Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Perfect record for U20 Falconets at World Cup
Nigeria came from behind and beat Canada 3-1 to finish the group stage of the Under-20 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica with three wins from three. Esther Onyenezide scored two penalties for the Falconets, who had already secured a quarter-final spot, to become joint leading markswoman with Inma Gabarro of Spain.
BBC
Europe storms: Children among dead in France, Austria and Italy
Powerful storms have battered areas of central and southern Europe, killing at least 12 people including three children. The deaths, most from falling trees, were reported in Italy and Austria, and on the French island of Corsica. Heavy rain and winds wrecked campsites on the island, while in Venice, Italy,...
A Paris Tour Where You Probably Know as Much as a Parisian
When Kévi Donat first began leading tours around Paris back in 2011, there was one frustrating question that he would be asked again and again by foreign tourists: “Who is that African-American?”They would point at a portrait of Aimé Césaire—the hugely influential 20th century Francophone writer, intellectual and politician from the Caribbean island of Martinique—that was on display at the Panthéon, a mausoleum containing some of France’s most illustrious citizens.“‘Black people exist outside of America!’,” Donat recalls thinking in his head, if not going as far as to berate his guests out loud.“The US has its own complicated history with...
BBC
British light-heavyweight Callum Smith knock out Mathieu Bauderlique in Jeddah
Briton Callum Smith moved a step closer to becoming a two-weight world champion with a brutal fourth-round knockout win over light-heavyweight Mathieu Bauderlique in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. In an entertaining contest, Smith - a former super-middleweight champion - and the southpaw traded throughout. Smith, 32, dropped his opponent early in...
Comments / 0