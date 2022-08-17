Read full article on original website
Police Seek To ID Duo Who Burglarized Deli In Cold Spring Harbor
Police on Long Island are working to identify two burglars who were caught on surveillance video breaking into a deli. The footage shows the pair prying open the door of Gold Coast Good 2 Go Delicatessen, located on Woodbury Road in Cold Spring Harbor, at around 4 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9.
ALERT CENTER: 2 men wanted for damaging pride flag at Patchogue home
The males described as white then yelled anti-LGBTQ slurs.
Seven people arrested at sobriety checkpoint in Patchogue
The Suffolk County Police Department held a sobriety checkpoint in Patchogue from August 19, at 11:15 p.m. to Saturday, August 20, at 2:20 a.m. Seven motorists were arrested. One of the motorists was charged with Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated, a felony offense, for having an 11-month-old child in the vehicle.
Police: Man arrested for exposing himself in front of teens at West Hempstead thrift store
Police arrested an Elmont man accused of exposing himself in front of three teens in West Hempstead.
Wanted for Farmingville Leaving the Scene
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section. officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the driver of a vehicle that. struck a male pedestrian in Farmingville and fled the scene last month. A 36-year-old man was walking northbound on Hillside Road...
VIDEO: Police Seek To ID Men Seen Vandalizing Property At Seaford Train Station
Police are asking for help identifying several men who were caught on video vandalizing property at a Long Island train station. The incident happened just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, at the Seaford LIRR station, Nassau County Police said. Surveillance footage shows three young men repeatedly kicking and damaging...
2 Wanted in Deli Burglary
Suffolk police are looking for two men who burglarized a Cold Spring Harbor business on Aug. 9. The men broke into Gold Coast 2 Go Delicatessen at 147 Woodbury Road, about 4 a.m., and stole a safe and about $700 in cash.
Thieves rob coffee shop customers at gunpoint in Queens
NEW YORK - The NYPD is searching for a pair of thieves who robbed a group of people outside a Queens coffee shop in broad daylight, according to the NYPD. Video from a nearby surveillance camera shows the suspects, dressed in all black, pull up to the café on a motorcycle before one gets off and points a gun at the customers who had been sitting outside the Under Pressure Espresso Bar on 31st Street in Astoria.
Suffolk police arrest 7 drivers at Patchogue sobriety checkpoint
Suffolk police arrested seven people Friday night at a sobriety checkpoint in Patchogue.
Police: 2 bodies discovered with gunshot wounds inside vehicle in Paterson
Police say a man and woman were found in the vehicle with gunshot wounds.
Former Bookkeeper From Westbury Accused Of Embezzling $120K
A former Long Island bookkeeper has been charged with allegedly stealing more than $120,000 from a local trade union. Jennifer Jira, age 40, of Westbury, was arraigned on Thursday, Aug. 18, and charged with grand larceny and falsifying business records, said Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly. Jira pleaded...
ALERT CENTER: Brooklyn man accused of assaulting an officer in Hicksville
Police say they arrested the driver, Ephrem Jusino, 40, of Brooklyn, in Deer Park and placed him into custody.
Driver struck girl, 14, riding bike on Long Island, fled: police
SHIRLEY, N.Y. (PIX11) — A driver struck a 14-year-old girl who was riding her bike on Long Island, then fled the scene, authorities said Thursday. The victim was riding south on Flintlock Drive near Maple Lane in Shirley around 7:45 p.m. Sunday when the collision occurred, police said. The driver of a white four-door sedan […]
Huntington Station Unveils a Welcome Sign
A sign welcoming people to Huntington Station was unveiled Wednesday on New York Avenue, part of efforts by the Huntington Station Business Improvement District to beautify the area.
Man Found Unconscious in Idling Car with Infant Inside: Arrested for DWI
Suffolk County Police last night arrested a man for Leandra’s Law for driving while under the influence of drugs with his one-year-old child in his vehicle in Bellport. A 911 caller reported an unresponsive man in the driver’s seat of a parked 2008 Toyota Sienna, which was idling in the middle of the roadway, with a screaming infant in the vehicle at 7:33 p.m. Upon arrival of EMS personnel, Harry Penny was found to be unconscious in the driver’s seat of the vehicle with his one-year-old son in the backseat.
Couple found shot to death inside LI home
Suffolk County detectives are investigating after a boyfriend and girlfriend were found dead at their Long Island residence, authorities announced Thursday.
Police: Body discovered floating in waters of Long Beach
Police say a body was found floating in the waters of Long Beach.
Spring Valley police seek public's help in solving fatal stabbing probe
According to the victim's family, 20-year-old Stalin Alexander De La Cruz Tigsilema was walking home when he was stabbed several times in the stomach, chest, and back.
Police: 2 shot near Bridgeport Mayor Ganim's office
The shooting happened on State Street, across from Mayor Joe Ganim’s office.
Bronx man indicted in Mount Vernon cold case
A Bronx man has been indicted in a 2017 Mount Vernon cold cases.
