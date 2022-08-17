ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, NY

longislandadvance.net

Seven people arrested at sobriety checkpoint in Patchogue

The Suffolk County Police Department held a sobriety checkpoint in Patchogue from August 19, at 11:15 p.m. to Saturday, August 20, at 2:20 a.m. Seven motorists were arrested. One of the motorists was charged with Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated, a felony offense, for having an 11-month-old child in the vehicle.
PATCHOGUE, NY
Huntington, NY
Huntington Station, NY
Huntington, NY
longisland.com

Wanted for Farmingville Leaving the Scene

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section. officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the driver of a vehicle that. struck a male pedestrian in Farmingville and fled the scene last month. A 36-year-old man was walking northbound on Hillside Road...
FARMINGVILLE, NY
HuntingtonNow

2 Wanted in Deli Burglary

Suffolk police are looking for two men who burglarized a Cold Spring Harbor business on Aug. 9. The men broke into Gold Coast 2 Go Delicatessen at 147 Woodbury Road, about 4 a.m., and stole a safe and about $700 in cash.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
fox5ny.com

Thieves rob coffee shop customers at gunpoint in Queens

NEW YORK - The NYPD is searching for a pair of thieves who robbed a group of people outside a Queens coffee shop in broad daylight, according to the NYPD. Video from a nearby surveillance camera shows the suspects, dressed in all black, pull up to the café on a motorcycle before one gets off and points a gun at the customers who had been sitting outside the Under Pressure Espresso Bar on 31st Street in Astoria.
QUEENS, NY
Walt Whitman
Daily Voice

Former Bookkeeper From Westbury Accused Of Embezzling $120K

A former Long Island bookkeeper has been charged with allegedly stealing more than $120,000 from a local trade union. Jennifer Jira, age 40, of Westbury, was arraigned on Thursday, Aug. 18, and charged with grand larceny and falsifying business records, said Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly. Jira pleaded...
WESTBURY, NY
PIX11

Driver struck girl, 14, riding bike on Long Island, fled: police

SHIRLEY, N.Y. (PIX11) — A driver struck a 14-year-old girl who was riding her bike on Long Island, then fled the scene, authorities said Thursday. The victim was riding south on Flintlock Drive near Maple Lane in Shirley around 7:45 p.m. Sunday when the collision occurred, police said. The driver of a white four-door sedan […]
SHIRLEY, NY
longisland.com

Man Found Unconscious in Idling Car with Infant Inside: Arrested for DWI

Suffolk County Police last night arrested a man for Leandra’s Law for driving while under the influence of drugs with his one-year-old child in his vehicle in Bellport. A 911 caller reported an unresponsive man in the driver’s seat of a parked 2008 Toyota Sienna, which was idling in the middle of the roadway, with a screaming infant in the vehicle at 7:33 p.m. Upon arrival of EMS personnel, Harry Penny was found to be unconscious in the driver’s seat of the vehicle with his one-year-old son in the backseat.
BELLPORT, NY
