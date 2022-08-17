Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Ending a 4-year partnership, DoorDash will stop delivering Walmart groceries next month
If you’re following the ups and downs of the crypto industry, you won’t want to miss this Twitter Space on Monday at 12:00 p.m. PDT/3:00 p.m. EDT. Senior crypto reporter Anita will be speaking with Sam Rosenblum and Breck Stodghill about where they’re seeing the most exciting opportunities among early-stage web3 companies.
TechCrunch
Apple is launching two new Top Charts for paid podcasts
The “Top Subscriber Shows” list includes 100 paid shows and the “Top Subscriber Channels” list has 100 paid channels with two or more shows. Apple first introduced paid podcast subscriptions last April and expanded to 170 countries later in the year. The company’s competitor Spotify also extended its podcast subscription program globally in November 2021.
TechCrunch
Google brings its Workspace Individual plan to one-person businesses in Europe
Workspace is Google’s productivity and collaboration software suite formerly known as G Suite, constituting Gmail, Meet, Drive, Docs, Tasks, Forms, among other key applications. While many of these apps are available for free individually, Google monetizes the products by charging businesses to access additional features and integrations. With Google...
TechCrunch
Zūm founder strikes balance between accessibility and a massive logistics network
To achieve the feat of modernizing an incredibly outdated, stuck-in-the-mud system, Zūm relies on cloud-based analytics software to create an agile bus routing system with real-time visibility for schools and parents. The startup also uses a diverse fleet that includes buses, vans and cars that it distributes based on specific use cases. For example, kids who live on busier routes will be assigned to school buses, and those who are slightly more remote will be sent vans or cars to increase overall efficiency.
TechCrunch
Tiger Global doubles down on Indian savings and investments app Jar
Jar said Thursday it has raised $22.6 million in its Series B financing round. The funding values the one-year-old startup at over $300 million, it said, and saw participation from Folius Ventures, Panthera Capital, Prophetic Ventures, Yes VC, WealthFront founder Adam Nash and Founders Fund principal Zachary Hargreaves as well as early backers Arkam Ventures, Rocketship.vc and WEH.
EXCLUSIVE: America's richest black man, tax cheat Robert Smith, put his girlfriend up in NYC apartment, and bought $5.3M nightclub in French Alps and 300-acre Colorado ranch with unclaimed income as he fights to keep spending details sealed
Billionaire tax cheat Robert Smith put up his girlfriend in a lavish apartment using business funds and bought luxury properties around the world using untaxed income, court documents claim. A federal investigator's affidavit lists a 300-acre ranch in Colorado, a club and condos in the French Alps and a Sonoma...
Pool Collapse At Sandals Resort Sweeps Newlyweds Out To Sea
A newlywed couple was hurt when an infinity pool collapsed at an opulent Caribbean resort hotel. According to reports, the glass panel swimming pool unexpectedly failed, causing them to be swept out to sea.
Motley Fool
Why Bed Bath & Beyond Just Collapsed Today
Billionaire investor Ryan Cohen sold out of his entire position in Bed Bath & Beyond. An earlier filing showed he owned 1.6 million out-of-the-money options at prices between $60 and $80 per share. The rally on the news turned to a rout when the hedge fund operator's true intentions were...
An airline passenger says she was served a bottle of water on a flight instead of the vegan meal she had ordered
Miriam Porter told Insider she initially received a bottle of water for one of her meals but a flight attendant later found her some snacks.
China just ran into something that could be even more devastating for its supply chains than COVID-19 lockdowns: A record heat wave
COVID-19 lockdowns in China threw a wrench into global supply chains earlier this year, causing shipping and production delays worldwide, and hindering economic growth. Now, the country is facing another major threat—and this one could be even worse for the economy. China has been coping with its worst heat...
