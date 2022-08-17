Like every good summer binge watch, the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship hasn't been short on drama. Its biggest plot twist so far? The ouster of defending gold medal champion Team USA, which fell 4-2 to Czechia in Wednesday's quarterfinal matchup. The United States had been unbeaten through preliminary tournament action, and Logan Cooley had them up 1-0 over Czechia midway through the first period. Then Czechia responded with three unanswered goals from there.

HOCKEY ・ 1 DAY AGO