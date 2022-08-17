Read full article on original website
myedmondsnews.com
Taste Edmonds kicks off with fun for all
The early morning drizzle did little to dampen the spirits of festival-goers, as Taste Edmonds officially got underway Friday at Frances Anderson Playfield in downtown Edmonds. Almost as soon as the gates opened at noon, music began flowing out of the soundstage speakers, warming up participants for the 4 p.m....
seattlemet.com
The Life and Death of Playland
A Seattle summer has everything. Well, almost everything. It’s true that you don’t have to leave city limits to hike a trail, hit a beach, party on a boat, or stuff your face with all flavors of ice cream. But one thrill of warm July and August days elsewhere has long since disappeared from the city.
kitsapdailynews.com
$500K needed to acquire timber rights at Port Gamble Heritage park
Forterra, a local nonprofit that does conservation land acquisition, has started a $500,000 fundraising campaign to acquire the timber rights of 756 acres at Port Gamble Forest Heritage Park. “Transferring these trees to Kitsap County will enable the county to manage the land and transform these stands into healthy forests...
q13fox.com
Bear encounters close popular camping area, rangers blame people careless with food
NORTH BEND, Wash. - A popular campground and riverfront campsites are closed for the remainder of the summer due to aggressive bear encounters. The U.S. Forest Service (USFS) has closed the Middle Fork Campground northeast of North Bend and a stretch of dispersed campsites between Pratt River Bar and Garfield Ledges Parking lot along Forest Road 56, after reports of "ongoing human conflicts with black bears."
Washington’s Top 50 high school football teams in 2022: Headliner-less No. 43 Seattle Prep still has veteran squad to navigate Metro
SBLive is previewing the Top 50 high school teams in Washington ahead of the 2022 season. Here’s an inside look at the Seattle Prep Panthers of the 3A Metro League - the No. 43 team in our countdown: 2021 IN REVIEW6-5 in 3A Metro League (fifth place); lost to Yelm in Class 3A first round. COACH’S ...
kitsapdailynews.com
Joyce Gibson
Joyce Diane (Kiefer) Gibson passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at Aegis Callahan House in Shoreline, WA, where she lived for the past 5 years. Joyce was born on August 31, 1931, in Mitchell, Nebraska to Earl “Doc” and Melvina “Pat” Kiefer. Joyce was the youngest of two, preceded in death by her older sister Jean. As a youngster, Joyce could be spotted running to see the trains pass through town, lifeguarding at the local pool, twirling her baton at high school games, or selling concessions at the Nile Theater (still in operation since 1939 – 4.8 Google rating).
'It’s a thrill': Thousands of swifts expected to descend upon a chimney in Monroe
MONROE, Wash. — Every evening at dusk, typically starting at the end of August and into September, thousands of Vaux’s swifts circle the chimney at Frank Wagner Elementary School in Monroe. The birds fly in a circular motion and then descend into an old chimney to roost. It’s...
High clouds keep Seattle from 90 this afternoon
High clouds might keep Seattle from 90 this afternoon. Slight chance of mountain storm and lowland rain shower or sprinkles tonight and early Friday. Milder Friday and for several days after before warming temperatures later next week. SEATTLE — While it’s well into the 90s in Olympia and Chehalis at...
425magazine.com
Bis on Main Transferring Ownership This Fall
Eastside staple Bis on Main is transferring ownership from Joe Vilardi to Bobby Moore effective Oct. 1. Vilardi and Michael Fredi — who had been friends for nearly 25 years when they joined forces on the joint endeavor — opened the restaurant in September 1998, which has in the years since become one of the area’s defining premier restaurants. (Vilardi took over full ownership in 1999.)
