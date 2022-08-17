ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

Rusty tanks, corroded valves: Probe finds potential violations with military water system

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new EPA investigation found numerous problems with the military’s water distribution system for 93,000 people around Pearl Harbor, issues that may violate federal and state regulations. Investigators found particles floating on the water at a Halawa shaft infiltration tunnel. Photos also showed rusty water tanks,...
JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Distributor sues HPD over damage to dozens of sweepstakes machines

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a bitter, decade-long legal and political battle, the Hawaii distributor of sweepstakes gaming machines is suing the HPD for damaging his equipment. The lawsuit alleges that when Honolulu police seized PJY Enteprises LLC’s 77 sweepstakes machines in 2012, the machines were new and in working condition....
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Vanderbilt comes to the islands as an unfamiliar foe for UH football

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii football team is just days away from kicking off the 2022 season. Hawaii opens the first season under head coach Timmy Chang against the Vanderbilt Commodores of the SEC, a match up that doesn’t come around very often. Vandy is coming off...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

$15 million approved for teacher-focused affordable housing on Maui

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new affordable housing project dedicated to teachers is moving forward on Maui. State Rep. Angus McKelvey announced $15 million was released for the project’s construction in the Lahainaluna Complex Area, which covers Lahainaluna High School, Princess Nahienaena Elementary, Lahaina Intermediate and King Kamehameha III Elementary.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Dining out in Honolulu? If you don’t ask for water, you might not get it

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Next time you dine out in Honolulu, don’t expect your server to automatically bring you water. The city is reminding restaurants that water must be provided only if patrons request it. That’s because there is a 10% voluntary water conservation order in place, which has been...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Motorcyclist in his 30s critically injured in late-night Windward Oahu crash

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a crash late Saturday night. Authorities said it happened around 11:50 p.m. near Kalanianaole Highway and Kamehameha Highway on Oahu’s windward side. Police said a 34-year-old motorcyclist was heading south on Kalanianaole Highway approaching the intersection when he lost...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

As new school year kicks off, UH welcomes it largest incoming class of students

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Fall classes kicked off Monday at University of Hawaii campuses across the state as well as Chaminade University. UH is requiring students to wear masks in most indoor settings and they are strongly encouraged campus-wide. UH President David Lassner said enrollment numbers continue to show signs of...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Sources: Driver in double fatal crash may have intentionally plowed into oncoming vehicle

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The driver suspected of causing a deadly crash on Oahu’s North Shore is facing upgraded criminal charges ― and sources say he may have intentionally plowed into another vehicle head-on. The 27-year old man was passing vehicles and speeding in a white Ford pickup when he collided with a Hyundai Elantra, killing Virginia visitors Ron and Michelle Hartman and critically injuring their daughter, Holly.
HONOLULU, HI
