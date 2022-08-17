Joyce Diane (Kiefer) Gibson passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at Aegis Callahan House in Shoreline, WA, where she lived for the past 5 years. Joyce was born on August 31, 1931, in Mitchell, Nebraska to Earl “Doc” and Melvina “Pat” Kiefer. Joyce was the youngest of two, preceded in death by her older sister Jean. As a youngster, Joyce could be spotted running to see the trains pass through town, lifeguarding at the local pool, twirling her baton at high school games, or selling concessions at the Nile Theater (still in operation since 1939 – 4.8 Google rating).

SHORELINE, WA ・ 20 HOURS AGO