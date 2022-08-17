Read full article on original website
milfordmirror.com
Opinion: As CT students return to school, we strengthen their education
As summer comes to an end, teachers, students, and those who support them are anticipating the start of the new school year. With this comes great potential for learning and growth; however, due to decades of underinvestment in our nation’s education system, challenges remain. This includes here in Connecticut....
milfordmirror.com
Police: 2 dead in boating accident off Connecticut shore
STONINGTON, Conn. (AP) — Two men were killed when their boat apparently struck a breakwall off the eastern Connecticut shoreline, state authorities said Saturday. The accident happened Friday evening off the coast of Stonington, not far from the Rhode Island border. Another boater called police shortly after 7 a.m....
milfordmirror.com
Ferry Park boat launch reopens after vehicles plucked from Connecticut River
ROCKVILLE — The boat launch at Ferry Park has reopened after briefly closing for emergency responders to remove two vehicles that drove into the Connecticut River overnight. Rockville Fire Department Chief Michael P. Garrahy said the scene was cleared around 1 p.m. on Saturday. To remove the vehicles sitting at the bottom of the river, a dive team with the Capital Region Emergency Support Team hooked them to a line and a tow truck pulled them out, Garrahy said.
