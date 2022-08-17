Read full article on original website
Julian Gressel’s equalizer allows Whitecaps to salvage draw with RSL
Julian Gressel headed an 87th-minute equalizer set up by Ryan Gauld’s diagonal cross to lift the visiting Vancouver Whitecaps to
MLS・
BBC
British light-heavyweight Callum Smith knock out Mathieu Bauderlique in Jeddah
Briton Callum Smith moved a step closer to becoming a two-weight world champion with a brutal fourth-round knockout win over light-heavyweight Mathieu Bauderlique in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. In an entertaining contest, Smith - a former super-middleweight champion - and the southpaw traded throughout. Smith, 32, dropped his opponent early in...
BBC
Perfect record for U20 Falconets at World Cup
Nigeria came from behind and beat Canada 3-1 to finish the group stage of the Under-20 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica with three wins from three. Esther Onyenezide scored two penalties for the Falconets, who had already secured a quarter-final spot, to become joint leading markswoman with Inma Gabarro of Spain.