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: How VC really works, longevity investor survey, choosing your angel
Essentially, VC is a high-stakes extreme sport in which top players can accumulate startling amounts of wealth and power. And sometimes, a massive pile of investor cash burns so brightly, it gets picked up on satellites. But where does all that money actually come from, and how do VCs actually...
TechCrunch
Tiger Global, YC back Rebill’s subscription payment platform for Latin America
The funding announcement includes $600,000 from a pre-seed tranche. The $3 million seed round was led by Tiger Global Management and included Y Combinator, Soma Capital, SV Angel and a group of angel investors, including Dropbox co-founder Arash Ferdowsi and Vercel founder Guillermo Rauch. CEO Nahuel Candia got the initial...
TechCrunch
Nigerian B2B e-commerce platform Omnibiz raises millions to gain and retain retail customers
One of the players TechCrunch has featured in this space within the past year is Omnibiz, a Lagos-based B2B e-commerce and retail platform that connects fast-moving consumer goods (FMCGs) manufacturers to retailers by digitizing the supply chain stakeholders. Deepanker Rustagi founded the company in 2019 after years of running the now-defunct VConnect.
TechCrunch
Bolt founder Ryan Breslow isn’t going away
Few outside of Breslow’s world even knew his name a year ago. Then Bolt, a “one-click” checkout tech company that evolved from an earlier idea of his, announced $355 million in Series E funding at a reported $11 billion valuation. Suddenly, the startup was on everyone’s radar, as was Breslow. The now 28-year-old Miami resident was riding so high that he couldn’t help but take a kind of victory lap. Having struggled at one point to win over Silicon Valley investors, he began publishing thoughts on Twitter that most might never dare share publicly, including to call rival Stripe and famed accelerator Y Combinator “mob bosses” that will pull “every power move imaginable” to squash competitors.
TechCrunch
Facebook is losing its grip as a ‘Top 10’ app as BeReal and TikTok grow
Last year, for instance, Facebook only fell out of the Top 10 free iPhone apps in the U.S. seven times. But in 2022, that figure has already soared to 97 — an indication that Facebook may be losing ground as new apps push their way into the App Store’s top rankings.
TechCrunch
Quora is shutting down the English version of its Partner Program
The Partner Program, which launched four years ago, is an invite-based initiative that works by paying users for asking questions on the platform. The money paid to partners is based on the traffic that is generated by their questions. The program was essentially introduced as a way for Quora to grow its platform while also helping users earn revenue for their contributions.
Art market pushes on with rocky crypto romance
The closest most people get to owning a world-famous artwork is to buy a cheap poster from a gallery, but art dealers are determined to harness technology to draw in new collectors. Collectors and artists are among the most eager experimenters with the technology, even if it means owning only a slice of a digital copy of a painting.
TechCrunch
Wayfair to lay off 5% of its workforce, or nearly 900 employees
The layoffs represent close to 5% of the company’s global workforce and 10% of its corporate team, according to SEC filings, with 400 jobs being cut in Boston at the company’s HQ. “We were seeing the tailwinds of the pandemic accelerate the adoption of e-commerce shopping, and I...
TechCrunch
Otter.ai slashes free monthly transcription minutes to 300, but opens recorder bot to all
The bad news, however, is that Otter.ai is scaling back on some features, like the number of monthly transcription minutes available for basic and pro accounts. Otter.ai first launched its bot to automatically record Zoom meetings last May, though it later added support for Google Meet, Microsoft Teams and Cisco Webex. The assistant integrates with the user’s calendar, and automatically joins any scheduled meeting, records it and shares the transcription with everyone in the meeting. So even if someone can’t attend a meeting, they can at least listen back to it and peruse the notes later.
McDonald's Menu Adds a New Big Mac (It's Finally in the U.S.)
Few people remember that Burger King actually beat McDonald's (MCD) to the punch when it came to having a signature sandwich. Before the Whopper hit the now number three fast-food burger chain in 1957, both Burger King and McDonald's had very simple menus built around execution. Back in the early...
