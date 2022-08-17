ROCKVILLE — The boat launch at Ferry Park has reopened after briefly closing for emergency responders to remove two vehicles that drove into the Connecticut River overnight. Rockville Fire Department Chief Michael P. Garrahy said the scene was cleared around 1 p.m. on Saturday. To remove the vehicles sitting at the bottom of the river, a dive team with the Capital Region Emergency Support Team hooked them to a line and a tow truck pulled them out, Garrahy said.

