Rusty tanks, corroded valves: Probe finds potential violations with military water system
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new EPA investigation found numerous problems with the military’s water distribution system for 93,000 people around Pearl Harbor, issues that may violate federal and state regulations. Investigators found particles floating on the water at a Halawa shaft infiltration tunnel. Photos also showed rusty water tanks,...
Hawaii Police Department announces its 4-legged ‘secret weapon’ is retiring
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A special member of the Hawaii Police Department is retiring. Rory, a 10-year-old springer spaniel, has been HPD’s longtime narcotics canine. During his seven years of service, Rory has helped take 60 pounds of drugs off the streets and recovered more than half a million dollars.
Distributor sues HPD over damage to dozens of sweepstakes machines
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a bitter, decade-long legal and political battle, the Hawaii distributor of sweepstakes gaming machines is suing the HPD for damaging his equipment. The lawsuit alleges that when Honolulu police seized PJY Enteprises LLC’s 77 sweepstakes machines in 2012, the machines were new and in working condition....
As costs soar, families turn to Hawaii nonprofits for help to feed keiki
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Many families on Oahu’s Leeward Coast rely on snacks and meals provided at the Nanakuli Boys & Girls Club. Kekoa Tupua is the club’s director. He helps organize extra food pickups and sends kids home with enough food for dinner as much as he can.
Loved ones left reeling after ‘amazing’ Virginia couple killed in North Shore crash
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ron and Michelle Hartman, the Virginia couple killed in Monday’s crash on Oahu’s North Shore, are being remembered as pillars of their community. Relatives say they leave behind three children, including a daughter who was also involved in the crash and remains hospitalized. HNN spoke...
Vanderbilt comes to the islands as an unfamiliar foe for UH football
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii football team is just days away from kicking off the 2022 season. Hawaii opens the first season under head coach Timmy Chang against the Vanderbilt Commodores of the SEC, a match up that doesn’t come around very often. Vandy is coming off...
$15 million approved for teacher-focused affordable housing on Maui
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new affordable housing project dedicated to teachers is moving forward on Maui. State Rep. Angus McKelvey announced $15 million was released for the project’s construction in the Lahainaluna Complex Area, which covers Lahainaluna High School, Princess Nahienaena Elementary, Lahaina Intermediate and King Kamehameha III Elementary.
Dining out in Honolulu? If you don’t ask for water, you might not get it
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Next time you dine out in Honolulu, don’t expect your server to automatically bring you water. The city is reminding restaurants that water must be provided only if patrons request it. That’s because there is a 10% voluntary water conservation order in place, which has been...
HPD: ‘Reckless’ driver to blame in horrific head-on crash that left 2 dead
KAHUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two people were killed and two were critically injured Monday in a head-on crash on Oahu’s North Shore that police say happened after a driver recklessly weaved in and out of traffic. Police have opened a negligent homicide and manslaughter case. The crash happened on Kamehameha...
Motorcyclist in his 30s critically injured in late-night Windward Oahu crash
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a crash late Saturday night. Authorities said it happened around 11:50 p.m. near Kalanianaole Highway and Kamehameha Highway on Oahu’s windward side. Police said a 34-year-old motorcyclist was heading south on Kalanianaole Highway approaching the intersection when he lost...
As new school year kicks off, UH welcomes it largest incoming class of students
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Fall classes kicked off Monday at University of Hawaii campuses across the state as well as Chaminade University. UH is requiring students to wear masks in most indoor settings and they are strongly encouraged campus-wide. UH President David Lassner said enrollment numbers continue to show signs of...
Sources: Driver in double fatal crash may have intentionally plowed into oncoming vehicle
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The driver suspected of causing a deadly crash on Oahu’s North Shore is facing upgraded criminal charges ― and sources say he may have intentionally plowed into another vehicle head-on. The 27-year old man was passing vehicles and speeding in a white Ford pickup when he collided with a Hyundai Elantra, killing Virginia visitors Ron and Michelle Hartman and critically injuring their daughter, Holly.
3 seriously injured when car plunges more than 50 feet off Tantalus cliff
The Navy insists it's already working to fix the issues as the Red Hill water crisis drags on. Amid severe shortage, Hilo hospital to hire nurse aides with no experience and train them. Updated: 47 minutes ago. |. Hospital officials say these days, there’s no such thing as a slow...
The price of just about everything is going up. The city wants to add parking rates to the list
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city is looking to raise its parking rates to offset low revenue. Transportation Services Chief Planner Chris Clark explained to the City Council on Tuesday that over $11 million has been invested into their parking program, but they’re far from making that money back. “We...
For a limited time, city offers free bus rides to ease congested roadways
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In an effort to ease back-to-school traffic, the city is offering free fares on TheBus — but it’ll only be for a week. The city’s Department of Transportation Services said bus fares will be free from Monday through Friday. This comes just in time...
