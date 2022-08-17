Read full article on original website
EXCLUSIVE: America's richest black man, tax cheat Robert Smith, put his girlfriend up in NYC apartment, and bought $5.3M nightclub in French Alps and 300-acre Colorado ranch with unclaimed income as he fights to keep spending details sealed
Billionaire tax cheat Robert Smith put up his girlfriend in a lavish apartment using business funds and bought luxury properties around the world using untaxed income, court documents claim. A federal investigator's affidavit lists a 300-acre ranch in Colorado, a club and condos in the French Alps and a Sonoma...
rigzone.com
Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL) has revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming. According to COPL, which outlined that the report included conservative estimates complying with Canadian standards,...
Tesla needs nickel to dominate the car industry. It just signed a $5 billion deal with the metal’s largest source
Indonesian government officials announced that Tesla had agreed to buy $5 billion worth of nickel products from the country. If Elon Musk wants to sell 20 million cars a year by 2030, he’ll need a lot of nickel—a key metal used in the electric batteries that power Tesla cars. And now, after years of wooing, the largest source of the metal seems to have won the Tesla CEO over.
National Orders Expected to Cease Production and Purchase of Gas-Powered Cars in Push For All-Electric Vehicles
Gas station owners are complaining about losing money as fuel prices begin to decrease, while the national movement to transition to electric vehicles increases in part to curb reliance on overseas fuel.
notebookcheck.net
Elon Musk says lithium refiners 'print money' as the largest producer breaks ground on a huge solid-state battery factory
During Tesla's latest quarterly results press conference, Elon Musk said that lithium mining companies need to go into refining as well, since the activity is currently a "license to print money." While this was a bit of an exaggeration, since refining sill needs huge capital outlays and a number of permits, the premise was that there is such a dearth of companies that can refine lithium to EV battery grade, that they can charge whatever they want and get away with it.
Why hasn’t Henry Ford’s ideal power grid become a reality?
Scientists knew about carbon emissions-induced climate change long before global warming and rising seas began to afflict our planet. Alarms were sounded by many, among them industrialist Henry Ford. In a July 1922 essay for Popular Science, “How Power Will Set Men Free,” Henry Ford was already promoting an alternative electric-power vision for America. His advocacy for clean power and an end to coal would tee off a debate that has simmered for more than a hundred years. Some of his power predictions and proposals were not quite on the mark, but his vision is worth assessing.
Smithonian
This 17-Year-Old Designed a Motor That Could Potentially Transform the Electric Car Industry
Robert Sansone is a natural born engineer. From animatronic hands to high-speed running boots and a go-kart that can reach speeds of more than 70 miles per hour, the Fort Pierce, Florida-based inventor estimates he’s completed at least 60 engineering projects in his spare time. And he’s only 17 years old.
Could A 17-Year-Old Revolutionize Electric Vehicles And Lower Reliance On China's Rare Earth Metals?
The West’s dependency on China for rare earth metals used in electric vehicle batteries has remained a top issue, both geopolitically and financially, for some time. The Asian country, which mines 63% of the 17 rare earth metals currently used to produce electric components, along with other high-tech applications, and processes 85% of the metals, has monopolized the market.
electrek.co
Lucid Motors’ (LCID) Air Sapphire could smoke Tesla’s Plaid and hold its own with the Rimac Nevera
0-60 mph in under two seconds, quarter mile in under nine, and a top speed over 200 mph. Lucid Motors continues to bolster its flagship Air EV by unveiling the new tri-motor Sapphire model at Monterey Car Week today. Available next year, this new version is touting performance specs to...
The Inflation Reduction Act Will Soon Make it Cheaper to Buy EVs—If They Have North American Batteries
The push to incentivize electric vehicle ownership just got a little harder. Most electric vehicles no longer qualify for the full $7,500 federal tax credit that helped millions of buyers lower the cost of switching from gas-powered vehicles to electric over the last decade. Changes to the tax credit language...