Look Up Tri-Cities: Tonight Strong Northern Lights Are Expected
I have only seen strong northern lights, also known as aurora borealis, once in my whole life of living in Washington State. Tonight and Thursday night there is a forecast for possible strong northern lights even as far south as Tri-Cities. The storm was announced in a tweet "@NWSSWPC have...
kitsapdailynews.com
Symbolism, deeper meanings key to Moriarity’s art
Symbolism and deeper meanings of art are elements Pat Moriarity likes to include in his work. When doing record covers, for example, he won’t even start until he’s heard the music. “I’ll listen to the music and analyze the lyrics,” he said. “I’ll even listen to the music...
knkx.org
Recently digitized Northwest photos connect history to recent headlines
The Seattle Public Library digitized approximately 800 new images this year, more than doubling the size of its historical Northwest Photograph Collection. Completed over nine months, the project was funded by a grant from the Washington State Library and Institute of Museum and Library Services. Part of the library’s Special...
'It's been shocking': Olalla Bay Market family reacts to heartbreaking week in small community
OLALLA, Wash. — In a single week, the small tight-knit Kitsap County community of Olalla became the center of two devastating investigations. The cause of an early Tuesday morning fire that tore through the Olalla Bay Market remains under investigation. "We had another visit from the fire marshal [Friday]...
probrewer.com
Seattle Turnkey Brewery For Sale
Turnkey 5,000 sf, 10-barrel brewery, & taproom available in Seattle. Includes current annual production capacity of 1,200 barrels w/ possibility of up to 5,000 barrels w/added fermenters. Available space for additional equipment, canning line, etc. 850 sf taproom seats 40, w/ capacity for an additional 20-40 on the outdoor patio, 6private parking spots, & free street parking. Loading area can accommodate a full size semi trailer (or food truck) & has a 3′ dock. Included are a custom American-made 10-barrel brewhouse & fermenters, grist case, grain mill, glycol chiller, 1/6 barrel & 1/2 barrel kegs, 30′ trench drain, forklift, walk-in cooler, etc. The brewery is an established regional presence that distributes draft & packaged beer to over 250 accounts throughout Washington State & Idaho. Full Listing Here.
New heat wave poised to roast the Northwest
Temperatures have been trending upward across the Pacific Northwest since this past weekend, and AccuWeather meteorologists say that Mother Nature will turn the thermostat up higher for the remainder of the week. The heat began to expand on Wednesday with temperatures reaching about 10 degrees Fahrenheit above normal in Seattle,...
Major delays announced for light rail expansion into Redmond, Lynnwood, and Federal Way
The ribbon cuttings for Sound Transit light rail extensions are being pushed back again. Construction problems, a concrete workers’ strike, and other issues are pushing all the projects behind schedule. East Link, Redmond, Lynnwood, and Federal Way. None of them will likely open on time. Major construction flaws on...
Seattle just had one of its hottest nights on record
The nightly temperature reached 71 degrees Fahrenheit, one of only three nights in the city's climate record where the nighttime temperature rose above 70 degrees.
nsd.org
NEW: Welcome Message from BHS Administration Team
We are excited to welcome you all to the Cougar Family this year! To get you started on the right foot, we’ve put together this letter with a wealth of helpful information. Save it as reference for upcoming dates and events through the Fall. As always, please continue to check our website for updates and new information as we get closer to September.
seattlemet.com
How to See the Northern Lights Near Seattle
The best way to spot the aurora? Get out of town. Nature loves to put on a show. Nowhere does science and wonder coincide better than in the northern lights, aka the aurora borealis, which occasionally make an appearance over Washington. Usually we know it's coming, like when the Space Weather Prediction Center from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration—say that five times fast—issues a geomagnetic storm watch.
whidbeylocal.com
Field Carrier Landing Practice Schedule at the NAS Whidbey Island Complex for Week of August 22-28, 2022
NAVAL AIR STATION WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. – There are aircraft carrier-based flight training operations scheduled to occur at the Naval Air Station Whidbey Island complex the week of August 22-28, 2022. The Outlying Landing Field (OLF) in Coupeville, Wash. is closed to jet aircraft traffic due to airfield maintenance.
