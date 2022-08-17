Read full article on original website
uky.edu
UK announces FoodChain as 2022-23 Cornerstone Community Innovation Partner
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Aug. 19, 2022) — The University of Kentucky is pleased to announce the next Cornerstone Community Innovation Partner (CIP) for the 2022-23 academic year. This year’s partner is FoodChain, which will have an ongoing presence at the Cornerstone to increase community engagement with students and faculty.
uky.edu
‘That’s not how any of this works’ — UK experts on Hollywood portrayals of their professions
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Aug. 19, 2022) — Have you ever watched a movie or TV show where a character has the same job as you, but they’ve gotten the details all wrong?. From smooth-talking lawyers who are always in the courtroom to suave doctors who are performing lifesaving surgeries in a moment’s notice — it’s no secret, Hollywood often dramatizes what it would be like to work in certain professions.
uky.edu
NIH funds UK, XLerateHealth partnership on digital learning platform
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Aug. 18, 2022) — XLerateHealth (XLH), a national health care accelerator based in Louisville, Kentucky, in partnership with the University of Kentucky through UK Innovate, has been awarded the first phase of a potential $3.25 million multiyear grant by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) through the IDeA Regional Entrepreneurship Development (I-RED) Program. The purpose of the grant is to develop and launch a suite of experience-based entrepreneurship and commercialization training tools to address the needs of academic institutions across the Southeast U.S., including faculty, researchers, innovators and students.
uky.edu
Ongoing initiative will enhance compensation, benefits for UK graduate students
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Aug. 18, 2022) — This week, the University of Kentucky announced plans are moving forward with the first steps in what will be an ongoing initiative to enhance the compensation and benefits structure for graduate students. UK has approximately 5,500 master’s and doctoral students, according to records from the last academic year.
uky.edu
Women’s Forum opens call for proposals for annual conference
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Aug. 18, 2022) — The University of Kentucky Women’s Forum Conference Committee is now accepting proposals for conference presentations for the annual conference. Save the date for an in-person conference on Wednesday, Dec. 7, in the Gatton Student Center. The conference theme is “Grow. Change. Evolve. Stepping into Your Next.” Registration will open in October.
uky.edu
Students invited to enjoy food and fun at Welcome Back Festival
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Aug. 19, 2022) — University of Kentucky students are invited to celebrate the first day of the Fall 2022 semester Monday, Aug. 22, with the Welcome Back Festival, sponsored by the UK Alumni Association, the UK Parent and Family Association and the University of Kentucky Federal Credit Union.
uky.edu
University of Kentucky
uky.edu
Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame to induct 8 on Sept. 22
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Aug. 18, 2022) — The Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame will induct eight outstanding journalists during a reception from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, in the Gatton Student Center’s Grand Ballroom on the University of Kentucky campus. The Hall of Fame Class of 2022 includes J....
wdrb.com
2 cases of 'potentially dangerous' disease found in Kentucky cattle
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two cases of a "potentially dangerous" disease were detected in Kentucky cattle, according to the state's veterinarian. Theileria, which is typically carried by the Asian Longhorned tick, was diagnosed in beef herds in Fleming and Hart counties. In both cases, a beef breed bull became ill and then died.
uky.edu
KCH saves young patient from unusual, life-threatening disorder
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Aug. 19, 2022) — Kaitlin and Troy Clem were overjoyed to bring their fourth child, Maisyn, home on May 25, 2021, and begin the journey of raising their newborn. Everything seemed normal for the first several months of her life. But, slowly, Maisyn’s parents began noticing that...
thelevisalazer.com
FORMER KENTUCKY JUSTICE CABINET SECRETARY CHARGED WITH ‘BILL COSBY’ RAPE
AUGUST 16, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FOPMER KENTUCKY STATE REPRESENTATIVE AND EX-CABINENT JUSTICE SECRETARY JOHN TILLEY, 53, WHO IS ALSO A LAW LEGAL ATTORNEY; WAS CHARGED WITH FIRST-DEGREE RAPE IN LECINGTON, KY., (LEFT: MUGHSOT PHOTO; RIGHT: OFFICIAL PHOTO AS KENTUCKY CABINENT JUSTICE AND PUBLIC SAFETY SECRETARY )
wdrb.com
Kentucky animal shelter struggling to house all its surrendered pets
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Employees of a Kentucky animal shelter said it can't keep up with the number of surrendered pets. At least two people looking to drop off animals at the Lincoln County Animal Shelter were recently turned away. The 43 kennels are full, and most of the pets were surrendered by their owners.
WTVQ
Person found dead on Linden Walk identified
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The person found dead on Linden Walk near the University of Kentucky’s campus has been identified. Ashley Stamper, 35, was identified Friday by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office. She was found dead in her home. The cause and manner of her death have...
WTVQ
Lexington police warn of payment scam making rounds
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington police are warning of another scam making rounds. In this scam, callers impersonate Lexington police officers and request payments to drop charges, fines or warrants, according to a Facebook post. A reminder that police won’t ask for your credit card information, money, gift cards,...
harlanenterprise.net
Kentucky continues have the nation’s highest rate of new Covid-19 cases, even though case numbers dropped 7.9% last week
New coronavirus cases in Kentucky have gone up and down over the last few weeks in what could be the beginning of a plateau. Last week, they dropped 7.9% after increasing 6.8% the previous week. The state’s weekly report for the Monday-to-Sunday reporting period shows 14,409 new cases last week,...
foxlexington.com
Community tying up the Lexington E911 call center
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The first line in an emergency response is 911 dispatchers. In Lexington, the 911 center has seen a high volume of calls this summer. But, what is behind the boost tying up the lines?. The center is divided into sectors that take calls throughout...
WKYT 27
Couple in recovery opens facility to help others from addiction
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - With the power of love, anything is possible. One Richmond couple is using that power to guide people from drug addiction. Jasmine’s House is a facility for women as they begin their journey to sobriety. It opened at the first of the month, and Marie and Mike St. John say they are already guiding clients to recovery.
West Virginia newlyweds lose everything in Kanawha Co. flooding
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Just back from their honeymoon, newlyweds Hunter and Brooksanna McGary were ready to start their new life together. “We just renovated and moved in four months ago and just got married, and we put all our savings into renovating the house, and then you just blinked and … ” said […]
WTVQ
Man arrested in connection to July 20 Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A man was arrested Wednesday in connection to the July 20 shooting death of Kadage Byishmo on Quinton Court. Keith Denton, 27, is accused of fatally shooting Byishmo last month. He is charged with murder, wanton endangerment, tampering with physical evidence, three counts of violation of a Kentucky protective order, two counts of receiving stolen property, trafficking of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) – enhanced with a firearm and possession of a controlled substance (marijuana).
AOL Corp
Eastern Kentucky flood victims were trapped inside home as it washed away, family says
A family member of two Eastern Kentucky flood victims says rescue workers nearly managed to get to the married couple before their home washed away. Judy and Victor “Bones” Slone of Leburn were among those who died in the Kentucky floods, Judy’s niece Julia Everidge said Sunday.
