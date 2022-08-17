I am fresh back from vacation today. I will begin with a couple of vacation pictures. Meet my High School buddies, Dan, Joe, and Neil. Dan Suppan is actually the brother of former Royals pitcher Jeff Suppan. I met Dan when he was 14-years old and Jeff was just an infant! Dan, Joe, Neil and I just had a nice relaxing trip to the island of Kauai.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 5 HOURS AGO