Kansas City, MO

Heat, humidity build the rest of this week in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. Hotter Wednesday through Saturday with highs around 90°. Slight chance of thunderstorms Thursday through Saturday. A better chance for more widespread rain and thunderstorms shows up Sunday-Tuesday. KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST. Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warmer and a bit more humid. Wind: SE 5-10 mph....
Hotter and more humid Wednesday through Saturday in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. Hotter Wednesday through Saturday with highs around 90°. Slight chance of thunderstorms Thursday through Saturday. A chance of more widespread rain and thunderstorms Sunday-Monday. KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST. Tonight: Mostly clear, calm and comfortable. Wind: SE 5 mph. Low: 65°. Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warmer...
Weather Blog - Is that snow way up in Canada?

I am fresh back from vacation today. I will begin with a couple of vacation pictures. Meet my High School buddies, Dan, Joe, and Neil. Dan Suppan is actually the brother of former Royals pitcher Jeff Suppan. I met Dan when he was 14-years old and Jeff was just an infant! Dan, Joe, Neil and I just had a nice relaxing trip to the island of Kauai.
More awesome August weather in store for Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. The next chances for rain and thunderstorms most likely shows up over the weekend. Tonight: Mostly clear, calm and comfortable. Wind: NE 5 mph. Low: 65°. Tuesday: Mostly sunny, a little warmer. Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph. High: 86°. Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warmer and...
Enrollments down at public schools around the US

Around the country, some school districts will begin the school year wondering, "where is everybody?" Daniel Anello is the CEO of Kids For Chicago. "At least in Illinois, I know many other states, less kids means less resources coming to your district," said Anello. Enrollment is down for public elementary...
CHICAGO, IL

