Rabun Gap, GA

accesswdun.com

Football: Shockley, Banks Co. run over Johnson

HOMER — Andrew Shockley ran for 398 yards and scored six touchdowns to lead Banks County to a 41-20 win over Johnson on Friday at Leopards Stadium. Shockley’s effort was part of a 547-yard ground attack by Leopards (1-0) for the game. Banks County jumped out to a...
BANKS COUNTY, GA
nowhabersham.com

Season Preview: TFS Cross Country

The Tallulah Falls School cross country program turns the page from the Evan Prince era. Now at the U.S. Naval Academy, Prince was a two-time region champion and holds the TFS record for best time in cross country meet. The girls also move on from its lone three-time state qualifier in Lucy Alexander.
TALLULAH FALLS, GA
nowhabersham.com

Sunflowers and Selfies this weekend and next at Smithgall Woods

The sunflowers are in full bloom and there’s a field of them waiting for visitors to enjoy at Smithgall Woods State Park in White County. This weekend and next, the park will again host its highly-anticipated Sunflowers and Selfies annual event. Bring the family to enjoy a day in the park and this ready-made photo op. There will be games and a native plant sale. Learn about the park from its knowledgeable guides as you enjoy the beauty of Smithgall on a hayride, or enjoy it at your own pace.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
Three Georgia Football games you don’t want to miss this season

Undoubtedly, every Georgia football fan has begun the countdown to the return of football. With the new season right around the corner, it comes as no surprise that conversations amongst fans have quickly turned to the Dawgs’ ability to repeat their national championship performance. A key to any repeat...
ATHENS, GA
nowhabersham.com

DNR awards $1.5 million in recreational trail grants

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources on Friday announced two area trails are set to be repaired and expanded under a state grant program. Projects in Braselton and Lumpkin County are among eleven chosen statewide to receive a combined total of $1.5 million in Recreational Trails Program grants. When leveraged...
LUMPKIN COUNTY, GA
nowhabersham.com

Roadwork to cause traffic delays on GA 365 North near Lanier Tech

Drivers can expect to encounter some delays while traveling on GA 365 North in Hall County next week. The Georgia Department of Transportation will be working between Lanier Tech Road and Ramsey Road Monday through Thursday. The right northbound lane will be closed between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Crews...
HALL COUNTY, GA
PHOTOS: UGA Sorority Rush 2022 | Round 2

The second round of Fall 2022 Panhellenic sorority recruitment at the University of Georgia kicked off on Sunday morning as potential new members began visiting the sorority houses. The two-day round continued through Monday afternoon. Here are scenes from Milledge Avenue during round two. Jessica Gratigny studies journalism and art...
ATHENS, GA
NEWS BRIEF: Toll lanes returning to Georgia 400, DOT says

Toll lanes along Georgia 400 in Fulton and Forsyth counties are under consideration by the Georgia Department of Transportation, administrator Tim Matthews told board members Wednesday. The agency is issuing a draft request for proposals next month from road construction firms interested in bidding for the job. The plan would...
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
nowhabersham.com

Erma Jean Knight

Erma Jean Knight, age 77 of Clarkesville, passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022. Ms. Knight was born in Brunswick, Georgia on February 8, 1945, the daughter of the late Jesse J. and Lillie Tindall Knight. She was a homemaker at the time of her passing, but had worked previously at the Clarkesville Post Office, Brewer’s Drug Store in Clarkesville, Benny’s Pizza in Lula, and had also been a secretary for Woodmen of the World. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by brothers Arnold Knight, Jim Knight, Ernest Knight, and Jesse Knight, sisters Helen Emmick, Dorothy Allison, Mildred McLemore, and infant sister Sugar Baby.
CLARKESVILLE, GA
Celebrate Oktoberfest At Georgia’s Surreal & Enchanting German Village

Nestled among the gorgeous landscapes of North Georgia is one of our state’s most peculiar (yet magical) places to visit. Helen is Georgia’s very-own German Alpine village, and is home to one of the biggest Oktoberfest celebrations the state has to offer! This year is no different, as the town prepares for their annual party to take over the entire village with an ample of things to do.
HELEN, GA
nowhabersham.com

Jonny Broner

Johnny Broner, age 65, of Cornelia, passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022. Born on August 9, 1957, in Demorest, he was a son of the late Frank Broner and Mary Etta Scott Broner. Mr. Broner was the former owner/operator of Broner Trucking and later retired from Lee Arrendale State Prison. He was known for his outgoing and humorous personality and enjoyed fellowshipping and with his friends and neighbors. Above all, Mr. Broner loved his family, especially his children. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, partying, and playing cards. He was a member of Shady Grove Baptist Church.
CORNELIA, GA
nowhabersham.com

Clorinda C. Durham

Clorinda C. Durham, age 82 of Clarkesville, Georgia passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. She was married to Rabon G. Durham for 58 years and had a great life traveling the world together. They have four children: Sheila Mote Green (James Randall Green), Howard Barry Mote, Scott Darrell Durham and preceded in death by her son, Bart Devilin Durham. Clorinda has 6 grandchildren; Justin Randall Green (Amy Stambaugh Green), Chase James Green (Ali Grasty Green), Howard Caleb Mote (Marissa Chitwood), Blaine Garrison Mote, Shi’Ann Denise Olge, Carmen Arizona Mote plus 7 GreatGrands.
CLARKESVILLE, GA
nowhabersham.com

Tallulah Adventures celebrates grand opening weekend

One of Northeast Georgia’s newest attractions is celebrating its grand opening this weekend. Tallulah Adventures is hosting three days of live music, free workshops, good food, and a ton of giveaways. The celebration takes place on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, August 19-21. The event goes from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Friday, and from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday.
TALLULAH FALLS, GA
nowhabersham.com

Norma Jean Trusty Adams

Norma Jean Trusty Adams, age 84, of Clarkesville, passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022. Born on December 5, 1937, in Clarkesville, she was a daughter of the late Grant Trusty and Nora Ann Wall Trusty. Mrs. Adams moved to Charlotte, North Carolina where she lived and worked in real estate for 20 years before relocating to North Georgia. After moving back, she lived part-time in Atlanta and in Habersham County and eventually retired from The Lighting Loft. In her spare time, Mrs. Adams enjoyed going to the lake. She was of the Baptist faith.
CLARKESVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Forsyth County bus driver receives touching final tribute

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - A group of bus drivers in Forsyth County held a special ceremony on Wednesday in memory of one of their own. Linda Stowers was a beloved bus driver in the Forsyth County School District for 15 years. The 72-year-old Atlanta native passed away last week from...
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA

