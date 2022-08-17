ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man dies after shooting in Liverpool

By Robyn Vinter

The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JtoU9_0hKEqU2m00
Police performed CPR on the man before he was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Photograph: Dinendra Haria/SOPA Images/REX/Shutterstock

A man, believed to be in his early 20s, has died after a shooting in Toxteth, Liverpool.

Police were called to Lavrock Bank, an area in the inner city, at 11.40pm on Tuesday evening after reports that a man had been shot. Arriving at the scene, they found a man with gunshot wounds to his upper body, Merseyside police said.

Officers performed CPR until an ambulance arrived and the man was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short while later.

Police are looking for two suspects, both in dark clothing, who were seen driving away from the scene on electric bikes.

Crime scene investigators are carrying out forensic examinations and a postmortem will be carried out to establish the cause of death. Officers are also completing house-to-house inquiries and will be examining CCTV footage to identify the offenders and establish the circumstances that led to the shooting.

Chief inspector Col Rooney said: “The investigation is in its infancy and officers are working hard to establish the circumstances surrounding the shooting and to identify those responsible.

“I understand this will be shocking for the local community, but I would like to reassure them that we have increased patrols in the area and we are carrying out a number of lines of inquiry.

“If anyone has any information that would help us with our investigation, or who saw or heard anything suspicious before or after the incident I would encourage them to come forward and tell us what they know.

“I would ask also ask that if anyone has CCTV, or ring doorbell, footage that could help us to get in touch urgently.”

Public Safety
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
The Guardian

Was J Cole’s move from hip-hop to pro basketball a mere marketing stunt?

The Scarborough Shooting Stars came within a single basket of winning the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) title on Sunday, losing to the Hamilton Honey Badgers by just two points after a run of 17 unanswered in the fourth quarter. Despite their heartbreaking loss, Scarborough’s season should still be considered a success – the team made it to the championship game in their first year in the league, and the high-scoring duo of Jalen Harris and Kassius Robertson are a dynamic backcourt around which to build. Harris even once scored 31 points against the Luka Doncic-led Dallas Mavericks. Yet, despite his NBA pedigree, Harris is not even the most well-known guard on his team. That distinction falls to Grammy-winning rap artist J Cole. Or, more accurately in this context, 6ft 3in Shooting Stars guard Jermaine Cole.
NBA
The Guardian

The Guardian

