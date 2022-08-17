Read full article on original website
Robinhood To Face US Market Manipulation Claims Over “Meme Stock” Rally : Reuters Report
According to a U.S judge, the stock trading platform Robinhood Markets Inc should face market manipulation claims. This lawsuit was one of many brought against the platform after it temporarily barred customers from purchasing stocks back in Jan 2021, such as GameStop and AMC. Robinhood prices surged in May after...
Binance Boss Talks Crypto Adoption And Regulation With President of Central African Republic
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao met with Faustin-Archange Touadéra, the president of the Central African Republic. The pair met this week to discuss crypto adoption and crypto regulations among other relevant matters. CAR recently adopted Bitcoin and launched the Sango sidechain project. CZ recently met with the Ivorian president to...
Hodlnaut Pauses Withdrawals Amid Liquidity Bottleneck
Crypto lender Hodlnaut has frozen user funds amid supposed liquidity constraints. The service announced an indefinite halt on all withdrawals. Other features like deposits and token swaps have been paused as well till further notice. Hodlnaut’s update also cited a recovery plan currently in the works and a legal advisory...
South Korea’s FSC Amps Up Crypto Policy Efforts, 13 Digital Asset Bills In Review
South Korea’s top financial regulator hopes to speed up crypto standardization. A special task force was officially commissioned on Thursday to oversee this process. 13 proposals on digital asset regulations await review by the task force, per reports. Authorities also plan to kick start efforts on a complete regulatory...
Crypto.com Obtains Licenses in South Korea
Crypto.com has received a necessary license in South Korea, the team announced. The exchange secured the licenses by acquiring two companies. More crypto companies are working on receiving approval as the regulatory noose tightens. Crypto.com has received the registration for Electronic Financial Transaction Act and Virtual Asset Service Provider in...
Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Are Leading The Current Crypto Price Rally
Memecoins Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are top gainers of the current crypto market. Doge is up 9% ($0.08506) at press time while Shiba Inu is up 1% at $0.00001611. Meme cryptocurrencies Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are rallying ahead in terms of pricing as the market gradually recovers from its months-old crypto slump. At press time the prices of Doge are up 8% at $0.08477, while Shiba Inu is currently sitting at $0.00001618, up 0.86% according to Coinmarketcap.
Bitcoin And Ethereum Pump Above 10% Despite Negative U.S. GDP Report
Leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin traded higher than $23K on Thursday. The top coin enjoyed a slight rally following Wednesday’s FOMC meeting. America’s Q2 GDP report was also released with the figure at -0.9%. The number signaled a recession per technical definition although authorities opined differently. Crypto coin prices flashed...
Crypto.Com Emerges As The 37th Firm To Bag A Crypto License From The U.K. FCA
Britain’s top financial regulator has approved Crypto.com as a registered crypto business. The FCA’s regulatory green light allows the crypto exchange to offer digital asset services in the U.K. under domestic financial laws. Authorities previously announced intentions to position the U.K. as a cryptocurrency hub. CEO Kris Marszalek...
Wallet Connected To Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky Cashed Out CEL During Token’s Recent Surge
Blockchain data from crypto intelligence firm Nansen and Arkham Intelligence identified a couple of transactions completed on a wallet identified as Mashinsky’s. The wallet sold 17,475 CEL and swapped them for 28,242 Ether, according to Etherscan. Mashinsky is reportedly one of the largest Celsius Token holders after the Celsius...
Ripple is Interested in Acquiring Bankrupt Crypto Lender Celsius Assets: Reuters Report
San Francisco-based company Ripple Labs Inc is potentially interested in purchasing assets of bankrupt Crypto Lender: Celsius. Ripple is actively looking for market opportunities to “strategically scale the company,” according to Ripple’s spokesperson. The company was sued by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in 2020 over...
Santander Brasil Will Soon Offer Crypto Trading Services
CEO of Santander Brasil Mario Leao said that the bank would offer crypto trading in the country. He believes that the market is here to stay, and more news should arrive in the months to come. Many banks have begun to offer crypto trading services, which could spur adoption. The...
UK FCA Introduces 10% Rule For Crypto Investors, Tighter Crypto Marketing Policies In The Works
The UK’s top financial regulator hopes to cap crypto holdings at 10% of the investors’ net assets. A ban on referral bonuses could also be implemented. Britain’s FCA unveiled the move in a policy document released on Monday. Recent crashes in the market and turbulent times for...
SEC To Require Crypto Exposure Report From Hedge Funds – WallStreetJournal
The U.S. SEC could launch a new policy for hedge funds as crypto adoption grows. Hedge funds might soon be required to report on their exposure to cryptocurrencies. Such firms would do so through the so-called Form PF. Gary Gensler said the move could provide more insight into the operations...
Bitcoin and Ethereum”Incredibly Oversold” States Bloomberg Analyst: Forbes
Bloomberg Intelligence senior commodity strategist Mike McGlone stated that Bitcoin trades at a substantial discount. McGlone highlights several observations when making his case, such as technical analysis focusing on key indicators such as the 100-week moving average. McGlone stressed the Federal Reserve’s critical role in the price of equities and...
BlackRock And Coinbase Team Up For Institutional Crypto Investment Offering Amid Bear Market
BlackRock will provide institutional investors with exposure to crypto investments. The heavyweight asset manager has partnered with crypto exchange Coinbase to make this possible. BlackRock’s Aladdin clients will access such facilities through Coinbase prime as announced. CEO of the asset manager, Larry Fink, hinted at the development back in...
Huobi Explains Why It’s Stablecoin HUSD Depegged From Its $1 Value
Huobi team has tweeted the reason explaining why its stablecoin HUSD briefly lost its peg to the US dollar. Per the tweet, HUSD has regained its lost peg to the US dollar within 12 hours. The HUSD team took to Twitter to share an update on the latest HUSD de-peg...
Bankrupt Crypto Lender Celsius Network Attempts To Hire Its Former CFO Back At A Monthly Salary Of $92,000.
Celsius network wants to hire its former CFO Rod Bolger at a monthly salary of $92,000. The firm has filed a motion stating that Bolger’s crypto knowledge can help the firm navigate its Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. The troubled crypto lender platform Celsius Network is keeping no stone unturned...
Coinbase’s COIN Token Price Soars Past 35% After The Exchange Inks A Deal With Asset Management Firm BlackRock
Coinbase shares have soared past 35% after the exchange announced its newest partnership with asset management firm BlackRock. At press time, Coinbase’s native token is up 17% sitting at $93.18 after touching an ATH of $105 earlier today. Earlier today Coinbase announced its newest partnership with one of the...
Ethereum Is The Most Prospective Blockchain For Web3, Hard Forks Not Necessary – DeBank
DeFi aggregator DeBank believes that Ethereum hard forks could be counterproductive. DeBank also shared these remarks after naming ETH’s network as the most prospective chain for Web3 solutions and apps. The service said they do not plan to support any hard forks during ETH’s transition to Proof-of-Stake. Chainlink...
Huobi Founder Keen On Selling Majority Of His Stake At $3 Billion Value: Report
Crypto exchange Huobi’s founder Leon Li is reportedly in talks with financiers to sell his stake in the firm. Potential buyers include Justin Sun of Tron and FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried. Per a recent Bloomberg report, Huobi founder Leon Li is currently in talks with a bunch of investors...
