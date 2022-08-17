ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

uky.edu

UK announces FoodChain as 2022-23 Cornerstone Community Innovation Partner

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Aug. 19, 2022) — The University of Kentucky is pleased to announce the next Cornerstone Community Innovation Partner (CIP) for the 2022-23 academic year. This year’s partner is FoodChain, which will have an ongoing presence at the Cornerstone to increase community engagement with students and faculty.
uky.edu

‘That’s not how any of this works’ — UK experts on Hollywood portrayals of their professions

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Aug. 19, 2022) — Have you ever watched a movie or TV show where a character has the same job as you, but they’ve gotten the details all wrong?. From smooth-talking lawyers who are always in the courtroom to suave doctors who are performing lifesaving surgeries in a moment’s notice — it’s no secret, Hollywood often dramatizes what it would be like to work in certain professions.
uky.edu

NIH funds UK, XLerateHealth partnership on digital learning platform

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Aug. 18, 2022) — XLerateHealth (XLH), a national health care accelerator based in Louisville, Kentucky, in partnership with the University of Kentucky through UK Innovate, has been awarded the first phase of a potential $3.25 million multiyear grant by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) through the IDeA Regional Entrepreneurship Development (I-RED) Program. The purpose of the grant is to develop and launch a suite of experience-based entrepreneurship and commercialization training tools to address the needs of academic institutions across the Southeast U.S., including faculty, researchers, innovators and students.
uky.edu

Ongoing initiative will enhance compensation, benefits for UK graduate students

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Aug. 18, 2022) — This week, the University of Kentucky announced plans are moving forward with the first steps in what will be an ongoing initiative to enhance the compensation and benefits structure for graduate students. UK has approximately 5,500 master’s and doctoral students, according to records from the last academic year.
uky.edu

Women’s Forum opens call for proposals for annual conference

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Aug. 18, 2022) — The University of Kentucky Women’s Forum Conference Committee is now accepting proposals for conference presentations for the annual conference. Save the date for an in-person conference on Wednesday, Dec. 7, in the Gatton Student Center. The conference theme is “Grow. Change. Evolve. Stepping into Your Next.” Registration will open in October.
uky.edu

Students invited to enjoy food and fun at Welcome Back Festival

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Aug. 19, 2022) — University of Kentucky students are invited to celebrate the first day of the Fall 2022 semester Monday, Aug. 22, with the Welcome Back Festival, sponsored by the UK Alumni Association, the UK Parent and Family Association and the University of Kentucky Federal Credit Union.
uky.edu

University of Kentucky

Preparing members for formal recruitment with practice with alumnae coming to see the progress of chapter. there will be a phi mu alumnae dinner for alumnae... Saturday or Sunday, time TBD by each K Team All new students will meet with their K Teams for a campus tour to help them find their classes and other...
uky.edu

Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame to induct 8 on Sept. 22

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Aug. 18, 2022) — The Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame will induct eight outstanding journalists during a reception from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, in the Gatton Student Center’s Grand Ballroom on the University of Kentucky campus. The Hall of Fame Class of 2022 includes J....
wdrb.com

2 cases of 'potentially dangerous' disease found in Kentucky cattle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two cases of a "potentially dangerous" disease were detected in Kentucky cattle, according to the state's veterinarian. Theileria, which is typically carried by the Asian Longhorned tick, was diagnosed in beef herds in Fleming and Hart counties. In both cases, a beef breed bull became ill and then died.
uky.edu

KCH saves young patient from unusual, life-threatening disorder

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Aug. 19, 2022) — Kaitlin and Troy Clem were overjoyed to bring their fourth child, Maisyn, home on May 25, 2021, and begin the journey of raising their newborn. Everything seemed normal for the first several months of her life. But, slowly, Maisyn’s parents began noticing that...
thelevisalazer.com

FORMER KENTUCKY JUSTICE CABINET SECRETARY CHARGED WITH ‘BILL COSBY’ RAPE

AUGUST 16, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FOPMER KENTUCKY STATE REPRESENTATIVE AND EX-CABINENT JUSTICE SECRETARY JOHN TILLEY, 53, WHO IS ALSO A LAW LEGAL ATTORNEY; WAS CHARGED WITH FIRST-DEGREE RAPE IN LECINGTON, KY., (LEFT: MUGHSOT PHOTO; RIGHT: OFFICIAL PHOTO AS KENTUCKY CABINENT JUSTICE AND PUBLIC SAFETY SECRETARY )
WTVQ

Person found dead on Linden Walk identified

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The person found dead on Linden Walk near the University of Kentucky’s campus has been identified. Ashley Stamper, 35, was identified Friday by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office. She was found dead in her home. The cause and manner of her death have...
WTVQ

Lexington police warn of payment scam making rounds

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington police are warning of another scam making rounds. In this scam, callers impersonate Lexington police officers and request payments to drop charges, fines or warrants, according to a Facebook post. A reminder that police won’t ask for your credit card information, money, gift cards,...
foxlexington.com

Community tying up the Lexington E911 call center

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The first line in an emergency response is 911 dispatchers. In Lexington, the 911 center has seen a high volume of calls this summer. But, what is behind the boost tying up the lines?. The center is divided into sectors that take calls throughout...
WKYT 27

Couple in recovery opens facility to help others from addiction

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - With the power of love, anything is possible. One Richmond couple is using that power to guide people from drug addiction. Jasmine’s House is a facility for women as they begin their journey to sobriety. It opened at the first of the month, and Marie and Mike St. John say they are already guiding clients to recovery.
WTVQ

Man arrested in connection to July 20 Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A man was arrested Wednesday in connection to the July 20 shooting death of Kadage Byishmo on Quinton Court. Keith Denton, 27, is accused of fatally shooting Byishmo last month. He is charged with murder, wanton endangerment, tampering with physical evidence, three counts of violation of a Kentucky protective order, two counts of receiving stolen property, trafficking of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) – enhanced with a firearm and possession of a controlled substance (marijuana).
