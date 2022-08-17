Read full article on original website
Football: Shockley, Banks Co. run over Johnson
HOMER — Andrew Shockley ran for 398 yards and scored six touchdowns to lead Banks County to a 41-20 win over Johnson on Friday at Leopards Stadium. Shockley’s effort was part of a 547-yard ground attack by Leopards (1-0) for the game. Banks County jumped out to a...
Season Preview: TFS Cross Country
The Tallulah Falls School cross country program turns the page from the Evan Prince era. Now at the U.S. Naval Academy, Prince was a two-time region champion and holds the TFS record for best time in cross country meet. The girls also move on from its lone three-time state qualifier in Lucy Alexander.
Look: Gainesville (Georgia) turns potential disaster into highlight reel touchdown
Very rarely do good things happen for the offense when the exchange between quarterback and running back is botched and the ball hits the turf. Don’t tell that to Baxter Wright, Tre Reece and Gainesville (Georgia), who made something out of nothing in their season opener against Marist. After the ...
Sunflowers and Selfies this weekend and next at Smithgall Woods
The sunflowers are in full bloom and there’s a field of them waiting for visitors to enjoy at Smithgall Woods State Park in White County. This weekend and next, the park will again host its highly-anticipated Sunflowers and Selfies annual event. Bring the family to enjoy a day in the park and this ready-made photo op. There will be games and a native plant sale. Learn about the park from its knowledgeable guides as you enjoy the beauty of Smithgall on a hayride, or enjoy it at your own pace.
Three Georgia Football games you don’t want to miss this season
Undoubtedly, every Georgia football fan has begun the countdown to the return of football. With the new season right around the corner, it comes as no surprise that conversations amongst fans have quickly turned to the Dawgs’ ability to repeat their national championship performance. A key to any repeat...
DNR awards $1.5 million in recreational trail grants
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources on Friday announced two area trails are set to be repaired and expanded under a state grant program. Projects in Braselton and Lumpkin County are among eleven chosen statewide to receive a combined total of $1.5 million in Recreational Trails Program grants. When leveraged...
Roadwork to cause traffic delays on GA 365 North near Lanier Tech
Drivers can expect to encounter some delays while traveling on GA 365 North in Hall County next week. The Georgia Department of Transportation will be working between Lanier Tech Road and Ramsey Road Monday through Thursday. The right northbound lane will be closed between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Crews...
PHOTOS: UGA Sorority Rush 2022 | Round 2
The second round of Fall 2022 Panhellenic sorority recruitment at the University of Georgia kicked off on Sunday morning as potential new members began visiting the sorority houses. The two-day round continued through Monday afternoon. Here are scenes from Milledge Avenue during round two. Jessica Gratigny studies journalism and art...
Decomposing soybeans from train car derailment kill wildlife in Georgia creek
ATLANTA — Three derailed train cars have created quite the mess after spilling soybeans - yes, soybeans - into Flat Creek, according to Chattahoochee Riverkeeper. In a Facebook post, the organization notes how the creek feeds into the Chattahoochee River. As a result of the soybeans decomposing in the...
NEWS BRIEF: Toll lanes returning to Georgia 400, DOT says
Toll lanes along Georgia 400 in Fulton and Forsyth counties are under consideration by the Georgia Department of Transportation, administrator Tim Matthews told board members Wednesday. The agency is issuing a draft request for proposals next month from road construction firms interested in bidding for the job. The plan would...
Lithium-ion battery recycling firm plans Georgia plant, but taxpayer incentives are unknown
(The Center Square) — A Korean lithium-ion battery recycler plans to locate its first U.S. recycling facility in northeast Georgia. SungEel Recycling Park Georgia, a subsidiary of Korean-based SungEel HiTech Co. Ltd., plans to invest more than $37 million to build a Stephens County facility. As part of the project, the company plans to create 104 jobs.