Tesla's Virtual Power Plant Event Shows The Future of The Electric Grid
Not only does Tesla Inc TSLA make the best-selling electric cars on the planet, but the company also produces solar panels and home backup battery packs called Powerwall. Homeowners with solar and Powerwall can collect energy from the sun, and then store it in the big Powerwall battery to power their house at night or in the event of a grid outage.
Lamborghini Commits To Synthetic Fuels To Keep Engines Alive
Europe's 2035 combustion ban is not quite what it seems. In fact, the litigators in charge of the new legislation have conceded that combustion may live on if it can be made just as clean as EVs ought to be. One of the ways that this could happen is with the implementation of synthetic fuels, a technology that Porsche is very serious about.
PC Magazine
EV vs. HEV vs. PHEV: What Are the Types of Electric Vehicles?
Electric vehicle, or EV, is an umbrella term for multiple types of battery-powered vehicles. It can be a polarizing or politicized term, so some people feel they need to decide if they’re EV enthusiasts or anti-EV skeptics. In reality, the issue is more nuanced than that. There are three types of EVs. Some run exclusively on battery power, while others combine battery and gas power.
teslarati.com
Tesla Gigafactory Nevada poised to improve battery production by 10%: report
Tesla Gigafactory Nevada, a joint operation between the EV maker and longtime battery partner Panasonic, is reportedly expected to boost its production by 10%, or about the equivalent of one production line. The facility will not be achieving this with a new line, however, as Panasonic is reportedly looking to improve battery production at Giga Nevada through optimizations.
Electric cars to solar panels: tax breaks in Biden’s climate law for Americans
The giant $369bn bill signed by the president on Monday promises to bring big savings by offering tax rebates for green investments
torquenews.com
Toyota Secures Huge Lead in Solid-State Batteries To Release a Hybrid Vehicle
Nikkei Asia reports that Toyota Motor is by far the leading holder of solid-state battery patents, a Nikkei study shows, demonstrating how Japanese companies have dominated the race to develop the next-generation power source for electric vehicles. In fact, Japanese companies dominate top 10 list of solid-state battery patents, but...
A New Company Is Buying Up All the Cool New EVs Before You Can
...And it's being marketed as a way to free us from the tough decision to buy an EV. Meanwhile, people who want to buy an EV can't. The post A New Company Is Buying Up All the Cool New EVs Before You Can appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
America’s EV Charging Network Can’t Keep up With the Demand for Electric Cars
The electric car industry has hit a major speed bump. The charging network within the US is failing to support the increasing number of EVs on the roads. According to a new study from analysts at J.D. Power, driver satisfaction with EV charging stateside is dropping just as electric car sales have started to boom. According to a recent study by Bloomberg, 5 percent of new car sales are now electric. This figure signals the start of mass EV adoption. In fact, Bloomberg forecasts that a quarter of new car sales could be electric by the end of 2025. Although Tesla and Electrify...
torquenews.com
Tesla Crashes US Luxury EV Registrations With Impressive Speed
The speed with which Tesla scales its production and deliveries of electric vehicles is very impressive. Those Tesla competitors that are being displaced will probably continue to shrink, unless they take successful measures. Can they get back Tesla customers?. Thus, new data from Experian has revealed that Tesla is dominating...
CAR AND DRIVER
Battery Swapping? Fire Risks? and Other Burning EV Questions
From the September 2022 issue of Car and Driver. What happened to inductive charging and quick battery swaps?. EVs can benefit from the type of inductive charging that keeps your phone topped off at home, but the rollout of the tech has been slow. The aftermarket will eventually offer retrofit solutions for specific applications. But before OEMs offer inductive charging as a factory option, the tech needs to show that it is future-proof. Consumers already balk at the price of home-charging equipment, so the early adopters are likely to be in the private and government sectors. A big logistics company, such as Amazon, could benefit from having workers park on wireless pads instead of relying on them to plug in at night. Michigan has announced plans, in conjunction with ElectReon, to build the first electrified road, where a car will be able to replenish its battery inductively as it drives. Tesla made some noise about battery swapping about a decade ago, but it's actually happening in China and Norway. While the process is viable, the logistics and business model remain unsettled. A startup such as VinFast may pave the way since the brand promises to sell the car and lease the battery.
