

Elon Musk says lithium refiners 'print money' as the largest producer breaks ground on a huge solid-state battery factory

During Tesla's latest quarterly results press conference, Elon Musk said that lithium mining companies need to go into refining as well, since the activity is currently a "license to print money." While this was a bit of an exaggeration, since refining sill needs huge capital outlays and a number of permits, the premise was that there is such a dearth of companies that can refine lithium to EV battery grade, that they can charge whatever they want and get away with it.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Popular Science

Why hasn’t Henry Ford’s ideal power grid become a reality?

Scientists knew about carbon emissions-induced climate change long before global warming and rising seas began to afflict our planet. Alarms were sounded by many, among them industrialist Henry Ford. In a July 1922 essay for Popular Science, “How Power Will Set Men Free,” Henry Ford was already promoting an alternative electric-power vision for America. His advocacy for clean power and an end to coal would tee off a debate that has simmered for more than a hundred years. Some of his power predictions and proposals were not quite on the mark, but his vision is worth assessing.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Could A 17-Year-Old Revolutionize Electric Vehicles And Lower Reliance On China's Rare Earth Metals?

The West’s dependency on China for rare earth metals used in electric vehicle batteries has remained a top issue, both geopolitically and financially, for some time. The Asian country, which mines 63% of the 17 rare earth metals currently used to produce electric components, along with other high-tech applications, and processes 85% of the metals, has monopolized the market.
ECONOMY
CarBuzz.com

Lamborghini Commits To Synthetic Fuels To Keep Engines Alive

Europe's 2035 combustion ban is not quite what it seems. In fact, the litigators in charge of the new legislation have conceded that combustion may live on if it can be made just as clean as EVs ought to be. One of the ways that this could happen is with the implementation of synthetic fuels, a technology that Porsche is very serious about.
CARS
PC Magazine

EV vs. HEV vs. PHEV: What Are the Types of Electric Vehicles?

Electric vehicle, or EV, is an umbrella term for multiple types of battery-powered vehicles. It can be a polarizing or politicized term, so some people feel they need to decide if they’re EV enthusiasts or anti-EV skeptics. In reality, the issue is more nuanced than that. There are three types of EVs. Some run exclusively on battery power, while others combine battery and gas power.
CARS
teslarati.com

Tesla Gigafactory Nevada poised to improve battery production by 10%: report

Tesla Gigafactory Nevada, a joint operation between the EV maker and longtime battery partner Panasonic, is reportedly expected to boost its production by 10%, or about the equivalent of one production line. The facility will not be achieving this with a new line, however, as Panasonic is reportedly looking to improve battery production at Giga Nevada through optimizations.
INDUSTRY
torquenews.com

Toyota Secures Huge Lead in Solid-State Batteries To Release a Hybrid Vehicle

Nikkei Asia reports that Toyota Motor is by far the leading holder of solid-state battery patents, a Nikkei study shows, demonstrating how Japanese companies have dominated the race to develop the next-generation power source for electric vehicles. In fact, Japanese companies dominate top 10 list of solid-state battery patents, but...
ECONOMY
Robb Report

America’s EV Charging Network Can’t Keep up With the Demand for Electric Cars

The electric car industry has hit a major speed bump. The charging network within the US is failing to support the increasing number of EVs on the roads. According to a new study from analysts at J.D. Power, driver satisfaction with EV charging stateside is dropping just as electric car sales have started to boom. According to a recent study by Bloomberg, 5 percent of new car sales are now electric. This figure signals the start of mass EV adoption. In fact, Bloomberg forecasts that a quarter of new car sales could be electric by the end of 2025. Although Tesla and Electrify...
CARS
torquenews.com

Tesla Crashes US Luxury EV Registrations With Impressive Speed

The speed with which Tesla scales its production and deliveries of electric vehicles is very impressive. Those Tesla competitors that are being displaced will probably continue to shrink, unless they take successful measures. Can they get back Tesla customers?. Thus, new data from Experian has revealed that Tesla is dominating...
BUSINESS
CAR AND DRIVER

Battery Swapping? Fire Risks? and Other Burning EV Questions

From the September 2022 issue of Car and Driver. What happened to inductive charging and quick battery swaps?. EVs can benefit from the type of inductive charging that keeps your phone topped off at home, but the rollout of the tech has been slow. The aftermarket will eventually offer retrofit solutions for specific applications. But before OEMs offer inductive charging as a factory option, the tech needs to show that it is future-proof. Consumers already balk at the price of home-charging equipment, so the early adopters are likely to be in the private and government sectors. A big logistics company, such as Amazon, could benefit from having workers park on wireless pads instead of relying on them to plug in at night. Michigan has announced plans, in conjunction with ElectReon, to build the first electrified road, where a car will be able to replenish its battery inductively as it drives. Tesla made some noise about battery swapping about a decade ago, but it's actually happening in China and Norway. While the process is viable, the logistics and business model remain unsettled. A startup such as VinFast may pave the way since the brand promises to sell the car and lease the battery.
CARS