Erma Jean Knight
Erma Jean Knight, age 77 of Clarkesville, passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022. Ms. Knight was born in Brunswick, Georgia on February 8, 1945, the daughter of the late Jesse J. and Lillie Tindall Knight. She was a homemaker at the time of her passing, but had worked previously at the Clarkesville Post Office, Brewer’s Drug Store in Clarkesville, Benny’s Pizza in Lula, and had also been a secretary for Woodmen of the World. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by brothers Arnold Knight, Jim Knight, Ernest Knight, and Jesse Knight, sisters Helen Emmick, Dorothy Allison, Mildred McLemore, and infant sister Sugar Baby.
Celebrate Oktoberfest At Georgia’s Surreal & Enchanting German Village
Nestled among the gorgeous landscapes of North Georgia is one of our state’s most peculiar (yet magical) places to visit. Helen is Georgia’s very-own German Alpine village, and is home to one of the biggest Oktoberfest celebrations the state has to offer! This year is no different, as the town prepares for their annual party to take over the entire village with an ample of things to do.
Jonny Broner
Johnny Broner, age 65, of Cornelia, passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022. Born on August 9, 1957, in Demorest, he was a son of the late Frank Broner and Mary Etta Scott Broner. Mr. Broner was the former owner/operator of Broner Trucking and later retired from Lee Arrendale State Prison. He was known for his outgoing and humorous personality and enjoyed fellowshipping and with his friends and neighbors. Above all, Mr. Broner loved his family, especially his children. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, partying, and playing cards. He was a member of Shady Grove Baptist Church.
Georgia creek full of soybeans and killing fish, riverkeeper says
HALL COUNTY, Ga — A Georgia creek is full of soybeans and now dead fish are washing up and state regulators have issued a warning. Channel 2′s Bryan Mims was in Hall County at Flat Creek where officials believe soybeans ended up in the water after a train derailment.
Clorinda C. Durham
Clorinda C. Durham, age 82 of Clarkesville, Georgia passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. She was married to Rabon G. Durham for 58 years and had a great life traveling the world together. They have four children: Sheila Mote Green (James Randall Green), Howard Barry Mote, Scott Darrell Durham and preceded in death by her son, Bart Devilin Durham. Clorinda has 6 grandchildren; Justin Randall Green (Amy Stambaugh Green), Chase James Green (Ali Grasty Green), Howard Caleb Mote (Marissa Chitwood), Blaine Garrison Mote, Shi’Ann Denise Olge, Carmen Arizona Mote plus 7 GreatGrands.
Tallulah Adventures celebrates grand opening weekend
One of Northeast Georgia’s newest attractions is celebrating its grand opening this weekend. Tallulah Adventures is hosting three days of live music, free workshops, good food, and a ton of giveaways. The celebration takes place on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, August 19-21. The event goes from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Friday, and from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday.
Norma Jean Trusty Adams
Norma Jean Trusty Adams, age 84, of Clarkesville, passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022. Born on December 5, 1937, in Clarkesville, she was a daughter of the late Grant Trusty and Nora Ann Wall Trusty. Mrs. Adams moved to Charlotte, North Carolina where she lived and worked in real estate for 20 years before relocating to North Georgia. After moving back, she lived part-time in Atlanta and in Habersham County and eventually retired from The Lighting Loft. In her spare time, Mrs. Adams enjoyed going to the lake. She was of the Baptist faith.
Free community organ concert Sunday at First Presbyterian Clarkesville
First Presbyterian Church of Clarkesville will host the second in its series of Concerts on the Hill this Sunday, August 21. The concert will feature Dr. Oliver Brett on the church’s new Opus 14 pipe organ. Dr. Brett serves as the Associate Organist and Choirmaster at Peachtree Road United...
Forsyth County bus driver receives touching final tribute
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - A group of bus drivers in Forsyth County held a special ceremony on Wednesday in memory of one of their own. Linda Stowers was a beloved bus driver in the Forsyth County School District for 15 years. The 72-year-old Atlanta native passed away last week from...
