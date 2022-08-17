ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

TechCrunch

Apple is launching two new Top Charts for paid podcasts

The “Top Subscriber Shows” list includes 100 paid shows and the “Top Subscriber Channels” list has 100 paid channels with two or more shows. Apple first introduced paid podcast subscriptions last April and expanded to 170 countries later in the year. The company’s competitor Spotify also extended its podcast subscription program globally in November 2021.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Google brings its Workspace Individual plan to one-person businesses in Europe

Workspace is Google’s productivity and collaboration software suite formerly known as G Suite, constituting Gmail, Meet, Drive, Docs, Tasks, Forms, among other key applications. While many of these apps are available for free individually, Google monetizes the products by charging businesses to access additional features and integrations. With Google...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Zūm founder strikes balance between accessibility and a massive logistics network

To achieve the feat of modernizing an incredibly outdated, stuck-in-the-mud system, Zūm relies on cloud-based analytics software to create an agile bus routing system with real-time visibility for schools and parents. The startup also uses a diverse fleet that includes buses, vans and cars that it distributes based on specific use cases. For example, kids who live on busier routes will be assigned to school buses, and those who are slightly more remote will be sent vans or cars to increase overall efficiency.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TechCrunch

Tiger Global doubles down on Indian savings and investments app Jar

Jar said Thursday it has raised $22.6 million in its Series B financing round. The funding values the one-year-old startup at over $300 million, it said, and saw participation from Folius Ventures, Panthera Capital, Prophetic Ventures, Yes VC, WealthFront founder Adam Nash and Founders Fund principal Zachary Hargreaves as well as early backers Arkam Ventures, Rocketship.vc and WEH.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: America's richest black man, tax cheat Robert Smith, put his girlfriend up in NYC apartment, and bought $5.3M nightclub in French Alps and 300-acre Colorado ranch with unclaimed income as he fights to keep spending details sealed

Billionaire tax cheat Robert Smith put up his girlfriend in a lavish apartment using business funds and bought luxury properties around the world using untaxed income, court documents claim. A federal investigator's affidavit lists a 300-acre ranch in Colorado, a club and condos in the French Alps and a Sonoma...
INCOME TAX
Motley Fool

Why Bed Bath & Beyond Just Collapsed Today

Billionaire investor Ryan Cohen sold out of his entire position in Bed Bath & Beyond. An earlier filing showed he owned 1.6 million out-of-the-money options at prices between $60 and $80 per share. The rally on the news turned to a rout when the hedge fund operator's true intentions were...
ECONOMY
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Technology
TechCrunch

Tiger Global, YC back Rebill’s subscription payment platform for Latin America

The funding announcement includes $600,000 from a pre-seed tranche. The $3 million seed round was led by Tiger Global Management and included Y Combinator, Soma Capital, SV Angel and a group of angel investors, including Dropbox co-founder Arash Ferdowsi and Vercel founder Guillermo Rauch. CEO Nahuel Candia got the initial...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Bolt founder Ryan Breslow isn’t going away

Few outside of Breslow’s world even knew his name a year ago. Then Bolt, a “one-click” checkout tech company that evolved from an earlier idea of his, announced $355 million in Series E funding at a reported $11 billion valuation. Suddenly, the startup was on everyone’s radar, as was Breslow. The now 28-year-old Miami resident was riding so high that he couldn’t help but take a kind of victory lap. Having struggled at one point to win over Silicon Valley investors, he began publishing thoughts on Twitter that most might never dare share publicly, including to call rival Stripe and famed accelerator Y Combinator “mob bosses” that will pull “every power move imaginable” to squash competitors.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Quora is shutting down the English version of its Partner Program

The Partner Program, which launched four years ago, is an invite-based initiative that works by paying users for asking questions on the platform. The money paid to partners is based on the traffic that is generated by their questions. The program was essentially introduced as a way for Quora to grow its platform while also helping users earn revenue for their contributions.
TECHNOLOGY
AFP

Art market pushes on with rocky crypto romance

The closest most people get to owning a world-famous artwork is to buy a cheap poster from a gallery, but art dealers are determined to harness technology to draw in new collectors. Collectors and artists are among the most eager experimenters with the technology, even if it means owning only a slice of a digital copy of a painting.
VISUAL ART
TechCrunch

Wayfair to lay off 5% of its workforce, or nearly 900 employees

The layoffs represent close to 5% of the company’s global workforce and 10% of its corporate team, according to SEC filings, with 400 jobs being cut in Boston at the company’s HQ. “We were seeing the tailwinds of the pandemic accelerate the adoption of e-commerce shopping, and I...
BOSTON, MA
TechCrunch

Otter.ai slashes free monthly transcription minutes to 300, but opens recorder bot to all

The bad news, however, is that Otter.ai is scaling back on some features, like the number of monthly transcription minutes available for basic and pro accounts. Otter.ai first launched its bot to automatically record Zoom meetings last May, though it later added support for Google Meet, Microsoft Teams and Cisco Webex. The assistant integrates with the user’s calendar, and automatically joins any scheduled meeting, records it and shares the transcription with everyone in the meeting. So even if someone can’t attend a meeting, they can at least listen back to it and peruse the notes later.
TECHNOLOGY

