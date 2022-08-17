Man dies after shooting in Liverpool

Police performed CPR on the man before he was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Photograph: Dinendra Haria/SOPA Images/REX/Shutterstock

A man, believed to be in his early 20s, has died after a shooting in Toxteth, Liverpool.

Police were called to Lavrock Bank, an area in the inner city, at 11.40pm on Tuesday evening after reports that a man had been shot. Arriving at the scene, they found a man with gunshot wounds to his upper body, Merseyside police said.

Officers performed CPR until an ambulance arrived and the man was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short while later.

Police are looking for two suspects, both in dark clothing, who were seen driving away from the scene on electric bikes.

Crime scene investigators are carrying out forensic examinations and a postmortem will be carried out to establish the cause of death. Officers are also completing house-to-house inquiries and will be examining CCTV footage to identify the offenders and establish the circumstances that led to the shooting.

Chief inspector Col Rooney said: “The investigation is in its infancy and officers are working hard to establish the circumstances surrounding the shooting and to identify those responsible.

“I understand this will be shocking for the local community, but I would like to reassure them that we have increased patrols in the area and we are carrying out a number of lines of inquiry.

“If anyone has any information that would help us with our investigation, or who saw or heard anything suspicious before or after the incident I would encourage them to come forward and tell us what they know.

“I would ask also ask that if anyone has CCTV, or ring doorbell, footage that could help us to get in touch urgently.”